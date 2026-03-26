India's twin energy strategy amid Iran war

India is moving on two fronts as the Iran war rattles energy supplies. First, it is accelerating long-pending strategic oil reserves, reviving projects like Chandikhol and fast-tracking Padur, to build a stronger safety net against future shocks. But these reserves will take years to complete.

So, what about the immediate crunch? The government is pushing households to switch from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) within 90 days wherever pipelines exist. With nearly 90% of LPG imports and a significant share of crude flows exposed to disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz, the urgency is clear.

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At the same time, authorities are tightening pricing practices, asking hotels and restaurants to stop adding hidden fuel surcharges. The strategy is to secure long-term supply while managing short-term stress.

In today’s edition of Top of the Morning: Ceasefire hopes spark Sensex, Nifty 50 rally

CSK’s unlisted shares mirror IPL’s valuation boom

Fires, faultlines & forgotten workers

THE MAIN STUFF AI ethics vs reality: Can AI really “do no harm”? That’s what companies like OpenAI and Anthropic claim through their so-called ‘AI constitutions’—self-made rulebooks for ethical use. But recent conflicts in West Asia tell a different story.

AI is already finding its way into military use, exposing a gap between lofty promises and real-world actions. These pledges aren’t legally binding. They shape perception, but don’t enforce behaviour. While Western firms formalise such ethics, Indian companies have largely stayed away, focusing more on practicality than principles. Read on.

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Degrees, but no jobs? For years, the dream was to study hard, leave farming, and land a stable job. But today, that path looks far less certain.

A new report shows young men, especially graduates, are struggling the most, facing job scarcity, stagnant salaries, and rising uncertainty. Meanwhile, more women are returning to agriculture, not by choice, but as a fallback. Even when jobs come, they’re often informal or low-paying.

Young graduate men find jobs within a year, but high-quality roles remain scarce for them. (Mint)

The mismatch between education and opportunity is growing. If degrees don’t guarantee jobs, what does? Read more.

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CSK’s unlisted shares mirror IPL’s valuation boom: Missed the IPL deal frenzy? After blockbuster sales of RCB and RR, unlisted shares of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are suddenly in hot demand. Prices have surged over 20% in days, as investors bet on a broader re-rating of IPL franchises.

CSK veteran M.S. Dhoni.

Why the rush? With global investors now treating teams as premium assets, not passion projects, valuations are skyrocketing. CSK, a legacy brand, could be next in line. But is this smart money spotting value, or chasing the hype? Read on.

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Markets cheer peace signals: A hint of peace, and markets wasted no time reacting. Early signs of a US-Iran ceasefire proposal sparked a sharp return of risk appetite, pushing global and Indian equities higher. The Nifty 50 rose 1.7%, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.6%, and investors added over ₹8 trillion wealth in a single day.

But is this relief rally here to stay? Not quite yet. Oil remains volatile, the rupee is under pressure, and the final outcome of talks is still unclear. Read more.

Fires, faultlines & forgotten workers: A warehouse fire in Kolkata that killed over 25 people wasn't just a tragedy but also a warning.

Fire brigade personnel douse a fire at a warehouse in Kolkata on 26 January 2026. (PTI)

Across India, fires are rising, but safety isn’t. Poor compliance, overcrowded workspaces, and weak enforcement are turning workplaces into death traps, especially for informal workers. Most victims lack insurance, legal protection, or even safe exits. And while laws exist, implementation doesn’t. So, who’s accountable when safety is ignored? Until systems change, workers will continue to bear the biggest risk, for the smallest pay. Read on.

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NEWS IN NUMBERS ₹𝟫𝟣𝟫.𝟢𝟢 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗅𝖽𝗐𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝖻𝗈𝗑-𝗈𝖿𝖿𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗈𝖿 𝖱𝖺𝗇𝗏𝖾𝖾𝗋 𝖲𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗁’𝗌 𝖿𝗂𝗅𝗆 𝖣𝗁𝗎𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗁𝖺𝗋: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖱𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗇𝗀𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝗌𝗂𝗑 𝖽𝖺𝗒𝗌 𝗌𝗂𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝗋𝖾𝗅𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 ₹𝟤𝟥𝟣.𝟧𝟩 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗌𝖾𝖺𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍𝗌.

𝟦𝟨%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗁-𝗈𝗇-𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗁 𝖽𝗋𝗈𝗉 𝗂𝗇 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝖽𝖺𝗂𝗅𝗒 𝖫𝖯𝖦 𝗂𝗆𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝖬𝖺𝗋𝖼𝗁 𝖽𝗎𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝗐𝖺𝗋 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖾𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝖼𝗅𝗈𝗌𝗎𝗋𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖲𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖧𝗈𝗋𝗆𝗎𝗓.

𝟩.𝟣%: 𝖲&𝖯 𝖦𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅’𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗏𝗂𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝖦𝖣𝖯 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗍𝗁 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖾𝖼𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟩, 𝗎𝗉 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖾𝖺𝗋𝗅𝗂𝖾𝗋 𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝟨.𝟩%.

𝟤,𝟢𝟢𝟢: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗉𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗑𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝗌𝗈𝗅𝖽𝗂𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝟪𝟤𝗇𝖽 𝖠𝗂𝗋𝖻𝗈𝗋𝗇𝖾 𝖣𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖳𝗋𝗎𝗆𝗉 𝖺𝖽𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗌 𝖽𝖾𝗉𝗅𝗈𝗒𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖬𝗂𝖽𝖽𝗅𝖾 𝖤𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇’𝗌 𝖼𝗁𝗈𝗄𝖾𝗁𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝗈𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖲𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖧𝗈𝗋𝗆𝗎𝗓.

₹𝟥𝟢𝟢 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗆𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍 𝖥𝗎𝗅𝗅𝗂𝖿𝖾 𝖧𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗍𝗁𝖼𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝖤𝗅𝖾𝗏𝟪 𝖵𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖾 𝖯𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗅𝗂𝗆𝗂𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝖺 𝖲𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝖣 𝖿𝗎𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖥𝖺𝗌𝗍&𝖴𝗉 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖢𝗁𝗂𝖼𝗇𝗎𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗑 𝖻𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗌.

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𝟣,𝟢𝟢𝟢: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗉𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗑𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝖾𝗆𝗉𝗅𝗈𝗒𝖾𝖾𝗌 𝖥𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗇𝗂𝗍𝖾 𝗆𝖺𝗄𝖾𝗋 𝖤𝗉𝗂𝖼 𝖦𝖺𝗆𝖾𝗌 𝗂𝗌 𝗅𝖺𝗒𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗈𝖿𝖿 𝖺𝗌 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖼𝗈𝗌𝗍-𝖼𝗎𝗍𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗆𝖾𝖺𝗌𝗎𝗋𝖾𝗌, 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝖺 𝗆𝖾𝗆𝗈 𝖻𝗒 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖢𝖤𝖮 𝖳𝗂𝗆 𝖲𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗒.

₹𝟥,𝟫𝟢𝟢 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗆𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍 𝖶𝖺𝖺𝗋𝖾𝖾 𝖤𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗀𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝗐𝗂𝗅𝗅 𝗂𝗇𝗏𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝗌𝖾𝗍 𝗎𝗉 𝖺 𝟤,𝟧𝟢𝟢 𝖳𝖯𝖣 𝗀𝗅𝖺𝗌𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗇𝗎𝖿𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗎𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗇𝗍 𝗏𝗂𝖺 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗐𝗁𝗈𝗅𝗅𝗒 𝗈𝗐𝗇𝖾𝖽 𝗌𝗎𝖻𝗌𝗂𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝖶𝖺𝖺𝗋𝖾𝖾 𝖦𝗋𝖾𝖾𝗇 𝖦𝗅𝖺𝗌𝗌.

CHART OF THE DAY Women hold 16.3% of board seats in government-owned companies, down from 17.1% a year earlier, according to government data. Even after a decade of policy push, representation remains well short of parity.

The boardroom gender gap in PSU firms.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS The earth has an ‘energy imbalance’: Every year, I read the World Meteorological Organization’s State of the Global Climate report with rising anxiety. When the annual report is released every March, it gives a consolidated scientific roundup on how the previous year has been in relation to the climate crisis. Read more.

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WHAT THE FACT A nation declared!On this day in 1971, leaders of the Awami League formed a government-in-exile in Kolkata, formally declaring Bangladesh’s independence.

Sculpture of cabinet members of the Provisional Government of Bangladesh, popularly known as Mujibnagar Government, at the Mujibnagar Memorial Complex in Meherpur, Bangladesh.

Operating from across the border, this marked a decisive step in the country’s liberation movement and laid the foundation for its emergence as a sovereign nation.

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Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.

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