Bengal is finally open for (central) business

The ink on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic Bengal win is barely dry, and New Delhi is moving fast. The Centre has launched a comprehensive review of centrally sponsored schemes that were stalled, under-implemented, or simply ignored under the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule.

The list is long and telling. Ayushman Bharat never launched in Bengal, one of only a handful of states that refused it. MGNREGA funds were frozen since March 2022 over corruption allegations. PM Awaas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan—scheme after scheme had implementation gaps.

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Now, all line ministries have been asked to map what’s stuck, what’s pending, and what needs urgent unlocking. The scale is significant—314 central government schemes with a ₹28 trillion corpus are now under scrutiny specifically for Bengal.

But unlocking welfare schemes is the easy part. Can the new BJP government tackle Bengal’s deeper challenges like industrial revival, law and order, border trade, and a political culture shaped by decades of Left and TMC rule? Read the full story by Dhirendra Kumar and Vijay C. Roy.

THE MAIN STUFF AI data centres in space sound cool Elon Musk loves the idea. Eric Schmidt bought a rocket company for it. Now four Indian startups want in on space-based data centres, orbiting satellites running GPU workloads instead of energy-hungry ground facilities.

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The concept isn’t crazy. Space offers unlimited solar power and natural cooling. But the uncomfortable reality is, one Indian partner has under $1 million in revenue, another hasn’t completed a single orbital launch yet. Decades of R&D, billions in capital, and unsolved latency problems stand between the hype and reality. Read on.

The small-cap rally is back. So is the caution. April was extraordinary. BSE Smallcap surged 20%, Midcap gained 14%—their best monthly performance in over a decade. But caution is creeping back in, and for good reason.

Over 57% of India’s small-cap stocks now trade above their five-year average valuations. Nearly one in five trades at three times historical multiples. That’s not a recovery rally anymore, that’s speculation.

Mid-caps look steadier, with broader earnings support. Small-caps? Gains are concentrated in narrow pockets, with fundamentals yet to catch up. The easy money from the bounce-back has been made. What’s next is stock-picking. Read more.

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Tata Motors’s $4.4-billion Iveco deal is delayed Tata Motors Ltd.’s biggest acquisition since Jaguar Land Rover is stuck in regulatory waiting rooms. The European Central Bank and Competition Commission approvals, expected by February-March, are still pending, pushing the deal closure to September.

The timing isn’t ideal. Iveco just reported a quarterly loss of €75 million, a reversal from profit a year ago. The quality issues and sluggish volumes are hurting the Italian truckmaker right when Tata Motors needs the numbers to look good. Read on.

India’s wealthy are redecorating lavishly Post-pandemic, India’s affluent class transformed their homes. And global luxury brands have noticed. Baccarat, Thomas Goode, Ligne Roset, Pottery Barn—they are all here now, chasing a market growing in double digits.

The trigger is a luxury housing boom where homes priced above ₹1.5 crore account for nearly 30% of sales, up 40% in price since 2022. When you spend crores on an apartment, ₹7 lakh dinner plates suddenly feel reasonable. Is India finally becoming a serious luxury home market? Read more.

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Star kids find a smarter way into the spotlight Riddhima Kapoor, Krishna Shroff, Navya Naveli Nanda—celebrity relatives aren’t waiting for a film offer anymore. They are building audiences first, then monetising.