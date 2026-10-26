Bullish efforts are likely to fall short on India's stock market this week

In the commodity space, I expected routine month-end short covering in industrial metals to trigger some short-term (and temporary spikes). We saw that in action at the fag end of the week. The same can extend this week too. Do remember this is just a temporary phenomenon and my readers would do well not to “bet the bank” on any such upthrust. Any rise in metal prices can lead to a rise in the stock prices of metal mining companies. Higher levels will probably get sold into as traders cut exposure on advances. I remain of the opinion that there is still no sign of a supercycle in industrial metals. A bull market due to supply constraints, yes. Supercycle, no!