Last week, I wrote that I would prefer to let the parade pass me by rather than buy at these levels. Read last week’s column here. This week, I stick my neck out further and state that bulls may be headed into a mousetrap. Whether it will snap shut this week or later, after you buy, only time will tell. But the statistical weight of evidence shows bulls are treading on very thin ice indeed.
I have been stating for years in this column that the unique construction of our headline indices gives banking and financial stocks the heaviest weightage. That means by simply boosting banking stocks, bulls project an impression of a strong bull market. Retail hopium (addictive hope) and FOMO (fear of missing out) do the rest. Note how the Bank Nifty has clocked gains that are more than double the Nifty 50's.
I would go so far as to say the Nifty is up largely because the Bank Nifty zoomed. Also, note how global markets (particular emphasis on Asian markets) are weak. Yet, our markets continued to defy gravity. The Bank Nifty rallied 5.90% last week and banks enjoy a weightage of 37.13% in the Nifty 50. The Nifty rose 2.61%.
Sure, falling crude oil prices played a part too, as did rising bond prices and a strengthening rupee. But also keep in mind that India's forex reserves are down $14.21 billion to $705.34 billion, according to the RBI's weekly update. There are other pressure points as well. In last week’s article, I wrote that any possible bullion selling by global central banks could have a devastating effect on prices.
The impact goes beyond the average household savings contracting. With gold loans zooming to ₹22 lakh crore (which is ~50% of total housing loans), any steep fall in price may trigger margin calls and/or defaults by borrowers. Some banks have reduced the loan-to-value (LTV) of gold loans, which means the loan amount will be smaller compared to the market price of gold. Combine that with falling prices and rising interest rates, and you stare at a double jeopardy.
Any sustained weakness in one asset class always raises the risk of a domino effect across markets as traders sell across the board to make good their debit payments to brokers. That can trigger a crowded exit in some assets. Note how the US markets plunged in the latter half of the week. The fall will reverberate across the world, even with a lag.
In the commodity markets, metal prices crumbled under their own weight and raised huge pressure of margin calls on bulls. If you are a regular reader of this column, you have been forewarned. Unfortunately, the damage will spread to stock prices of metal mining companies, especially if buyers have leveraged (buying with borrowed money) through the margin trading facility.
This is Reason #1 I feel retail is headed into a mousetrap.
Bullion fell, as margin calls and falling crude oil prices eased inflationary fears. A strong US dollar added fat to that fire. I reiterate my view that only the short-term outlook is muddied. MTF leverage remains painfully high in bullion ETFs. A meaningful rally can occur only after the weak hands have been driven out. The long-term outlook remains optimistic. Do remember to avoid leveraged buying at all costs. Wealth creation with bullion is a slow process and not an overnight lottery. I renew my view that silver may give relatively higher alpha (return on investment) as compared to gold. Hold both with a bias in favour of silver.
Energy markets are likely to witness selling on advances as long as there is no new geopolitical development on the war front. Rallies, if any, will get sold into. Natural gas may witness some upside if winter gets harsh. Also remember natural gas November futures expire this week and the next month series are quoting at 10% premium to November prices. That may trick novices into believing a “breakout” has occurred. It is nothing but the cost of carry.
Banking stocks will continue to be in the limelight for weightage considerations and momentum trading reasons. I still prefer to let the parade pass me by. As of now, I nurse no short positions in banks.
The week is an expiry week and a short one due to a market holiday. Historically, shorter weeks tend to favour bulls more than bears. But it could get slippery. So, caution is advisable. All longs must be protected by tail risk (Hacienda) hedges. Stop losses should be diligently adhered to.
Fixed income investors should keep the powder dry and await better yields.
Rear View Mirror
Let us assess what happened last week so we can guesstimate what to expect in the coming week.
The rally was fuelled by the Bank Nifty which pulled the Nifty 50 higher due to weightage considerations. A strong US dollar index kept commodity prices subdued.
The rupee strengthened and boosted equity sentiments further, as did easing bond yields. Banking stocks received an added boost. The NSE gained a mere 0.66% in market capitalisation in spite of strong gains by headline indices. That warns of lethargy in broader markets.
This is Reason #2 I feel retail is headed into a mousetrap.
The market wide position limits fell routinely ahead of expiry. US headline indices fell through the floor but our markets ignored these headwinds.
Retail Risk Appetite
I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower and higher risk instruments.
If they trade more of futures which require sizeable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.
Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week):
The capital-intensive, high-risk futures segment showed higher turnover contribution in the stocks segment. This is attributed to the impending expiry of November derivatives. As traders close their November trades and initiate these in December, dual turnover is logged.
In the relatively lower-risk options segment, turnover fell. Overall risk appetite was way lower than normal. Unless buyers display aggression, a sustainable upmove maybe elusive.
Matryoshka Analysis
Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.
The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of number of the rising stocks compared to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.
Even as the Nifty 50 clocked 2.61% gains, the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.76 (prior week 1.14). That tells me there were only 76 gaining stocks for every 100 losers. If a bull market is underway, why is the buying conviction abysmally poor?
This is Reason #3 I feel retail is headed into a mousetrap.
The second chart I share is the market wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilised by traders in the F&O space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep pocketed, high conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.
MWPL peaked out far lower than the prior months. That tells me swing traders were on the backfoot.
This is Reason #4 I feel retail is headed into a mousetrap.
Should the post-expiry low be lower than the prior post expiry lows, that would strengthen my conviction that this is a bull trap.
The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus’. It measures the force in any price move. Last week, I wrote the humungous spikes in impetus were unprecedented and unsustainable. Sure enough, the readings fell sharply for both indices. That tells us the rally was more due to short-covering than fresh buying.
Unless follow-up buying emerges strongly, indices could witness a loss of upward momentum, at least partially.
This is Reason #5 I feel retail is headed into a mousetrap.
The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD’. It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight so applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.
In spite of Nifty 50 logging bigger gains compared to the prior week, the LWTD reading plunged to -0.68 (prior week 0.11). That tells me routine expiry-related short-covering apart, aggressive fresh buying may be elusive. While the short-covering can lift prices higher temporarily, it takes sustained aggressive fresh buying to take prices to new highs.
This is Reason #6 I feel retail is headed into a mousetrap.
Nifty’s Verdict
The weekly candlestick chart of the Nifty 50 shows a larger bodied bullish candle. The price has run away far from the 25-week moving average which is a proxy for the six-month average holding cost of an average investor. Last month, the Nifty was too far below the average, and I mentioned possibility of a mean reversion. Now, the reverse case is true. A pullback may be probable. Clues will come from the Bank Nifty which has triggered the upside.
Last week, I mentioned bulls needed to keep the Nifty 50 trading sustainably above the 25,150 level, which they managed. The pressure to keep the bullish momentum alive will be higher as higher levels may face selling and/or profit-taking. Last week's buying was inadequate. This week, aggression on the buy side must double or more, or bulls may be forced to yield some ground. Keeping the Nifty trading above 25,500 is critical. At least on a daily closing basis.
Your call to action
Bulls must keep the Nifty 50 trading above 25,500 on a daily closing basis to trigger the next phase of the rally. A sustained trade below this level can trigger profit-taking.
Last week, I estimated ranges between 63,075-59,000 and 26,000-24,300 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively. Bank Nifty exceeded its anticipated resistance levels while the Nifty 50 traded within its specified levels. This week, I estimate ranges between 67,025–62,275 and 26,675–24,925 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50, respectively. The ranges are wider than usual due to the higher base effect and volatility spikes of last week’s price action.
Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than eight ticks. I have widened the spreads due to heightened volatility present in the markets.
Have a profitable week.