Mint Ticker | A strange rally is underway!

Happy Diwali! Last week I wrote that follow up buying would be required to propel markets higher inspite of minor worries (technical red flags). Read last week’s piece here. That follow up buying did come but with a twist. I have often written that bear squeeze (short covering) rallies are vicious and unbelievably large in magnitude. That is because both sides of the markets (bulls and bears) are aligned on the buy side. Bulls buy because they are buyers by habit and bears buy out of panic as their short sales are running into losses. Last week we saw a perfect example of a bear squeeze rally. That is borne out by the fact that the headline (main) indices vaulted higher by over 8% but side counters moved mildly. In the MTF (margin trading facility), retail buyers increased their stakes by 0.40% inspite of the NSE market capitalisation rising 6.09%.
Happy Diwali! Last week I wrote that follow up buying would be required to propel markets higher inspite of minor worries (technical red flags). Read last week’s piece here. That follow up buying did come but with a twist. I have often written that bear squeeze (short covering) rallies are vicious and unbelievably large in magnitude. That is because both sides of the markets (bulls and bears) are aligned on the buy side. Bulls buy because they are buyers by habit and bears buy out of panic as their short sales are running into losses. Last week we saw a perfect example of a bear squeeze rally. That is borne out by the fact that the headline (main) indices vaulted higher by over 8% but side counters moved mildly. In the MTF (margin trading facility), retail buyers increased their stakes by 0.40% inspite of the NSE market capitalisation rising 6.09%.
In the derivatives space, we saw bulls unwinding their CE (call) options as higher levels were met with lack of confidence about the sustainability of the upthrust. On the other hand, bearish bets (put options) rose. The triggers for igniting this rapid upthrust were assurances by the finance minister that the long term capital gains tax on various market players would be revisited. Market players saw that signs of hope on the tax being possibly scrapped. The other factor was the extreme nervousness over prospects of AI (artificial intelligence) stocks in the US after Democrats gained in the mid-term elections. Thay are known to resist data centres and large AI infrastructure investments. Many traders feel India is a perfect “anti ai” investment destination as our market would be a good place to hide (invest) when AI stocks fall hard overseas. Easing of KYC (know your customer) norms for non-residents, FIIs and OCIs also raised hopes of fresh dollar inflows. Time will tell if hope has run faster than reality. For now, momentum is on the upside and sustainability is an unknown.
In the derivatives space, we saw bulls unwinding their CE (call) options as higher levels were met with lack of confidence about the sustainability of the upthrust. On the other hand, bearish bets (put options) rose. The triggers for igniting this rapid upthrust were assurances by the finance minister that the long term capital gains tax on various market players would be revisited. Market players saw that signs of hope on the tax being possibly scrapped. The other factor was the extreme nervousness over prospects of AI (artificial intelligence) stocks in the US after Democrats gained in the mid-term elections. Thay are known to resist data centres and large AI infrastructure investments. Many traders feel India is a perfect “anti ai” investment destination as our market would be a good place to hide (invest) when AI stocks fall hard overseas. Easing of KYC (know your customer) norms for non-residents, FIIs and OCIs also raised hopes of fresh dollar inflows. Time will tell if hope has run faster than reality. For now, momentum is on the upside and sustainability is an unknown.
This week is a shorter one due to Diwali and trader participation maybe lower due to the festivities. As I have often stated, shorter trading weeks tend to favour bulls more often than not. But participating in this upthrust is not for the faint hearted. Statistical ßeta (pure price volatility) is likely to be at crescendo levels. That means your trades must be protected by diligent stop losses and tail risk (Hacienda) hedges at all times.
In terms of trading action, banking and financial stocks will receive the highest trader attention. This is not a matter of choice but of statistics. With a weightage of 37.13% in the Nifty-50, this segment is the “go to” sector for big ticket traders. No sustainable rally in the Indian equity markets is possible unless this sector witnesses a rally. Within this space, public sector banks (PSBs) will receive above average attention from traders and may make large price moves in either direction when markets turn volatile.
In the commodities universe my long standing hypothesis backed by statistical weight of evidence that there was no supercyle in industrial metals was validated by the price action. Copper cracked significantly and dragged sentiments lower. Being a bell weather metal that is a proxy for global manufacturing activity, the fall triggered unwinding. That means stock prices of metal companies will have limited upsides this week.
Oil and gas prices behaved along expected lines. I have been sticking my neck out that the supercycle theory in oil and gas was premature, and the same was validated yet again. Oil crashed almost 15% last week. Gas was up due to season winter demand in the West for indoor heating. Oil prices may witness a technical bounce but higher levels are likely to run into profit sales.
Bullion rose as safe haven buying returned mildly. I still believe the near-term outlook though muddied has not impacted the multi-year outlook negatively. I am mildly tilted in favour of silver as compared to gold. That is because of industrial application for silver. Stay away from leveraged buying (buying with borrowed money) and keep a long-term view.
Fixed income investors should continue to keep the powder dry in anticipation of higher yields that are likely in the coming future.
Rear View Mirror
Let us assess what happened last week so we can guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.
The rally was led by the broad-based Nifty and the Bank Nifty brought up the rear-guard action. The US dollar index (DXY) rose marginally but failed to stem the defensive buying in bullion. Oil fell as hopes of peace in the middle east rose again. Gas went up due to approaching winter. The INR rose as sentiments in Indian markets improved last week. Indian 10-year bond yields eased as sentiments turned “risk-on” for equities and bonds witnessed a sell-off.
NSE saw a 6.09% jump in market capitalisation which meant the rally was somewhat broad-based though it was the frontline heavy-weight counters that saw bulk of the buying. Market wide position limits (MWPL) rose routinely post expiry.
US headline indices witnessed a decline and provided headwinds to our markets.
Retail Risk Appetite
I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower and higher risk instruments.
If they trade more of futures which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.
Last week this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week) –
Turnover contribution in the capital intensive, higher volatility futures segment fell. That tells me risk appetite was subdued at higher levels.
In the relatively lower risk and lower capital-intensive options segment, traders preferred to raise their stakes in the stock options segment. That tells me retail traders were taking risk in the relatively safer instruments in the futures and options segment. A sustainable upthrust needs more aggressive buying.
Matryoshka Analysis
Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.
The first chart I share is the NSE advance decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of number of the rising stocks compared to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.
As the Nifty clocked gigantic gains of 8.58%, the advance decline ratio rose too. At 1.91 (prior week 1.39), it shows 191 gaining stocks for every 100 losing stocks. While it is an improvement over the prior week, the ratio lagged the moves of the index. Ideally this ratio must stay above 1.0 with rising prices to confirm a sustainable upthrust.
The second chart I share is the market wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (f&o) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep pocketed, high conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.
The MWPL rose routinely post expiry but the magnitude was smaller than the comparable weeks in the prior months. Let us give bulls the benefit of doubt and wait for this week. If the MWPL fails to rise as much as historical averages, it will indicate buying conviction maybe waning at higher levels.
The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move. Last week both indices zoomed as short covering gained traction. That pushed impetus readings higher too as volatility spiked. While higher impetus readings are desirable with rising prices to confirm a bull market, the gigantic spike in impetus seems statistically unsustainable for long. Either way, volatility will probably be higher this week.
The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight so applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.
While the Nifty zoomed by over 8% last week, the LWTD was even lower than the prior week. This compels me to believe last weeks rally was more due to short covering and less due to fresh buying. I reiterate my view that short covering may trigger vicious upthrusts but it takes aggressive buying to sustain the upmoves. Follow buying will be critical for keeping the bullish trajectory alive.
Nifty’s verdict
Last week we saw a gigantic power candle on the Japanese candlestick charts. This is by far the biggest candle in the chart. The body of the candle has surpassed the 25-day average which is a proxy for the six month average holding cost of an average investor. Sustainability of the upward momentum will be tested this this week.
I have been advocating a meaningful resistance in the medium term at the 24,650 level which was overcome and a close above this hurdle was achieved. Bulls will have to keep the Nifty above this Maginot line all week if the momentum is to sustain. I will not count any large move made in either direction on Mahurat day due to the thin volumes and token nature of trading on this day.
On the flipside there is ample support likely at the 23,750 area which is way below the last weekly close.
Your call to action
Bulls must keep the Nifty trading above 25,000 on a closing basis to trigger the next phase of the rally. A sustained trade below the 23,750 level can trigger fresh weakness. A fall to that depth appears to be a lower probability statistical event.
Last week I estimated ranges between 56,050 – 53,325 and 23,675 – 22,450 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty respectively. Both indices exceeded their specified resistance levels due to extreme short covering.
This week I estimate ranges between 60,875 – 57,300 and 25,850 – 24,200 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty respectively. The ranges are wider than usual due to the higher base effect of last week’s ranges.
Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks. I have widened the spreads due to heightened volatility present in the markets.
Have a profitable week.
Vijay L Bhambwani has been trading since 1986 and is the CEO ofBSPLIndia, a statistical systems based proprietary trading firm. He tweets at @vijaybhambwani