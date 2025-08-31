Ticker by Vijay L. Bhambwani: Retail bulls display recklessness

If the retail investor is running out of money, he is resorting to borrowing from brokers under the MTF (margin trading facility) to invest in stocks. The last available data is of 28 August 2025 (Thursday) which shows absolute rupee value of borrowing at ₹94,269 crore comprising borrowing against 473,99,90,823 shares.These are lifetime high figures. What is even more noteworthy is that markets were down last week which means retail traders were averaging down. As any savvy trading veteran knows, averaging a falling stock is like catching a falling knife.