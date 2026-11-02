Mint Ticker | A follow-up buying is critical

Last week, I wrote that bullish efforts could fall short, as I did not expect the markets to rally significantly. Read it here. The markets proved me wrong for the second week in a row. The Jio IPO factor I wrote about in the prior week seems to have played out a week later than I anticipated. However, the statistical weight of evidence still indicates it is premature to uncork the champagne just yet. The overhang of overhead supply—selling by trapped, weaker hands at breakeven prices—remains a significant near-term worry. Unless this potential pressure abates, I will prefer to sit on the fence and wait for clarity to emerge.

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The approaching festive season is another minor feel-good factor to consider. What is known to veteran investors in India is that the second half of the fiscal (October to March) is marked by festivities across religions. After the first half of the fiscal, which is beset by worries over inadequate or excessive monsoons, the second half triggers pent-up consumer spending. Going by historical data, that should mean a relief rally in the markets. However, do note that no two situations are exactly alike. This time we have higher inflation/shrinkflation, unemployment and rising interest rates. So the feel-good factor may not stretch as long as in previous years and/or be sold into at higher levels.

Looking at statistical data, I pointed out last week that declines were accompanied by a large number of scrips hitting circuit limits. Now that we have witnessed a rally, the number of stocks rising to upper circuits is minuscule compared with those declining. That is the first early sign that this is a technical pullback rally rather than a confirmed trend reversal. Retail traders who have bought stocks with borrowed money under the margin-trading facility window showed mild signs of nervousness as they unwound 1.72% of their holdings last week. Though an insignificant number, it does raise a small red flag. Leveraged buying is yielding lower results on the indices. In April 2024, every rupee borrowed under MTF resulted in a market capitalisation of ₹610. Now in October 2026, the same has fallen by almost half. As with steroid injections, the law of diminishing returns applies to our markets.

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In the commodity space, we saw the end of the month failing to boost base metal prices. Usually, month-end short-covering perks up prices mildly. Copper logged noticeable loss. Copper is the bellwether among metal counters and reflects global industrial activity. This validates my long-standing contrarian view that there is no supercycle in the industrial metals space. The same will impact the stock prices of metal mining companies, which may see profit-taking emerge on long positions at higher levels.

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Bullion continued to sink as safe-haven buying contracted. It should be noted that losses in other asset classes will drag down bullion prices, as investors will sell even their roses to pay for their losses from trading hay. The excessive leveraged buying that I kept cautioning my readers against is also weighing on bullion prices. Unless all that panic selling abates, relief from falling prices may be elusive. Much as it appears difficult to believe, the long-term outlook for bullion (I am marginally biased in favour of silver over gold) remains optimistic. Just avoid leverage and adopt a multi-year long-term approach. The fall in bullion also impacted our national exchequer as our forex reserves fell $1.20 billion due to a fall in gold prices. This was the seventh consecutive week of a fall in reserves, which stand at $719.80 billion.

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Energy markets saw a rally in both oil and gas. Note—most of the ‘rise’ in natural gas prices is nothing but seasonal cost of carry as winter triggers demand (and therefore, price) spikes. Amateurs ignore this factor and recklessly jump into long trades on momentum. The next two months will have the highest carry costs (rollovers) of the year, and longs will take home insignificant profits. If at all. Gas is not called a “widow maker” commodity without a reason. Oil prices rose as markets expect a US strike on Iran after the US mid-term elections. There are also inventory drawdowns that are weighing on sentiment. In the near term, you may see sharp moves, but I’m sticking my neck out and debunking any hypothesis of a supercycle in energy markets. In the near term, higher oil prices may dampen sentiment for equity markets, though.

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The fixed-income investors should continue to keep the powder dry, as better yields are in the offing.

As the festive season approaches, there may be a slight fall in trader participation in equities. That means volatility and price ranges can expand. Options traders call this drift and diffusion. That means you must stick to stop-losses diligently and deploy tail-risk (Hacienda) hedges on your long trades.

Rear-view mirror Let us assess what happened last week so we can guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.

The rally was led by the broad-based Nifty 50 while the Bank Nifty brought up the rear. Bullion eased as demand contracted and the US dollar index (DXY) firmed up. Energy prices went up due to seasonal and geopolitical factors. The rupee eased against a strengthening dollar, capping gains. Indian 10-year bonds eased as the US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged.

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) market capitalisation rose sharply as retail returned on the buy side. Market-wide position limits (MWPL) eased routinely after expiry. US headline indices eased sharply on Friday, which will be reflected in our markets this week.

Change in Asset Prices: US selloff will reflect this week.

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Retail Risk Appetite I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick to measure the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying their money? I measure the percentage of turnover contributed by the lower- and higher-risk instruments.

If they trade more futures, which require sizeable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A larger footprint in stock futures indicates higher levels of aggression. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are the average of all trading days of the week):

The risk appetite was poor last week.

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Last week, I explained why the turnover contribution in the high-risk, highly capital-intensive futures segment was higher ahead of expiry. Once the event is over, the same drops. The figures in the table below validate that hypothesis.

In the relatively lower-risk, lower-capital-intensive options segment, turnover contribution rose for index options. These are relatively the least risky of all derivative instruments. That tells me there was mild risk appetite in the derivative traders’ camp.

Matryoshka Analysis Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE Advance Decline Ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising to falling stocks. As long as gains outnumber losses, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

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Even as the Nifty clocked sharp gains, the advance-decline ratio jumped to 1.39 (prior week 0.55). As long as the price and advance-decline ratio rise in unison and the ratio stays above 1.0, bulls have a fighting chance of reviving the markets.

NSE Advance Decline Ratio: Intraday buying conviction improved last week.

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The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades into the next session(s).

Last week, I suggested we analyse the post-expiry low before taking a call on the near-term picture. Note how MWPL has fallen to a multi-quarter low at 43.7%. That tells me swing (buy-and-hold) traders are playing a cautious hand. We also need to factor in six new additions to the futures and options segment, which could marginally deflate the MWPL figure. Watch how MWPL ramps up in the weeks ahead. MWPL is the second minor red flag, which leads me to believe that last week’s rally was a technical pullback.

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MWPL: The swing traders stayed off big ticket rollovers.

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator “impetus”. It measures the force in any price move. Last week both indices logged gains, but their impetus readings fell. That means the upthrust lacked force. The impetus readings are the third minor red flag, which leads me to believe the rally last week was a technical pullback. Ideally, prices must rise with higher impetus readings to indicate sustainability of the upmove.

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Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus: Both indices rallied on poor strength.

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator LWTD. It computes the Lift, Weight, Thrust, and Drag experienced by any security. These are four forces that an aircraft faces during flight, and applying them to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevailing sentiment.

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Even though the Nifty clocked 2% gains, the LWTD indicator remains in the negative territory. At -1.05 (prior week: -1.09), it still indicates short-covering-led spikes rather than a total trend reversal in the markets. Do remember that bear market rallies are more vicious than bull market ones, as both bulls and bears turn buyers in bear market corrections.

The LWTD reading is the fourth minor red flag, which leads me to believe the rally last week was a technical pullback.

Nifty and LWTD Indicator: Big-ticket fresh buying maybe elusive.

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Nifty’s Verdict The weekly Nifty chart shows a prominent-sized bullish candle piercing into the body of the previous bearish candle. This is known as a bullish piercing pattern (Kirikomi, in Japanese). It signifies bulls entering the bearish bastion and partially infiltrating it. That means the entry was not decisive and needs follow-up buying. Unless bulls build up on the weekly high of 23,118 and keep the Nifty above this threshold, the upthrust can flounder. On the flip side, 22,300 weekly low needs to be defended at all costs.

The price remains below the 25-week moving average, which is a proxy for the six-month long average holding cost of a retail trader. The average itself is slipping lower, indicating the medium-term outlook remains nervous. It will remain so till bulls achieve a sustained breakout above the 24,650 levels. This has been a hurdle for a couple of months that I have been writing about in this column. A smaller hurdle exists at the 23,600 level, which, if overcome, can see some more upside by way of a relief rally. Avoid fresh large-sized exposure.

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Your Call to Action The short-term hurdle remains at 23,600. Only if this level is overcome forcefully can bulls gain momentum. A sustained trade below the 22,300 level can trigger fresh weakness.

Last week, I estimated ranges of 55,475–53,100 and 23,150–22,050 for Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively. Both the indices traded within their specified ranges. This week, I estimate ranges of 56,050–53,325 and 23,675–22,450 for the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively.

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Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks. I have widened the spreads due to heightened volatility present in the markets.

Have a profitable week!

About the Author Vijay L Bhambwani Vijay is the CEO of www.Bsplindia.com, a proprietary trading firm. He writes the weekly newsletter "Ticker" for Mint.