Stock Market This Week | Dead cat bounce possible, but err on the side of caution

Last week, the bulls were on the ropes and the probability of them staging a complete reversal was slim. A short-covering based upthrust on the last trading session of the previous week saved bulls from deep blushes. But for this pullback, headline indices had made lower lows and weakness was evident after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its interest rate policy.

There were multiple factors that unnerved bulls—India’s forex reserves fell for the fourth consecutive week to $734.60 billion. The rupee is again at all-time lows. The food inflation continued to climb on expensive sunflower oil and pulses. The likelihood of a drop inrabi andkharif harvests by 6-7% due to poor rainfall was another negative trigger. The RBI moved in swiftly to offer US dollars to the likes of Indian Oil Co. Ltd. for seamless import of fossil fuels. The exposure limits in the currency derivatives segment were lowered from $100 million to $5 million with effect from 10 October.

The stock market perceived these as firefighting efforts and cause for concern. Retail participation remained unchanged as they continued to buy the dip. This is borne by the margin-trading facility exposure remaining near its all-time high at ₹1,49,566 crore. The market-wide position limits (MWPL), which indicates exposure in F&O space, also rose. The market may now witness a relief rally, temporarily.

It should be noted that bear market rallies are more vicious than bull market rallies. That is because bull market rallies witness bears and bulls standing off against each other. In bear market rallies, bulls are buying and bears are covering (buying) their short sales in panic. This results in what is known as “dual pressure”. Many retail traders get sucked into buying temptation by the sheer velocity of prices rising.

This week, I expect the action to continue on rate-sensitive sectors—banks, NBFCs, microfinance institutions and sectors/companies that depend heavily on EMI-based sales. Do remember that the authorities have decided to go easy on recovering farm loans due to poor rainfall this year. With financial stocks heaviest in headline indices, these stocks are a swing factor. The public sector undertakings, including banks, is another sector to watch out for. A lot of emotional and financial capital is invested here. Any unwinding here, and one can possibly witness a wider domino effect.

In the commodities space, we saw a late revival in industrial metal prices as supply-side constraints—particularly shipping costs—are off to the moon. For example, it is cheaper to launch a SpaceX Inc. rocket to space compared to chartering a very large crude carrier ship. I continue to stick my neck out and bet that there is no supercycle in industrial metals. This is a combination of fiat currency debasement and war premium leading prices higher.

That impact will trickle down to stock prices of metal and mining companies, which may run into profit-taking at higher levels.

In the energy space, oil prices eased as Hurricane Isaiah made a landing in Florida and did not cause any sizeable damage to oil and gas infrastructure. Gas prices rose due to seasonal considerations, as it is the fuel of choice for indoor heating during winter. Oil will witness profit-taking on longs. Gas prices may run higher, which a seasonal phenomenon. Here again, I stick my neck out and reiterate my long-standing view that there is no supercycle in oil and gas. The energy markets are adequately supplied. It is a supply-side problem due to wars.

Bullion prices rose marginally, in spite of a strong dollar. This reinforces my view that the short-term outlook, though muddied, the long-term picture remains optimistic. Just avoid leveraged buying (buying with borrowed money or in futures and options). Stick to deliveries and buy only as much as your own pocket can afford.

Fixed income investors can continue to keep the powder dry and await even higher yields, which seem a higher probability event. Cost of funds is rising along expected lines. Continue to trade light, enforce stop losses diligently and maintain tail risk hedges on all you long exposure as a standard operating exposure.

Rear View Mirror Let us assess what happened last week so we can guesstimate this week.

The pullback was lead by the Bank Nifty and the Nifty 50 brought up the rear. Barring oil, other commodities rallied in spite of a strong dollar. This is a result of supply-side constraints and fiat currency debasement. The US dollar index (DXY) continued to climb versus the global basket of currencies.

The INR weakened and approached its all-time lows before recovering mildly by the end of the week. India’s 10-year bond yields continued to rise and indicate rising cost of funds. The NSE lost 0.25% in market capitalisation as the broader market remained nervous. The market-wide position limits (MWPL) rose routinely after expiry.

US headline indices rose and provided headwinds to our markets.

View full Image View full Image Change in Asset Prices

Retail Risk Appetite I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower and higher risk instruments.

If they trade more of futures which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week): The turnover contribution in the capital-intensive, high-volatility futures segment remained muted. That tells us retail traders were in a risk-off mode where aggressive bets were concerned.

In the relatively lower-risk options segment, they preferred to raise exposure in index options which are the least risky instrument in the leveraged space. The risk appetite for individual stocks fell off a cliff in the derivatives space.

View full Image View full Image NSE F&O Breakdown: Risk appetite shrank considerably.

Matryoshka Analysis Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message.

The first chart I share is the NSE Advance Decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of number of the rising stocks compared to the falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losing, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty 50 managed to log weekly gains after seven consecutive weeks of losses. The advance-decline ratio kept pace by rising to 1.13 (prior week 0.74). That implies there were 113 gaining stocks for every 100 losing ones. Intraday buying conviction seemed to have perked up mildly in the delivery segment. For a sustainable upmove, prices and advance decline ratio must rise in unison.

View full Image View full Image NSE Advance Decline Ratio: Intraday buying conviction fell with prices.

The second chart I share is the market wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the derivatives space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.



The MWPL rose routinely post-expiry and was marginally higher than the previous month in the comparable week. The level was however lower than the prior two months. That tells us swing traders were optimistic but cautious at the same time.

View full Image View full Image Market Wide Position Limits: The swing traders payed a cautious hand.

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator “impetus”. It measures the force in any price move. Last week, both indices rallied but the impetus readings were lower. That tells me the upthrust was more due to short-covering than fresh buying. Ideally, prices and impetus readings must rise together to indicate a sustainable rally.

View full Image View full Image Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus: Last week's selloff was on high momentum.

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator LWTD. It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight; so, applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

The Nifty 50 gained on a week-on-week basis but the LWTD reading fell. This is a repeat of last week’s prognosis. Mild fresh buying if any, but short-covering could cushion declines and/or push prices higher temporarily. Ideally, prices and LWTD must rise together if a rally is to sustain.

View full Image View full Image Nifty and LWTD Indicator: Big-ticket buying may be elusive.

Nifty’s Verdict The weekly chart of the Nifty 50 shows a long-legged doji candle (when the real body of the candle is small and is more or less in the middle of the weekly range). That shows indecision and/or a temporary halt to the ongoing trend, which in this case is downward. For the fist time after seven weeks, bulls have attempted to stem the fall. The price is way below the 25-week average which is a proxy for the six-monthly average holding on cost of a retail investor. The average itself is falling. That tells us the medium-term outlook is nervous.

However, the yawning gap between the price and the average tells us that a mean reversion up move (a dead cat bounce/relief rally) can occur. Do remember what I wrote about bear market rallies above. They are unreliable and vicious and can terminate as fast as they commence.

The support I specified at 22,200 last week held feebly as the weekly low was 22,179. Watch this same level as a support to defend in case of declines. Should it be violated forcefully, further declines cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, as the Nifty 50 approaches the 23,600 level, which is a long shot this week, selling pressure will accelerate as over supply from trapped bulls comes unwinding.

It is better to err on the side of caution this week.

Your Call to Action The medium-term hurdle still is at 23,600, which is quite a task. A bigger resistance lurks higher at 24,650. Only if this level is overcome confidently can a new bullish phase begin. A sustained trade below the 22,200 level can trigger fresh weakness.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 55,425-53,450 and 22,875-21,975 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively. Both indices stayed within their specified levels almost to perfection. This week, I estimate ranges between 56,300-54,225 and 22,975-22,075 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively.

Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than eight ticks. I have widened the spreads due to heightened volatility present in the markets.

Have a profitable week!