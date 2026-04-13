Last week, I warned you that volatility in financial markets would rise further and reach crescendo levels that retail traders are not geared to handle. Sure enough, the markets gyrated wildly with larger-than-normal price swings. The expectations of a mean-reversion upmove and empirical evidence of a shorter trading week favouring bulls also played out as expected. News of a ceasefire and hopes of the end of the war in Iran lifted sentiments to euphoric levels. A bear squeeze (when bears/short sellers are forced to close their short sales due to rising losses) accelerated the rally. These are times when bulls buy, given their bullish nature. And bears are buying due to panic over short-selling losses rising faster than traders can handle and provide for.
A relief rally in the offing
Last week, I warned you that volatility in financial markets would rise further and reach crescendo levels that retail traders are not geared to handle. Sure enough, the markets gyrated wildly with larger-than-normal price swings. The expectations of a mean-reversion upmove and empirical evidence of a shorter trading week favouring bulls also played out as expected. News of a ceasefire and hopes of the end of the war in Iran lifted sentiments to euphoric levels. A bear squeeze (when bears/short sellers are forced to close their short sales due to rising losses) accelerated the rally. These are times when bulls buy, given their bullish nature. And bears are buying due to panic over short-selling losses rising faster than traders can handle and provide for.
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