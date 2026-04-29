For Maruti Suzuki, margin > market share

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. grew by a fifth in FY26 but the bottomline barely moved. That showed in its profitability amid a dwindling market share.

Net profit of India’s largest carmaker by sales rose 1% over the previous year to ₹14,679 crore in the fiscal ended 31 March, on revenue that rose 20% year-on-year to ₹1.83 trillion. Its market share fell below 40% for the first time since at least 2014, even as production and exports rose to an all-time high.

Chairman R.C. Bhargava has made it abundantly clear that the company is not overly concerned about losing market share. His focus is on running plants at full capacity and maintaining profitability. With ~200,000 pending orders even after record sales of more than 2.4 million units, Maruti Suzuki continues to be supply constrained.

To sustain growth, the company is planning additional capacity of 500,000 units in FY27. Exports are emerging as a strong driver, while local demand remains steady.

Bhargava struck an optimistic note on small cars, saying the government is increasingly mindful of affordability concerns. With supportive policies likely, the segment could see a gradual comeback, helping Maruti Suzuki reinforce its core strength in entry-level vehicles. Read more.

MARKET WATCH

As of 9:00 pm, 28 April 2026.

THE MAIN STUFF UAE’s OPEC exit could ease India’s oil bill The United Arab Emirates’s decision to exit OPEC can work in India’s favour, for the move is likely to soften crude oil prices over time.

According to experts, UAE’s exit is likely to weaken OPEC’s grip on crude oil pricing and allow the UAE to ramp up production independently. A diversified basket can reduce India’s import bill, and thereby risks to inflation. Still, near-term volatility persists as the Strait of Hormuz remains choked without an end to the Iran war in sight. Read more.

Paytm’s life without a bank licence The cancellation of Paytm Payments Bank’s licence marks the end of a core piece of Paytm’s original ecosystem, but it may also clear the way for its next phase of growth.

For years, the payments bank structure limited One97 Communications Ltd. from expanding freely into lending—a key profit driver in fintech. With that constraint gone, Paytm has more flexibility to deepen its credit business, either by pursuing an NBFC licence or partnering with banks. Read more.

India’s gender budget grows, but gaps remain India’s gender budget has swelled to ₹5 trillion, about 9% of total spending, signalling a strong push for women’s inclusion. Millions have benefited from schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and self-help groups, but the transition to formal entrepreneurship remains limited.

Women dominate small-ticket loans, yet their presence drops sharply in higher-value credit tiers, suggesting most funds support subsistence rather than scale. Meanwhile, the share of women-led registered businesses has inched up only marginally.

Add patchy data and poor tracking, and a pattern emerges. The system is good at distributing funds, but far less effective at helping women build sustainable, formal enterprises. Read more.

AI training moves to the shopfloor AI skilling at India Inc. has transitioned from the office to shopfloor, with companies like Tata Steel Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. training factory workers on Python and related software.

The idea is to improve safety, reduce errors and boost efficiency. Use cases range from predictive maintenance to detecting safety violations and quality issues in real time.

While AI has not replaced blue-collar jobs yet, its boost to productivity isn’t lost on white-collar decision makers. The bigger challenge now is training workers, and training them fast. Read more.

The Health Factory’s ‘loaf’ story The Health Factory is quietly reshaping India’s commoditised bread market by turning a low-margin staple into a premium, high-repeat product. How? By playing the high-protein, preservative-free card.