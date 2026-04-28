India-NZ trade deal is more than an FTA

India’s new trade deal with New Zealand may just be bigger than any other free trade agreement, for it signals where New Delhi wants to go next.

With $20 billion in investments and duty-free access for all Indian exports from Day 1, the India-NZ FTA opens up meaningful opportunities, especially for MSMEs involved in textiles, leather and engineering goods.

There’s also a strong people angle. Easier mobility for professionals, new visa pathways, and more flexibility for students make this more than just a goods-and-services pact—it’s about deeper economic and talent integration.

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For New Zealand, the logic is straightforward: diversify exports and gain a stronger foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. For India, it’s about expanding its global presence while still protecting sensitive sectors like dairy and agriculture.

Of course, signing a deal is the easy part. The real question is execution. Will Indian exporters be able to scale up quickly and tap this opportunity? Can smaller businesses navigate a new market effectively?

The intent is clear—this is about long-term growth and global positioning. But as with most trade deals, its success will depend on how it plays out on the ground. Read more.

THE MAIN STUFF Sun Pharma’s $11.75-billion pivot Sun Pharma’s $11.75-billion acquisition of Organon may look like a bold push into the United States, but the real story lies elsewhere. The deal gives India’s largest drugmaker access to new markets like China, South Korea and Spain, signalling a pivot beyond the increasingly crowded generics space.

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For years, Indian pharma thrived on US patent expiries. That playbook is fading amid pricing pressure and fewer easy opportunities. Organon brings branded generics, women’s health and biosimilars—segments with better margins and stability.

In effect, Sun Pharma isn’t just buying scale, but also repositioning for the next phase of growth, where diversification and specialty drugs matter more than traditional generics. Read more.

Renewables > Coal, for the first time Renewables have overtaken coal use for global power generation for the first time in more than a century, and India and China are at the heart of this shift. But India’s transition is uneven. Coal is used to generate 70% of its electricity, with solar contributing less than 10%.

As energy prices spike amid the Iran war, the push toward renewables and electrification could accelerate. The direction is clear, the pace of change is the real question. Read more.

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Iran war impact on Indian economy

The energy shock emanating from the Iran war has started showing in India’s households. With crude oil prices near $100 and supply routes under strain, airlines to ceramics and fertilisers are under pressure. The longer this war lasts, the more it could push up inflation and slow growth. Read more.

ISRO unit hikes satellite bandwidth prices NewSpace India Ltd., the commercial subsidiary of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has raised satellite bandwidth prices by 20% from 1 April, for the first revision in a decade.

The move reflects shifting demand —direct-to-home usage is weakening, and demand from aviation, maritime and defence sectors is strengthening. The hike will affect broadcasters, DTH operators and enterprise users, although some players with long-term contracts are likely to see limited impact.

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To be sure, the increase was long overdue, given rising costs and unchanged pricing for years. As India’s dominant domestic satellite provider, NSIL’s move signals a broader reset in how scarce orbital capacity is priced. Read more.

SWIFT ❌ Swift ✅ Indian exporters are increasingly choosing fintechs over banks for faster settlements, often within a day. The appeal is simple: quicker payments, clearer pricing, and fewer surprises on forex margins.

The shift follows regulatory support. The Reserve Bank of India has enabled cross-border payments aggregators and is pushing banks to improve speed and transparency. Read more.

🔢 NEWS IN NUMBERS $180 billion: The value of student loan defaults the US Treasury will take over from the Education Department, affecting over 9 million borrowers, as part of Trump’s push to dismantle the federal education agency.

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$11.75 billion: The amount Sun Pharma will pay for US drugmaker Organon & Co., marking one of the biggest global M&A deals by an Indian company.

101,300: The total workforce of Axis Bank at the end of FY26, down 3,100 employees from 104,400 a year earlier, on the back of investments in technology and productivity.

₹3,011 crore: The net profit reported by UltraTech Cement in Q4 FY26, up 21.2% YoY from ₹2,484 crore, with revenue rising 12% to ₹25,799 crore.

$2 billion: The amount Meta Platforms paid for agentic AI firm Manus, a deal now blocked by China due to concerns over technology transfer.

₹1,230 crore: The total rent Nvidia’s Indian subsidiary will pay for a 760,000 sq. ft office space in Bengaluru over a 10-year period.

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