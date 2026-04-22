India's health insurance reset: What changes for you

If you’ve ever struggled with rising premiums or delayed claim settlements, this could be a turning point. The government plans to use data from the National Health Claim Exchange to create a public ‘Health Claims Index’. The move is aimed at making insurance pricing and claim processes far more transparent.

Think of it as a report card for insurers. Backed by data from bodies like the National Health Authority and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the platform will track claim timelines, efficiency, and costs, giving you real-time visibility and helping you choose better policies.

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Insurers could soon price policies based on deeper, real-world data, potentially leading to fairer premiums, and even discounts for healthier lifestyles. Will this finally fix trust issues in health insurance? Read the full report by Priyanka Sharma and Subhash Narayan.

THE MAIN STUFF Apple's CEO move decoded: Apple Inc. has named John Ternus as its next CEO, succeeding Tim Cook, anointing a hardware guy at the helm in an increasingly AI world. Cook’s era saw revenue more than double and Apple hit $4-trillion valuation, powered by the iPhone and a suite of services. Yet, AI remains a relative weak spot.

So, does picking a hardware leader signal confidence or caution? For India, the stakes stay high. With manufacturing and exports surging, will Apple’s next chapter deepen its India play? Read on.

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Investors hold their nerve: When the stock market falls, do you panic, or buy more? In March, when the BSE Sensex fell 11%, Indians chose the latter. Equity mutual funds saw strong inflows, with retail investors continuing their systematic investment plans (SIPs) and even increasing contributions.

Equity mutual funds saw strong inflows, with retail investors continuing SIPs and even increasing contributions. (Mint)

What’s changing? A mindset shift. Instead of reacting to volatility, investors are treating dips as opportunities—domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are stepping up even as foreign investors exit. Is this the new normal for Indian investors? Read more.

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India's consumption story is showing cracks: Feeling like your spending decisions are getting tighter? You’re not alone. India’s consumption story is showing cracks, with inflation and uncertain monsoons weighing on demand.

Data shows sentiment dipping, especially among lower-income households. (Mint)

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that sentiment dipping, especially among lower-income households hit by rising essentials like LPG, while affluent consumers grow cautious about the future.

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What’s changing? Big-ticket buys are on pause, replaced by smaller, practical spends. Even FMCG growth has cooled. Read on.

A smartphone sales slowdown in India: Are you holding on to your smartphone longer than before? You’re not alone. India’s smartphone upgrade cycle is stretching to nearly four years, as rising prices and incremental upgrades make new purchases feel…unnecessary.

Premiumisation worked. Until it didn’t. With devices now lasting longer due to durability and extended software updates, buyers are choosing repair over replacement. Even high-end users are holding back. Have brands priced themselves out of demand? Read more.

Tamil Nadu's four-way battle: Tamil Nadu’s elections just got unpredictable. For decades, the battle was between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but now new players are shaking things up.

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Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay’s party and Naam Tamilar Katchi are drawing young voters, turning it into a four-cornered contest. Despite strong growth and welfare schemes, anti-incumbency is brewing. Will voters stick with stability, or take a chance at change? Read on.

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CHART OF THE DAY Despite posting average net loss over the past three years, 28 NSE companies continued their corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenses in FY25.

Companies that spend on CSR even when bleeding red.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Vienna, a city that brings art to life: Europe’s cultural capitals often compete for attention, each with their own massive collections, blockbuster exhibitions and global art events. But not Vienna.

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The year 2026 marks 270 years since Mozart’s birth and 129 years of the Secession art movement and exhibition hall, but the celebration will be without showmanship. The instinct to treat culture not as performance but as presence makes Vienna one of Europe’s most quietly powerful art capitals. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT On this day in 1970, Earth Day was first celebrated in the United States, with nearly 20 million people participating, marking the largest single-day protest in American history. What began as a mass environmental movement soon grew into a global event.

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