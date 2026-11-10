Mint Ticker | A strange rally is underway!

In the derivatives space, we saw bulls unwinding their CE (call) options as higher levels were met with lack of confidence about the sustainability of the upthrust. On the other hand, bearish bets (put options) rose. The triggers for igniting this rapid upthrust were assurances by the finance minister that the long term capital gains tax on various market players would be revisited. Market players saw that signs of hope on the tax being possibly scrapped. The other factor was the extreme nervousness over prospects of AI (artificial intelligence) stocks in the US after Democrats gained in the mid-term elections. Thay are known to resist data centres and large AI infrastructure investments. Many traders feel India is a perfect “anti ai” investment destination as our market would be a good place to hide (invest) when AI stocks fall hard overseas. Easing of KYC (know your customer) norms for non-residents, FIIs and OCIs also raised hopes of fresh dollar inflows. Time will tell if hope has run faster than reality. For now, momentum is on the upside and sustainability is an unknown.