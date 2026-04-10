AI, slow spending hit TCS

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has been hit by an unusual surprise—its first full-year revenue decline in dollar terms since listing. A modest 0.5% dip doesn't seem alarming, but it raises a question: Is the traditional IT services model under pressure?
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has been hit by an unusual surprise—its first full-year revenue decline in dollar terms since listing. A modest 0.5% dip doesn't seem alarming, but it raises a question: Is the traditional IT services model under pressure?
Blame it on a double whammy, global uncertainty slowing tech spending, and AI reshaping how clients buy services. Companies now want outcomes, not effort. That means faster delivery, fewer people, and tighter budgets.
There’s a silver lining, though. Strong deal wins, rising margins, and growing AI revenue. But clients aren’t fully AI-ready yet, delaying large-scale adoption.
So, is this just a cyclical dip or a structural shift? Read the full Q4 earnings report by Jas Bardia.
THE MAIN STUFF
Inside Anthropic’s Project Glasswing: Can AI outsmart hackers before they strike? That’s the big idea that powers Anthropic’s Project Glasswing—a coalition using advanced AI to detect hidden software flaws even experts miss.
With cyberattacks rising and a shortage of skilled professionals, this could be a game-changer. The AI can not only spot “zero-day” vulnerabilities but also suggest fixes, potentially transforming how cybersecurity works. Could this disrupt traditional cybersecurity firms, too? Read on.
India tightens vaccine-testing norms: India may soon tighten vaccine testing norms, but at what cost? The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is planning to shift all testing of vaccines and biologics to government labs, aiming for stricter quality control and uniform standards.
While this could boost safety in a sector critical to public health, it may also slow approvals as private labs, known for faster turnaround, are sidelined. Is this a necessary quality upgrade or a bottleneck in the making? Read more.
EV overdrive enters the fast lane: Electric vehicles may still be small in number, but they’re making a big impact. In FY26, EVs contributed nearly 20% of the growth in car sales, helping Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. overtake Hyundai Motor India Ltd. in rankings.
EVs are just nearly 4% of total sales, yet they’re driving momentum. With sales surging 84%, domestic players are clearly ahead in this race. Will late movers catch up, or has the lead already widened beyond reach? Read more.
India a growth story, World Bank says: India is set to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, but can it stay resilient amid global turmoil? The World Bank pegs growth at 6.6% for FY27, supported by strong fundamentals like low inflation, solid banks, and healthy reserves. Yet, risks loom.
Prolonged geopolitical tensions and high oil prices could weigh on growth. For now, the outlook stays positive, but the road ahead depends on how well India navigates global shocks. Read more.
What’s left of online gaming in India? India’s gaming industry is hitting reset, but can it rebuild without real money? After the ban on cash-based gaming, companies like Dream11 are scrambling to reinvent themselves, shifting to subscriptions, content, and new formats.
The challenge is monetisation. What once drove easy revenues now demands scale, engagement, and patience. Many are cutting costs, experimenting, and hoping users stick around. With 500 million gamers still in play, the opportunity remains. Read on.
NEWS IN NUMBERS
𝟨–𝟩%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗁𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝖴𝖪 𝗏𝗂𝗌𝖺 𝖿𝖾𝖾𝗌, 𝖾𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝟪 𝖠𝗉𝗋𝗂𝗅, 𝖼𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗆𝗈𝗌𝗍 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄, 𝗏𝗂𝗌𝗂𝗍𝗈𝗋, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝖾𝗍𝗍𝗅𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖼𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗀𝗈𝗋𝗂𝖾𝗌, 𝖺𝗌 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖴𝖪 𝗀𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍’𝗌 𝗉𝗎𝗌𝗁 𝗍𝗈 𝖻𝗎𝗂𝗅𝖽 𝖺 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗆𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾𝖽 𝖽𝗂𝗀𝗂𝗍𝖺𝗅 𝗂𝗆𝗆𝗂𝗀𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗌𝗒𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗆.
₹𝟣,𝟧𝟦𝟢 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗉𝗋𝖾-𝗌𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗍𝗒 𝖿𝗂𝗋𝗆 𝖲𝗂𝗀𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖾 𝖦𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝗂𝗇 𝖰𝟦 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟨, 𝖽𝗈𝗐𝗇 𝟧% 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 ₹𝟣,𝟨𝟤𝟢 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝖺 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋 𝖺𝗀𝗈, 𝖺𝗌 𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖽𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝗅𝗈𝗐𝖾𝖽 𝗂𝗇 𝖦𝗎𝗋𝗎𝗀𝗋𝖺𝗆.
𝟦𝟦,𝟩𝟪𝟩: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝗋𝖺𝗂𝖽𝗌 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽𝗎𝖼𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖯𝗎𝗇𝗃𝖺𝖻 𝖯𝗈𝗅𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 ‘𝖦𝖺𝗇𝗀𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝖳𝖾 𝖵𝖺𝖺𝗋’ 𝖼𝖺𝗆𝗉𝖺𝗂𝗀𝗇 𝖻𝖾𝗍𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗇 𝟤𝟢 𝖩𝖺𝗇𝗎𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝟣𝟧 𝖬𝖺𝗋𝖼𝗁, 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗎𝗅𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗇 𝟣𝟦,𝟪𝟫𝟦 𝖺𝗋𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖺𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝖼𝗋𝗂𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝗇𝖾𝗍𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗌.
𝟣,𝟢𝟢𝟢: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗂𝗓𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍 𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝖿 𝗅𝖺𝗒𝗈𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗍 𝖶𝖺𝗅𝗍 𝖣𝗂𝗌𝗇𝖾𝗒 𝖢𝗈. 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝗇𝖾𝗐 𝖢𝖤𝖮 𝖩𝗈𝗌𝗁 𝖣’𝖠𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗈, 𝗋𝖾𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗌𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗅𝖾𝗌𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗇 𝟣% 𝗈𝖿 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖼𝖾..
$𝟥 𝖻𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗅𝗈𝖺𝗇𝗌 𝖻𝖾𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗌𝗒𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖺 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗉 𝗈𝖿 𝖻𝖺𝗇𝗄𝗌, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖭𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗑𝗂𝗌, 𝖬𝖴𝖥𝖦, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝖼𝗂𝖾𝗍𝖾 𝖦𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗅𝖾, 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖺 𝖬𝖾𝗍𝖺-𝖻𝖺𝖼𝗄𝖾𝖽 𝖽𝖺𝗍𝖺 𝖼𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝖮𝗁𝗂𝗈, 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖻𝗎𝗂𝗅𝖽𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖠𝖨 𝗂𝗇𝖿𝗋𝖺𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗎𝖼𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖾.
₹𝟣,𝟥𝟨𝟨 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗇 𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝗌𝖾𝖼𝗎𝗋𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖧𝗂𝗆𝖺𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗅 𝖥𝗎𝗍𝗎𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗂𝖼 𝖢𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗎𝗇𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝖺 𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗋-𝟣 𝖼𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗋 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗅𝗒𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗈𝗉𝗍𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝖿𝗂𝖻𝗋𝖾 𝖼𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾𝗌, 𝗍𝗈 𝖻𝖾 𝖾𝗑𝖾𝖼𝗎𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖣𝖾𝖼𝖾𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨.
𝟨.𝟨%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖶𝗈𝗋𝗅𝖽 𝖡𝖺𝗇𝗄’𝗌 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗃𝖾𝖼𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖦𝖣𝖯 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗍𝗁 𝗋𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟩, 𝖽𝗈𝗐𝗇 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝟩.𝟨% 𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟨, 𝖽𝗎𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗀𝗒 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝖼𝗄𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖾 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗋𝗎𝗉𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝖠𝗌𝗂𝖺 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖿𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗍.
AROUND THE WORLD
- Inside the race to protect submarine cables from sabotage
- Why Iran thinks it won the war despite huge military losses
- Trump allies, US officials fear Iran victory lap is premature
- Why Blackrock is weathering the private credit storm better than peers
- Oracle’s new CFO comes from the power industry. That tells you everything.
CHART OF THE DAY
The central bank's future expectations index for consumer confidence declined in March — rural FEI fell for the first time since June 2024, while urban FEI dropped to its lowest since July 2023.
LOUNGE RECOMMENDS
On a breakfast trail through the streets of Varanasi: In Varanasi, as in some other parts of northern India, breakfast, or a morning meal, is called kaleva, derived from the older Sanskrit word kalyavarta. That the idea of a light morning meal is well entrenched in the culinary cultures in these parts is confirmed by the region’s time-honoured colloquialisms, proverbs, and idioms.
An old expression declares: naan bahu, nun kaleva. For a petite daughter-in-law, mere salt can be breakfast. Numerous devotional songs from the region, composed around the dark-skinned Lord Krishna, describe in detail the morning rituals of waking him up and feeding him his breakfast. These songs are collectively called kaleo or kaleva. Read more.
WHAT THE FACT
First image of a black hole: On this day in 2019, astronomers unveiled the first-ever image of a black hole, captured at the centre of galaxy Messier 87, marking a breakthrough in space science.
Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.
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