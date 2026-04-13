India reopens wheat gates—and the timing is strategic

After years of holding back, India is quietly reopening its wheat taps, and at scale. With export quotas set to more than double, the move comes on the back of a record 120 million tonne harvest and comfortable domestic stock levels.
After years of holding back, India is quietly reopening its wheat taps, and at scale. With export quotas set to more than double, the move comes on the back of a record 120 million tonne harvest and comfortable domestic stock levels.
Timing is everything. As global supply chains wobble amid the Iran war and food prices inch up, India is positioning itself as a steady supplier. Higher exports of wheat and staples like atta and maida could ease surplus at home while improving price realisation for farmers.
Timing is everything. As global supply chains wobble amid the Iran war and food prices inch up, India is positioning itself as a steady supplier. Higher exports of wheat and staples like atta and maida could ease surplus at home while improving price realisation for farmers.
But can India expand globally without unsettling local markets? For now, policymakers seem confident. Beyond trade, this is strategy. A well-timed export push could boost farm incomes, strengthen trade ties, and elevate India’s role in global food security. One shipment at a time.
Read the full story by Dhirendra Kumar.
THE MAIN STUFF
SpaceX eyes historic debut: SpaceX is heading to the stock market. Reports suggest a potential $75 billion IPO, bigger than Saudi Aramco, with a staggering valuation nearing $2 trillion.
But this isn’t just another listing. With businesses spanning rockets, satellite internet (Starlink), AI (via xAI), and X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX is no longer just aerospace, it’s an integrated tech giant. Add Elon Musk’s unpredictability, and the intrigue only deepens.
Can markets absorb something this massive? And will retail investors globally, even from India, get a real shot? Read on.
Oracle’s AI push triggers its biggest layoffs yet: Oracle Corp. has recently been in the headlines after cutting up to 30,000 jobs globally, including 10,000-12,000 in India, even as it doubles down on AI infrastructure. But this isn’t just about efficiency. Oracle’s massive spending on AI data centres, fuelled partly by a $300-billion deal with OpenAI, has stretched its balance sheet, pushing debt and costs sharply higher.
Is this a smart long-term play or a risky overreach? With rising debt, falling stock, and heavy reliance on one customer, the stakes are high. Read more.
Will falling TCS payouts hurt Tata Sons? Tata Group’s biggest cash engine is seeing a steady dip in shareholder payouts, with FY26 returns falling 12% to ₹28,292 crore, raising concerns for Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. The reason is bigger bets. From M&A to AI, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is spending more, leaving less cash to distribute.
Tata Sons relies heavily on TCS, which contributes over 80% of its revenue. Can the group sustain its ambitious investments without its biggest cash cow firing at full strength? Read on.
Nifty 50 faces a tough Monday test: Last week’s rally, was it real strength or just a pause? With US-Iran talks failing in Islamabad, markets may be in for a shaky start. The recent rebound was largely driven by FPI short-covering, not fresh optimism, and that cushion could now vanish. As weekly Nifty expiry lines up today, volatility could spike further. FPIs, already heavily bearish, may rebuild short positions, putting pressure on indices.
While a sharp crash seems unlikely unless tensions escalate, a downside bias and consolidation look probable. Read more.
The rise of AI music impersonators: Imagine opening your music profile and finding songs you never made, sounds unreal, right? That’s exactly what happened to Ankur Tewari.
With AI tools churning out songs in seconds, fake uploads are hijacking artist identities, audiences, and even royalties. The real worry? It’s happening at scale, and platforms still rely heavily on trust over verification. Now who owns your art in the AI age? Read on.
NEWS IN NUMBERS
- $𝟣𝟩 𝗆𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗆𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍 𝖨𝖡𝖬 𝖺𝗀𝗋𝖾𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗈 𝗉𝖺𝗒 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖴𝖲 𝗀𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝗌𝖾𝗍𝗍𝗅𝖾 𝖺 𝖿𝖾𝖽𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗅 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝖻𝖾 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝗈 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖣𝖤𝖨 𝗉𝗋𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝖼𝖾𝗌, 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗈𝗅𝗎𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖣𝖮𝖩’𝗌 𝖢𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗅 𝖱𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗌 𝖥𝗋𝖺𝗎𝖽 𝖨𝗇𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖣𝖤𝖨 𝗉𝗈𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗂𝖾𝗌.
- ₹𝟧𝟧.𝟧/𝗅𝗂𝗍𝗋𝖾: 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗏𝗂𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗇𝖽𝖿𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗍𝖺𝗑 𝗈𝗇 𝖽𝗂𝖾𝗌𝖾𝗅 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗌, 𝗁𝗂𝗄𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 ₹𝟥𝟦/𝗅𝗂𝗍𝗋𝖾, 𝖺𝗅𝗈𝗇𝗀𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝖺 ₹𝟣𝟤.𝟧/𝗅𝗂𝗍𝗋𝖾 𝗁𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗈𝗇 𝖠𝖳𝖥 𝗍𝗈 ₹𝟦𝟤/𝗅𝗂𝗍𝗋𝖾, 𝗉𝖾𝗋 𝖺 𝖿𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝗇𝗈𝗍𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇.
- ₹𝟦𝟪,𝟤𝟣𝟥 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗆𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗇 𝗂𝗇𝗏𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗋𝗌 𝗉𝗎𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝖾𝗊𝗎𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍 𝟣𝟢 𝖽𝖺𝗒𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝖠𝗉𝗋𝗂𝗅, 𝖿𝗈𝗅𝗅𝗈𝗐𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺 𝗋𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽 ₹𝟣.𝟣𝟩 𝗅𝖺𝗄𝗁 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝗅𝗅𝗈𝖿𝖿 𝗂𝗇 𝖬𝖺𝗋𝖼𝗁 𝖺𝗆𝗂𝖽 𝗀𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗈𝗅𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝗍𝖾𝗇𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝗎𝗇𝖼𝖾𝗋𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗍𝗒.
- 𝟧𝟤𝟢: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝖫𝗎𝖿𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗇𝗌𝖺 𝖿𝗅𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗌 𝖼𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖽𝗎𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝖺 𝗈𝗇𝖾-𝖽𝖺𝗒 𝖴𝖥𝖮 𝗎𝗇𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖼𝖺𝖻𝗂𝗇 𝖼𝗋𝖾𝗐 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗈𝗇 𝖥𝗋𝗂𝖽𝖺𝗒, 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗋𝗎𝗉𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝟫𝟢,𝟢𝟢𝟢 𝗉𝖺𝗌𝗌𝖾𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖺𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝖦𝖾𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗇 𝖺𝗂𝗋𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗌 𝖽𝗎𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖤𝖺𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗏𝖾𝗅 𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗈𝖽.
- 𝟣𝟧–𝟤𝟢%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗋𝗂𝗌𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝖽𝗎𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖼𝗈𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖿𝗂𝗅𝗆 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖮𝖳𝖳 𝗌𝗍𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗈𝗌 𝖺𝗌 𝗇𝖾𝗐 𝗅𝖺𝖻𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝖼𝗈𝖽𝖾𝗌 𝖾𝗑𝗍𝖾𝗇𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗅 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗍𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝗍𝗈 𝗀𝗂𝗀 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗋𝗌, 𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖽𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖾 𝗉𝖺𝗒 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗈𝗍𝗌 𝗋𝗎𝗇𝗇𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝟣𝟤-𝟣𝟨 𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗌.
- 𝟤𝟧,𝟢𝟢𝟢: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝖿𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗁𝖾𝗋 𝗃𝗈𝖻 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖾𝗑𝗍𝖾𝗇𝖽𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖳𝖢𝖲 𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟩, 𝗌𝗁𝖺𝗋𝗉𝗅𝗒 𝖽𝗈𝗐𝗇 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝟦𝟦,𝟢𝟢𝟢 𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖸𝟤𝟨, 𝖺𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖨𝖳 𝗀𝗂𝖺𝗇𝗍 𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝖿𝗎𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖾 𝖼𝖺𝗆𝗉𝗎𝗌 𝗁𝗂𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝖾𝗏𝗈𝗅𝗏𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖽𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌.
- 𝟫%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖽𝖾𝖼𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝗀𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝗉𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖾𝗌 𝗌𝗂𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝗐𝖺𝗋 𝖻𝖾𝗀𝖺𝗇 𝗈𝗇 𝟤𝟪 𝖥𝖾𝖻𝗋𝗎𝖺𝗋𝗒, 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗅𝗒𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖾𝖼𝖺𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖿𝗎𝗋𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋 𝗇𝖾𝖺𝗋-𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗆 𝖽𝗈𝗐𝗇𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝖺𝖿𝗍𝖾𝗋 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗆𝖺𝖻𝖺𝖽 𝗉𝖾𝖺𝖼𝖾 𝗍𝖺𝗅𝗄𝗌 𝖼𝗈𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗉𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝖺 𝖽𝖾𝖺𝗅.
AROUND THE WORLD
LOUNGE RECOMMENDS
Why lower back pain is becoming everyone’s problem: What’s the one thing linking cricket World Cup winner Jasprit Bumrah, double Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and you? Lower back issues.
According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2021, lower back pain is the most prevalent health problem in the world today. A systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, published in June 2023 in The Lancet Rheumatology, found that low back pain affected 619 million people globally in 2020.
And since no one is getting younger, it’s worth noting that its prevalence increases with age, with peak rates observed at around 85 years. Read more.
WHAT THE FACT
Iran strikes Israel: On this day in 2024, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel during the ongoing Israel–Hamas War, marking their first direct military confrontation.
Edited by James Mathew. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.
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