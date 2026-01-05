Top of the Morning: India urges restraint as Venezuela crisis deepens

Dear reader,

The US intervention in Venezuela has thrown up fresh uncertainty for India, which has billions of dollars invested in the sanctions-hit oil-rich nation and unpaid dividends stuck there.

India’s state-run firms have invested about $2.5 billion in Venezuelan projects, but years of US sanctions have squeezed production and blocked dividend repatriation. A regime change could, over time, ease sanctions and reopen access to the world’s largest oil reserves, offering India both crude supplies and a chance to recover nearly $600 million in dues.

For now, however, experts warn of near-term volatility driven by damaged infrastructure, hyperinflation and political instability. While India now imports little Venezuelan crude, any sharp move in global oil prices matters for a country that depends on imports for about 88% of its oil needs.

The outcome in Caracas will shape whether India’s stranded energy investments revive or remain stuck.

MARKET WATCH

Markets remained close on 4 January.

MAIN STUFF

Grok misuse puts AI safeguards to test Elon Musk-owned Grok AI has landed in controversy after users allegedly exploited its image-editing features on X to create non-consensual, sexually explicit images of women. The backlash prompted the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to order X to remove such content within 72 hours and submit a report on the actions taken. MeitY said the misuse violated IT laws and exposed gaps in platform safeguards meant to protect dignity and privacy. The episode underlines a wider challenge for AI regulation. As generative tools become more powerful and realistic, the risk of abuse rises faster than existing controls. The Grok case shows why stronger technical checks, platform accountability and evolving regulation must move in step, not in isolation. Read more.

IT earnings face a slow winter Client caution and macro uncertainty are set to weigh on India’s top IT services companies in the December quarter, delaying hopes of a demand revival. Brokerages expect the Big Five to post muted sequential growth, with TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech growing just 0.1-3.6%, while Wipro and Tech Mahindra may see flat or negative trends. Seasonal furloughs, geopolitical tensions and tariff worries have kept Fortune 500 clients from resuming discretionary tech spending. HCLTech stands out, aided by its software products business, while mid-sized firms are again expected to outperform. A clearer recovery is now seen only from FY27. Read more.

PSU bank staff outpace private peers on productivity Employees at India’s state-owned banks are now generating more profit per head than those at private lenders, reflecting a quiet shift in productivity. RBI data shows median profit per PSU bank employee rose to ₹19.6 lakh in FY25, well ahead of ₹14.5 lakh at private banks. Analysts link this to years of limited hiring, a wave of retirements, tighter performance tracking and cultural change driven by government pressure. Mergers, technology upgrades and lateral hires from private banks have also helped. With headcount growth still muted, public lenders are doing more with fewer people. Read more.

Why marathons are becoming big business in India Come January, India’s cities turn into running tracks. What began with the Mumbai Marathon over two decades ago has grown into a national obsession and a serious business. With more than 1,500 races annually, distance running now fuels a ₹250–300 crore running economy spanning shoes, apparel, travel and sponsorships. Marquee events draw up to 65,000 runners, while brands like Tata and Puma see marathons as living billboards that blend fitness with purpose. Beyond running, cycling and hybrid races such as Hyrox are gaining ground, signalling that participative sport is finally finding its stride in India. Read more.

India’s loneliness economy is turning strangers into communities Across urban India, curated stranger meetups, supper clubs, and retreats are quietly becoming big business. As migration, remote work, and nuclear families reshape social lives, many urban Indians are finding themselves connected online but isolated offline. In response, founders are building paid, small-format gatherings centred on deep conversation, safety, and intent rather than networking or dating. From Bengaluru living-room discussions to Goa retreats and audio-first platforms for smaller towns, loneliness is being acknowledged as a shared condition and monetized thoughtfully. These ventures slow things down, prioritise trust and presence, and reveal how connection itself is emerging as a new urban economy. Read more.

AROUND THE WORLD

NEWS IN NUMBERS

3.5%

India’s share of the global market capitalization as of December 2025, down from its peak of 4.6% in September 2024, according to Motilal Oswal.

$255.8 billion

The cumulative amount invested by domestic institutional investors in equities between CY16 and CY25, with a flow of $90.1 billion in CY25 alone.

₹52,976 crore

The total amount lost by Indians to various cyber frauds and financial crimes over the past six years, according to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

$2.9 million

The value of the semiconductor deal blocked by President Trump involving HieFo Corp, controlled by a Chinese citizen, acquiring assets from Emcore, citing national security concerns.

29%

The return recorded by Cathie Wood’s ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF in 2025, driven by gains in Palantir and Roku despite a crypto slump.

21%

The current electric vehicle penetration of BMW's total sales in India, which the company aims to increase to 30% by 2030.

$1 billion

The dues India could potentially unlock through a US-led takeover or restructuring of Venezuela's oil sector, alongside revived crude production.

CHART OF THE DAY

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS

How the language of the middle years is shifting from crisis to calm Midlife rarely announces itself with drama. It arrives quietly, threaded through work deadlines, family responsibilities and familiar routines. Somewhere in the forties or early fifties, many people begin to feel a low-grade unease—subtle enough not to derail daily life, yet persistent enough to invite questions. What is commonly labelled a midlife crisis is, in truth, a convergence of emotional, physical and social transitions that unfold gradually. Read more.

