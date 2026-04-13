A relief rally in the offing

Such times when both bulls and bears are aligned in the same direction are called “dual pressure” events. Price moves are invariably larger than average, and volatility is extremely high as emotions dominate sentiments. And emotions are anything but rational. Which is why I still categorise last week's rally as a relief rally rather than a complete trend reversal. Bear market rallies and bull market corrections are counter-trend events (when prices move temporarily against the larger trend). Not only do they catch traders by surprise, but they also mislead traders into believing that the tide has turned. Everybody loves a bull market, but I suggest we wait for some more tick marks on our bullish checklist before going long aggressively in our short-term trades.