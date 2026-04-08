AI boom meets India's power reality

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India’s AI and data centre boom is gathering pace, but can the power grid keep up? As billions flow into digital infrastructure, the Central Electricity Authority is rethinking electricity demand forecasts to avoid future disruptions.
India’s AI and data centre boom is gathering pace, but can the power grid keep up? As billions flow into digital infrastructure, the Central Electricity Authority is rethinking electricity demand forecasts to avoid future disruptions.
Reason for the urgency: data centres are energy guzzlers, running 24X7. With capacity expected to jump from about 1.2 GW today to nearly 10 GW by 2030, power consumption could soar to 40–45 TWh by then. And since these hubs are concentrated in a handful of states, they could significantly alter local demand patterns, and even risk grid instability if not planned right.
To stay ahead, states and discoms may soon be required to factor in data centre demand in their long-term resource plans, covering generation, storage, and transmission.
But, will all projected demand actually materialise, or is this another overestimation? Read the full story by Rituraj Baruah.
THE MAIN STUFF
New Covid variant: A new covid variant, BA.3.2, is back in the spotlight. Part of the Omicron family, this ‘cicada’ variant has been quietly evolving before resurfacing across multiple countries. It carries a high number of mutations, but so far, there’s no evidence of higher severity or hospitalisations.
Even the World Health Organization has tagged it as “under monitoring”, not a major threat. Symptoms are pretty familiar—fever, cough, fatigue. Vaccines? Still doing their job. Read on.
IndiGo faces headwinds: India’s biggest airline is facing a rough patch, and it’s not just one issue. From pilot shortages and flight cuts to soaring fuel prices and a weakening rupee, IndiGo is navigating multiple headwinds at once. The result? A sharp 33% stock drop and mounting pressure on profitability.
With crude prices spiking and fuel costs already forming a big chunk of expenses, the path ahead looks tricky. But can IndiGo bounce back like it has before, or is this turbulence different? Read more.
Markets lead, but RBI may not follow
The Reserve Bank of India may be eyeing a pause, but markets aren’t buying it. Traders are already pricing in multiple rate hikes, and borrowing costs are rising even before any policy move. Blame it on soaring crude, a weaker rupee, and global tensions.
The OIS market is flashing signals of tighter rates ahead, pushing loan and bond yields higher across the economy. So, if expectations keep running ahead, will the central bank be forced to rethink? Read on.
Air India’s next pilot: Air India is on the hunt for a new CEO, but is this just a leadership change or a deeper reset? After Campbell Wilson’s early exit amid mounting losses and turbulence, the Tata Group has set up a panel to find his successor.
Wilson’s stint saw big moves, mergers, fleet expansion, and system upgrades. Yet, rising fuel costs, geopolitical disruptions, and operational setbacks kept pressure on profitability. Now, with losses widening and competition heating up, can the next leader steer Air India back to stability? Read more.
Vote for development? As Assam heads to polls, what’s really shaping voter choice, development or identity? On the ground, the answer seems clear. Roads, welfare schemes, cash transfers and better access to basics are dominating conversations, especially among women voters who’ve seen tangible benefits.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains central to the BJP’s pitch, while Gaurav Gogoi faces an uphill battle amid organisational challenges. But it’s not one-sided. Concerns over inflation, uneven benefit distribution, and discomfort with communal rhetoric persist. Read on.
NEWS IN NUMBERS
- $30 billion: Anthropic’s annualised revenue run-rate at present, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, driven by global demand for its Claude AI models.
- ₹2.5 trillion: The credit guarantee scheme the government is considering to support MSMEs hit by the West Asia crisis.
- ₹100 crore: The seed funding amount raised by OffBeat Studios, founded by boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, in a round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.
- ₹60,655 crore: The amount FPIs pulled out of India's financial services sector in March, accounting for over 50% of total equity outflows of ₹1,17,775 crore, according to NSDL data.
- ₹20,530 crore: The value of bookings reported by Lodha Developers in FY26, up 16% from ₹17,630 crore in the previous fiscal, but short of ₹21,000 crore guidance due to the Iran war impacts.
- ₹18 crore: The amount Anant Ambani pledged toward temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including ₹12 crore for restoring Rajarajeshwaram's East Gopuram.
- 23.48 million tonnes: The record amount of crude steel Tata Steel produced in India in FY26, up 8% year-on-year, driven by capacity ramp-up at Kalinganagar plant in Odisha.
AROUND THE WORLD
- Some Republicans set their own deadline on Iran war. It’s getting close.
- Inside a corporate retreat that went very badly wrong
- Allies fear they are tied to an erratic US and now have nowhere to turn
- Iran and America are spinning stories about the size of their victories
- How the Iran war may be stopping a different full-scale conflict
CHART OF THE DAY
Nearly 150,000 domestic passengers were hit by flight delays exceeding two hours in February 2026, up 80% year-on-year, with IndiGo seeing the sharpest increase in percentage terms.
LOUNGE RECOMMENDS
How to maintain a retreat routine at home: At a retreat, dincharya feels almost natural. You wake up early because the light comes in gently and there’s nowhere urgent to be. Meals arrive at predictable times and there is space in between activities for you to gather your thoughts.
Then you return to the city, where mornings begin with alarms and emails, dinner often ends up being at 10.30pm, and “routine” feels like something that belongs to someone else’s life. Read more.
WHAT THE FACT
Delhi Pact sealed: On this day in 1950, Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan signed the Delhi Pact, ensuring safe passage and protection for refugees displaced after India and Pakistan cut economic ties in 1949.
Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.
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