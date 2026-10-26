Bullish efforts are likely to fall short on India's stock market this week

Last week, I got the markets wrong. Instead of sticking to the statistical weight of evidence as usual, I ventured into behavioural finance on its own. I figured that theJio Platforms IPO would trigger institutional support to prices. The fact that the week was shorter by a trading session seemed to favour that hypothesis.
However, the underlying nervousness in the undertone weighed heavily on prices. The noteworthy aspect was that almost every asset class worldwide. This tells me that the weakness may persist. As I have been advocating for weeks, “hopium” rather than fundamentals is dominating trader sentiments. That means higher levels are likely to get sold into.
Another noteworthy point was the number of scrips hitting their circuit limits. On Wednesday, 450 scrips hit circuit limits. On Friday, 510. Both were down days for the market. That means selling pressure is accelerating in equity markets. The retail segment continued to latch onto “hopium”, as the margin trading facility data show ₹1.46 trillion in outstanding long positions. While the mainstream media is pointing out this aspect only now (I have been drawing your attention to this issue for three quarters), they are still ignoring futures and options (F&O) positions, loans against shares, bonds and mutual funds, gold loans, and off-the-book funding used to buy stocks. The problem is far bigger than we imagine.
Remember the South Korean markets where investors have let their greed get the better of them? Note how they are unravelling of late. This is called a “crowded exit” where a large number of players rush for the exit door and pummel stock prices hard. While Indian markets are not there yet, many neighbouring markets, such as Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, bring back memories of the 1998 Asian financial crisis. This definitely calls for caution.
In the commodity space, I expected routine month-end short covering in industrial metals to trigger some short-term (and temporary spikes). We saw that in action at the fag end of the week. The same can extend this week too. Do remember this is just a temporary phenomenon and my readers would do well not to “bet the bank” on any such upthrust. Any rise in metal prices can lead to a rise in the stock prices of metal mining companies. Higher levels will probably get sold into as traders cut exposure on advances. I remain of the opinion that there is still no sign of a supercycle in industrial metals. A bull market due to supply constraints, yes. Supercycle, no!
Energy markets saw oil prices jump despite spot cargo prices being relatively easy in Asia. The rally was led by the futures markets. A rising speculative premium seems to indicate increased nervousness due to fears of sudden air strikes on Iran, which could disrupt commodity supply chains. Gas prices fell as a warmer-than-average winter was forecast in Europe. I remain of the view that there is no supercycle in energy markets as well. Options traders do expect some upthrust as the concentration of option strikes has risen this week.
Bullion continued to fall as safe haven buying receded. Remember the hypothesis at the beginning of this year—there would be a shortage of physical silver? I used to debunk that hypothesis with data points. Greed-based long positions are being unwound amid margin calls, and falling stock prices are adding fuel to the fire. For any long-term patient investor taking a multi-year view, this is a blip on the radar rather than a full stop. Last week, I warned you that discounts on bullion exchange-traded funds could deepen as mutual funds and ETFs turned to non-deliverable instruments instead of physical bullion to back up the paper bullion. That hypothesis was validated as discounts widened even as bullion prices fell. Stay the course with your physical holdings and continue to avoid leveraged buying (buying with borrowed money).
Fixed income investors should note how the benchmark 10-year bond yields have firmed to multi-month highs. I would still suggest keeping the powder dry, as even higher yields are in store for the yield-sensitive investors.
Getting into bonds prematurely would mean yield flipping later, which could eat into the savvy laddered bond portfolio. Stand by for a buy signal.
This is an expiry week, and therefore volatility will be elevated. Traders will remain focused on rollovers/unwinding till Tuesday. Price discovery will begin in earnest thereafter. Continue to maintain stop losses diligently and tail risk hedges on all long positions.
Rear-view mirror
Let us assess what happened last week so we can gauge what to expect next week.
The fall was led by Bank Nifty, with the broader Nifty 50 a close second. Unwinding was seen across the board as currencies, stocks, bonds and commodities sold off simultaneously. This is a typical “flight to cash” scenario. That raises the probability of a continued decline, even if only intermittently. The US dollar index (DXY) fell but could not arrest the fall in any asset class.
Even a strengthening rupee failed to boost markets. India’s ten-year bond yields rose sharply. Should they go and stay above the 7.50 round number, expect further weakness in interest rate-sensitive sectors.
The National Stock Exchange lost 4.38% of its market capitalisation, indicating wide-spread sell-off. The market-wide position limits rose mildly. It will fall routinely after expiry this week. US markets were a mixed bag, but with a mild negative skew, that provided headwinds to our markets.
Retail risk appetite
I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick to measure the conviction levels of retail traders—where they are deploying their money. I measure the percentage of turnover contributed by the lower- and higher-risk instruments.
If they trade more futures, which require sizeable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile than stock futures. A larger footprint in stock futures indicates higher levels of aggression. Ditto for stock and index options.
Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are the average of all trading days of the week):
Turnover contribution in the capital-intensive and high-risk futures segment rose as traders geared up for the expiry of the October derivatives series. They close their trades in October and reinitiate them in November, resulting in dual turnover.
In the relatively lower-risk options segment, turnover rose in individual stock options, which are riskier than index options. Overall risk appetite was higher.
Matryoshka analysis
Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message.
The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising to falling stocks. As long as gains outnumber losses, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.
Nifty 50 fell sharply by 2.36% (prior week it gained 2.78%), and the same was reflected in the advance-decline ratio, which fell to 0.55 (prior week 1.16). That tells us intraday buying conviction was significantly lower.
The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades into the next session(s).
The MWPL reading rose mildly (as is routine ahead of expiry) but peaked at a level lower than the prior month’s peak. This week it should fall after Tuesday. Should the post-expiry low be lower than the prior month’s low of 45.04, it would be a red flag.
The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus’. It measures the force in any price move. Last week both indices fell. However, the impetus reading fell for the Nifty but spiked for Bank Nifty. That tells me Bank Nifty fell on higher selling momentum. With a weightage of 37.45% in the Nifty 50, financial stocks is a ‘swing sector’. Whichever way the Bank Nifty goes, it will pull the Nifty 50 with it.
The Nifty 50 falling on lower momentum is an idle comfort at best. Watch the correlation between both indices for a clearer picture.
The final chart I share is my in-house indicator LWTD. It computes the lift, weight, thrust and drag experienced by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, and applying them to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevailing sentiment.
The Nifty 50 nosedived last week after a big gain in the prior week, but LWTD had warned ahead that the gain was illusory. Last week, I warned my readers that the LWTD of -0.24 indicated short covering at best. A fresh buying would not be forthcoming either. That reading was bang on target. With LWTD falling to a multi-month low, the tone and tenor are getting set for a weak market this week too.
Nifty’s verdict
Last week, a large bearish-bodied candle nearly engulfed the prior week’s bullish candle. I had expected a mean-reversion upthrust, partly due to the Jio IPO and partly because the price was so far below the 25-week average. This average is a proxy for the six-month average holding cost of a retail investor. A mean-reversion rally implies that some averaging of long positions must have occurred. That the Nifty 50 slumped after a flash-in-the-pan rally in the week through 16 October means no follow-up buying occurred.
Monitor the weekly low of 22,372 as a line of defence. If the Bulls let the Nifty fall and sustain a move below the 22,200 mark, a further downside can occur. On the other hand, the 25-week average at the 23,600 level will be the primary hurdle to watch out for. Only after Nifty 50 trades continuously above it will a sustainable upthrust be possible.
Your call to action
The short-term hurdle remains at 23,600 points. Only if this level is overcome can bulls get some reprieve. A sustained trade below the 22,200 level can trigger fresh weakness.
Last week, I estimated ranges of 56,950-54,725 and 23,650-22,625 for Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively. Both indices fell below their respective support levels as weakness accelerated in the latter half of the week. This week, I estimate ranges of 55,475-53,100 and 23,150-22,050 for the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively.
Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks. I have widened the spreads due to heightened volatility present in the markets. Have a profitable week!
Vijay L Bhambwani has been trading since 1986 and is the CEO ofBSPLIndia, a statistical systems based proprietary trading firm. He tweets at @vijaybhambwani