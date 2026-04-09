India’s stock markets erupted in relief after the US-Iran ceasefire, but is this the start of a sustained rally or just a pause in the storm? The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex surged nearly 4%, marking their strongest single-day gains in months, while volatility cooled sharply and ₹16 lakh crore was added to market value.
India’s stock markets erupted in relief after the US-Iran ceasefire, but is this the start of a sustained rally or just a pause in the storm? The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex surged nearly 4%, marking their strongest single-day gains in months, while volatility cooled sharply and ₹16 lakh crore was added to market value.
At first glance, the mood feels upbeat. Lower immediate geopolitical risk and the Reserve Bank of India holding the repo rate steady added to the optimism. Even global markets joined the rally.
At first glance, the mood feels upbeat. Lower immediate geopolitical risk and the Reserve Bank of India holding the repo rate steady added to the optimism. Even global markets joined the rally.
But the ceasefire is temporary. Oil prices, though off highs, remain elevated, and damage to energy infrastructure could keep supply tight. Add slowing earnings growth and persistent FII outflows, the underlying risks haven’t disappeared.
For now, it looks like a classic relief rally—strong, broad-based and encouraging but still dependent on how geopolitics and oil prices evolve from here. Read the full report by Srushti Vaidya.
In today’s edition of Top of the Morning:
- India’s nuclear breakthrough
- Demat growth cools in India
- RBI maintains a status quo
THE MAIN STUFF
India’s nuclear breakthrough: India just crossed a major milestone, but why does it matter? The indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieving criticality means a self-sustaining nuclear reaction is now a reality. This technology can produce more fuel than it consumes, unlocking vast thorium reserves and reducing reliance on imported uranium. It also puts India among a select few nations, alongside Russia, with this capability. With a 100 GW nuclear target by 2047, this could be a crucial step toward cleaner, more self-reliant energy. Read on.
Risk-on/Risk-off: Just when things seemed to spiral, there was a sudden ceasefire—markets cheered, oil cooled. But is this calm sustainable? From shifting US rhetoric to central banks hitting pause, the world is clearly in wait-and-watch mode.
Currencies are under pressure, tech layoffs are rising as AI reshapes jobs, and El Niño looms, threatening growth, productivity, and even India’s monsoon. So, what’s the bigger picture? A fragile global balance where geopolitics, climate, and technology are all pulling in different directions. Read more.
Investor frenzy fades: Has the retail investing frenzy finally cooled? After a record run, new demat account additions dipped 22% in FY26, reflecting a more cautious investor mood. The total base still crossed 225 million, but the pace has clearly slowed.
Why the change? Volatile markets, weaker returns, and softer IPO gains have taken away the “easy money” appeal. Even benchmark indices had a muted year, nudging investors to think twice.
But is this a slowdown or a sign of maturity? Experts say retail investors are becoming more selective, not disappearing. Read on.
RBI shuns hawkish signal: The Reserve Bank of India has hit pause, repo rate stays at 5.25%. With inflation still under control but risks rising from crude oil prices and global disruptions, the RBI is walking a tightrope.
Growth looks solid at 7.6%, backed by consumption and investment, but cracks could emerge if external shocks intensify. Is the message stability for now, or flexibility ahead? Will the next move be a cut, a hike, or a longer pause? Read more.
Change vs continuity in Kerala: Is Kerala ready for a shift, or sticking with continuity? As the state heads to polls, a subtle anti-incumbency mood is building, not out of anger, but a desire for change after a decade of LDF rule.
While Pinarayi Vijayan banks on welfare and development, the Congress-led UDF senses opportunity. Meanwhile, the BJP is pitching itself as a third alternative. But beneath the politics lies a bigger worry of Kerala’s fragile finances. Read on.
NEWS IN NUMBERS
- $𝟨 𝖻𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖽𝗈𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋-𝖽𝖾𝗇𝗈𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗈𝗇𝖽𝗌 𝗌𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖯𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽, 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖿𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝖾 𝗌𝗂𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝗐𝖺𝗋 𝖻𝖾𝗀𝖺𝗇, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝟧-, 𝟣𝟢-, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝟥𝟢-𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗌.
- 𝟣𝟩𝟢: 𝖭𝖾𝗍 𝗇𝖾𝗐 𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗋𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝖽𝖽𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖳𝗂𝗍𝖺𝗇 𝖢𝗈. 𝖫𝗍𝖽. 𝗂𝗇 𝖰𝟦 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟨, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝟦𝟤 𝗂𝗇 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺, 𝗍𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗍𝗈𝗍𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍 𝖺𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗎𝗆𝖾𝗋 𝖻𝗎𝗌𝗂𝗇𝖾𝗌𝗌𝖾𝗌 𝗍𝗈 𝟥,𝟨𝟢𝟥 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒.
- $𝟤 𝗆𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇’𝗌 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗉𝗈𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗇𝗌𝗂𝗍 𝖿𝖾𝖾 𝗉𝖾𝗋 𝗌𝗁𝗂𝗉 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖲𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖧𝗈𝗋𝗆𝗎𝗓 𝖺𝗌 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖴𝖲-𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝗍𝗐𝗈-𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗄 𝖼𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾𝖿𝗂𝗋𝖾 𝖿𝗋𝖺𝗆𝖾𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄, 𝗍𝗈 𝖻𝖾 𝗌𝗁𝖺𝗋𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖮𝗆𝖺𝗇, 𝗆𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍-𝗐𝖺𝗋 𝗋𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗎𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇.
- ₹𝟣 𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝖻𝗂𝗇𝖾𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝗍𝗈𝗉 𝖿𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗅 𝖾𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝖽𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗅𝗈𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗌, 𝖦𝗈𝖽𝗋𝖾𝗃 𝖯𝗋𝗈𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌, 𝖫𝗈𝖽𝗁𝖺, 𝖣𝖫𝖥 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗀𝖾 𝖤𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝗂𝗆 𝗍𝗈 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟨, 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗂𝗋 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗌 𝗀𝗎𝗂𝖽𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾.
- 𝟨.𝟫%: 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝖦𝖣𝖯 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗍𝗁 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖾𝖼𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟩, 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖱𝖾𝗌𝖾𝗋𝗏𝖾 𝖡𝖺𝗇𝗄 𝗈𝖿 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝖺𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖠𝗉𝗋𝗂𝗅 𝗆𝗈𝗇𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝗉𝗈𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗒 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗂𝗍𝗍𝖾𝖾 𝗆𝖾𝖾𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀, 𝗅𝗈𝗐𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝟩.𝟨% 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗍𝗁 𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟨.
- 𝟣𝟧: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗆𝗎𝗆 𝖺𝗀𝖾 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗌𝗈𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝖾𝗌𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝖦𝗋𝖾𝖾𝖼𝖾, 𝖺𝗌 𝖯𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾 𝖬𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗋 𝖪𝗒𝗋𝗂𝖺𝗄𝗈𝗌 𝖬𝗂𝗍𝗌𝗈𝗍𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝗇𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖼𝖾𝖽 𝖺 𝖻𝖺𝗇 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋-𝟣𝟧𝗌 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝟣 𝖩𝖺𝗇𝗎𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟩, 𝖼𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝖽𝖽𝗂𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗁𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗍𝗁 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖼𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗌.
- 𝟤𝟧%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗎𝗍 𝗂𝗇 𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗌 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖽𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝖼 𝖿𝗅𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗌 𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝖺𝗂𝗋𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍 𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗂𝖿𝖿 𝗋𝖾𝗀𝗎𝗅𝖺𝗍𝗈𝗋 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝖾𝖾 𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗁𝗌, 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗂𝗋𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗅𝗂𝖾𝖿 𝖺𝗆𝗂𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝗐𝖺𝗋-𝖽𝗋𝗂𝗏𝖾𝗇 𝖿𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗇𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗇.
AROUND THE WORLD
CHART OF THE DAY
Major Indian ports clocked 915 million tonnes of cargo traffic in FY26—up 7.1%. Gujarat's Deendayal Port handled the highest volume (160 million tonnes), up 6.6%, followed by Odisha's Paradip Port.
LOUNGE RECOMMENDS
Why emotional lightness is key to better mental health: At a wedding recently, a nine-year-old asked me what a psychotherapist did.
Explaining one’s work to children is a delicate process. I said I listen to people when they feel sad, lonely or when life feels difficult. At this, the child asked, “So it’s only listening?” I said, “Using research and science-backed methods, I help people listen to themselves and find hope when it goes into hiding.”
The child was quiet for some time and then asked, “Do people only cry or they laugh too when they come to you?” Read more.
WHAT THE FACT
Fall of Baghdad: On this day in 2003, Baghdad fell to US-led forces weeks after the start of the Iraq War, as George W. Bush justified the invasion to oust Saddam Hussein over alleged weapons of mass destruction and terror links.
Edited by Vikram Kumar. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.
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