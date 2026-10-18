The Jio IPO factor for India's stock market this week

Last week I warned you about the possibility of a dead cat bounce. I also warned you that the rally could be quite vicious because both bulls and bears would be on the same side of the trading terminal (the buy side). That hypothesis was bang on target. I also suggested that my readers err on the side of caution despite FOMO, or fear of missing out. Do note how the neighbourhood markets are trading—Japan, Indonesia and South Korea, to name a few. Excessive leverage (buying stocks with borrowed funds) is causing a landslide-like price decline.