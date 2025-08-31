Ticker by Vijay L. Bhambwani: Retail bulls display recklessness
Vijay L Bhambwani 9 min read 31 Aug 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Summary
When you borrow more to buy more of the same asset/s, it is nothing short of recklessness.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ticker is a weekly newsletter by Vijay L. Bhambwani. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story