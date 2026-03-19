The three Fs of Iran war impact on India

The West Asia conflict has disrupted gas supplies, tightening a key input for fertilizers and exposing India’s deeper import dependence. While finished fertilizer imports meet about 30% of demand, reliance rises to nearly 70% when inputs like gas and phosphates are included.

Supplies are vulnerable as a large share of global trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, with around 30% of India’s imports sourced from the region.

In the near term, buffer stocks offer relief. But prolonged disruption could hit domestic output, push up global prices and inflate India’s subsidy bill, as seen during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisement

While subsidies shield farmers, the fiscal burden rises and risks spilling into food inflation. The episode underscores a structural challenge: India’s fertilizer security remains tightly linked to volatile global supply chains.

THE MAIN STUFF

Nvidia pivots from building AI to running it

Nvidia has unveiled new AI chips, including its Vera Rubin series and a next-generation inference-focused processor, signalling a shift from training AI models to efficiently running them. CEO Jensen Huang said the focus is now on cutting the cost and energy use of AI at scale, as adoption accelerates. The move reflects a maturing AI market where demand is shifting to real-world deployment. Rivals like AMD, Intel and Samsung are also stepping up partnerships. For India, growing data centre demand could drive adoption, although higher costs may delay uptake even as overall AI spending rises. Read more.

Advertisement

Centre bets big on plug-and-play parks to boost manufacturing

The Union cabinet has approved a ₹33,660-crore push to build 100 plug-and-play industrial parks under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna, part of decisions exceeding ₹45,000 crore. The scheme aims to offer pre-approved land, infrastructure and faster clearances, helping firms move quickly from investment to production. Spanning FY27–FY32, the plan targets 1.5 million jobs and aims to attract large investments while strengthening supply chains. It builds on industrial corridors like the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Alongside, the government cleared small hydro and highway projects, signalling a broader infrastructure and manufacturing push. Read more.

Credit squeeze hits India’s solar manufacturing boom

India’s solar manufacturing push is running into a funding crunch, with banks tightening lending amid fears of overcapacity. Lenders are cutting loan-to-cost ratios, forcing companies to bring in more equity, and stepping up due diligence after caution from the ministry of new and renewable energy. The sector faces a double hit: weak domestic demand and export risks after steep US tariffs. With over 100 module makers but far fewer integrated players, consolidation looks inevitable. Capital-intensive backward integration remains key, but tighter financing could slow expansion, leaving only a handful of large firms to dominate India’s solar manufacturing landscape. Read more.

Advertisement

Government maps spectrum plan for connected cars

India is moving to enable connected vehicles, with the DoT asking Trai to frame rules on spectrum for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. The plan centres on allocating airwaves to support real-time communication between vehicles and road infrastructure. While in-car devices may be licence-free, roadside units could get administratively assigned spectrum. The push, alongside efforts by the ministry of road transport and highways, aims to improve safety and traffic efficiency. With high accident rates and rising connected car adoption, India is laying the groundwork for a nationwide smart mobility ecosystem. Read more.

LPG shortage hits IIM campuses

LPG shortages due to the West Asia conflict are beginning to disrupt the campuses of top Indian Institutes of Management. Delays in cylinder refills have forced institutes like IIM Lucknow and IIM Tiruchirappalli to trim menus and ration supplies, though operations remain stable. The ministry of education has sought updates on LPG stocks, signalling broader concern. While there is no full-blown crisis yet, the episode highlights how global supply shocks are filtering into everyday institutions, disrupting food services even as classes continue normally. Read more.

Advertisement

AROUND THE WORLD

NEWS IN NUMBERS

400

The number of companies in Hong Kong’s IPO pipeline at the end of January 2026, as first‑time share sales is projected to reach a six‑year high of $45 billion.

$1.8 billion

The amount Mastercard will pay to acquire BVNK, a stablecoin payments infrastructure firm, as it expands beyond card-based payments into blockchain-enabled financial services.

$9 billion

The net loss reported by the US Postal Service in fiscal 2025, even as it faces a further hit from Amazon sharply reducing parcels routed through its network.

Advertisement

17.9 million

The number of viewers who watched the 2026 Oscar broadcast, down 9.1% from 19.7 million the previous year, according to Nielsen data.

430

The number of ceramic units in Gujarat’s Morbi that will remain shut for at least three weeks due to gas supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

60%

The share of airplane seats that must be offered without charging an additional fee under new MoCA rules, up from about 20% at present.

$310 million

The amount KKR plans to invest in PMI Electro to expand its Allfleet electric bus platform and boost manufacturing capacity, in its first climate transition deal in India.

CHART OF THE DAY

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS

Don't leave pets behind: Essential tips for emergency preparedness

Modern pet ownership often assumes stability. Homes are permanent, routines are predictable, and travel is planned months in advance. But life rarely unfolds that neatly. Job transfers happen abruptly. Medical emergencies require sudden travel. Political situations change. When pets are not part of emergency planning, they quickly become the hardest logistical problem to solve. Responsible pet ownership means preparing for the unlikely. Read more.

Advertisement

WHAT THE FACT A nation ordered to burn On this day in 1945, as defeat loomed, Adolf Hitler issued the infamous “Nero Decree”, ordering the destruction of Germany’s infrastructure, from factories and railways to bridges and communication lines, to prevent them from falling into Allied hands. The directive would have left the country in ruins, but many officials, including Hitler’s senior ministers, quietly resisted or ignored it. The decree came to symbolise the regime’s desperation, as it chose devastation over surrender in the final days of World War II.