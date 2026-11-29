Last week, I wrote that retail traders may be headed for a mousetrap based on six red flags I shared. Sure enough, the markets flattered to deceive bulls. For a few weeks, I have been expressing my doubts about the sustainability of the upthrust, a feeling that I continue to maintain. Backed by statistical data, of course. Now get ready for a Santa Claus rally, an annual phenomenon in which institutional players (primarily foreign institutional investors) pump-prime markets, since the calendar year doubles as their financial year. That means fund managers collect their performance bonuses. The rally itself lasts as long as Santa’s visit and tends to cool off in January. As with the recent upmove, where most retail portfolios failed to replicate the gains made by the headline indices, most Santa Claus rallies tend to be the same.