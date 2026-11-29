Last week, I wrote that retail traders may be headed for a mousetrap based on six red flags I shared. Sure enough, the markets flattered to deceive bulls. For a few weeks, I have been expressing my doubts about the sustainability of the upthrust, a feeling that I continue to maintain. Backed by statistical data, of course. Now get ready for a Santa Claus rally, an annual phenomenon in which institutional players (primarily foreign institutional investors) pump-prime markets, since the calendar year doubles as their financial year. That means fund managers collect their performance bonuses. The rally itself lasts as long as Santa’s visit and tends to cool off in January. As with the recent upmove, where most retail portfolios failed to replicate the gains made by the headline indices, most Santa Claus rallies tend to be the same.
As I wrote last week, this week’s decline was driven by weakness in banking and financial sector stocks. With a 37.13% weightage in the Nifty 50, this sector is the market's ‘swing’ sector. Do remember the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to announce its interest rate decision on Friday. Given the high probability of RBI raising the cost of funds (interest rates), markets are likely to remain cautious even if optimism prevails. The US Federal Reserve is due to announce its interest rate decision on 9 December. Here again, rates are expected to rise. Higher rates tend to have a sobering effect on risky assets.
In the commodities space, base metals witnessed a sharp sell-off. The persistent contrarian stance taken by this column in warning its readers against an ill-founded “supercycle” in metals paid off handsomely last week. Metals like copper, aluminium, nickel and zinc have seen prices fall over 20%. According to the classic Dow Theory of technical analysis, a decline of more than 20% puts a security in bear market territory. Friday’s rally in copper was a technical pullback plus the routine month-end short covering. Higher levels are likely to see overhead supply from weaker hands eager to exit at break-even levels. That weakness is likely to trickle down to metal mining companies’ stock prices ultimately.
Bullion also witnessed a pullback rally. There is some talk of a hard bottom or a v-shaped recovery in gold and silver prices in the immediate future. I have my doubts. While I remain as optimistic as I have been over the absolute long term, the near term still appears shaky. This is both a symptom and the disease. Retail bulls still continue to nurse their leveraged longs (purchases with borrowed funds). They continue to suffer pain from the double jeopardy of falling prices and interest payouts simultaneously. This raises the fearful spectre of a crowded exit.
My readers should continue to avoid leveraged buying and keep a multi-year outlook. A fortnight ago I expressed fears of central bank selling in gold. Sure enough, Russia confirmed the sale of 72 tonnes of gold. Russia may not be the lone ranger. With interest rates firming, governments cannot raise sufficient funds in bond markets at lower coupon rates and may be forced to sell gold.
Avoid fear of missing out. I will put out a buy recommendation on bullion at the appropriate time.
Oil prices attempted to rise only to run into a wall of selling at higher levels. This is in line with my hypothesis that markets remain adequately supplied. The fear-mongering about supply shortages and refining outages has given way to fears of a glut in oil and gas markets. Gas prices may continue to rise in Western nations until winter ends due to increased heating demand. Then they tend to cool off again. This is a multi-decade pattern. Avoid getting trapped by the widow maker (a name assigned to natural gas by veteran traders) in the winter by initiating big-ticket long positions.
This week, I expect action to remain polarised around public sector undertakings, particularly banks. The sheer weight of banks requires that their stock prices be boosted if the market is to rally. Do note that an American bank (United Fidelity) has failed. It is the largest bank to fail in the last two years. That may have a dampening effect on the markets. Fixed-income investors should continue to keep the powder dry in anticipation of higher yields.
Continue to trade light and maintain stop losses diligently. Always deploy tail-risk (Hacienda) hedges as a standard operating procedure to mitigate risk.
Rear View Mirror
Let us assess what happened last week so we can guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.
The fall was led by the Bank Nifty, with the Nifty 50 bringing up the rear. Bullion witnessed safe-haven buying returning as riskier assets saw a mild ‘risk-off’ sentiment. Gas rose on seasonal considerations, whereas oil remained subdued.
The US dollar index firmed up as traders expected a rate hike in December. The rupee weakened against the dollar, and Indian 10-year bond yields firmed. The National Stock Exchange lost 0.33% in market capitalisation, indicating that the broader markets were subdued. The market-wide position limits eased routinely on expiry. US indices gained, providing tailwinds to our markets.
Retail Risk Appetite
I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick to measure the conviction levels of retail traders—where they are deploying their money. I measure the percentage of turnover contributed by the lower- and higher-risk instruments.
If they trade more futures, which require sizeable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A larger footprint in stock futures indicates higher levels of aggression. Ditto for stock and index options.
Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are the average of all trading days of the week):
Turnover contribution fell sharply in the capital-intensive, high-volatility futures segment. That tells me risk appetite was down sharply.
In the relatively ‘lower risk’ options segment, turnover rose in the index options segment. These are the least capital-intensive instruments. That tells me retail traders were in a risk-off mood last week.
Matryoshka Analysis
Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.
The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising to falling stocks. As long as gains outnumber losses, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.
While the Nifty 50 clocked small weekly losses, the advance-decline ratio rose a tad. At 0.90 (prior week: 0.76), it indicates there were 90 gaining stocks for every 100 losers. This is not a good enough level for a bull market. Buying must be more aggressive to trigger a sustainable upmove.
The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the F&O space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades into the next session(s).
The MWPL reading fell to a multi-month low post-expiry. That tells me swing traders are taking a cautious approach and avoiding big-ticket purchases. This is hardly a setting for a strong rally. Ideally, prices and MWPL must rise in tandem. Watch this metric closely on your trading terminal.
The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus’. It measures the force in any price move. Last week, I raised a red flag as both indices rose, but the impetus readings were lower. Sure enough, the indices themselves logged losses. The Nifty impetus reading rose, suggesting higher momentum-based selling on this index. That is a minor red flag. Aggressive follow-up buying will be needed to revive sentiment.
The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes the lift, weight, thrust, and drag experienced by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, and applying them to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevailing sentiment.
Last week, Nifty 50 registered losses, but the LWTD indicator rose sharply to 0.90 (prior week: -0.68), suggesting short covering and/or buying support could improve this week.
Nifty’s Verdict
The weekly candle chart shows a bearish red candle that appears to cap the recent rally. Remember what I wrote last week. The index has run far away from its 25-week moving average and quite rapidly at that. This raises the probability of mean reversion (a temporary course correction). The all-time peak is also a hurdle overhead, as weaker hands are waiting to exit at higher levels where they got trapped with longs initiated earlier.
The price remains above the 25-week moving average, which is a proxy for the six-month holding cost of an average bull. That means the medium-term outlook remains optimistic for now. Last week, I advocated that Nifty must not fall below the 25,500 level, or it risks losing momentum. We saw that buying proved inadequate.
This week, bulls must defend the 25,300 level without fail or risk fresh declines. Once the weekly high of 25,993 is cleared, a fresh upthrust can begin.
Your Call to Action
Bulls must keep the Nifty trading above 25,300 on a daily closing basis to trigger the next phase of the rally. A sustained trade below this level can trigger further profit-taking.
Last week, I estimated ranges of 67,025–62,275 and 26,675–24,925 for the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. Both indices traded within their specified levels.
This week, I estimate ranges of 65,550–60,525 and 26,525–24,700 for the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. The ranges are wider than usual due to a stronger base effect and volatility spikes in the last few weeks of price action.
Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks. I have widened the spreads due to heightened volatility present in the markets. Have a profitable week.