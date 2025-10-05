Ticker by Vijay L. Bhambwani: Markets may attempt to claw back

As of 1 October, new regulations governing derivatives (futures and options) took effect. The changes in rules also alter the computation of market-wide position limits (MWPL). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will monitor the tweaks every quarter. In addition to futures open interest, exposure levels in the delivery segment will also be taken into account. Sebi has cut the minimum price difference, or tick size, for options premiums from ₹0.05 to ₹0.01. This applies to stock options where the underlying stock trades up to ₹250. The first regulation on MWPL means traders will have to shelve higher span (initial) margins since MWPL readings will be higher. Span margins rise telescopically once MWPL crosses 60%. Refer to the MWPL segment below. The second regulation will enable big-ticket traders with deep pockets to flip their trades at smaller profits, allowing them to turn their capital around multiple times during a trading session. This is typical of high-frequency trading (HFT) desks. It is a domain where retail traders cannot compete with big money.