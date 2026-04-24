Infosys beat the street. The market still isn't clapping.

Infosys Ltd. just delivered its fastest growth in three years. Revenue rose 4.57% to $20.16 billion, profits increased 4.9%, and the company beat analyst estimates by a comfortable margin. A genuinely strong fiscal. Yet, the stock fell 5% in pre-market trading. Why?

Because CEO Salil Parekh used one word that spooked everyone: “compression”. AI foundation models are quietly hollowing out the kind of routine, high-volume tech work that Indian IT companies have built their empires on. Clients are automating faster, insourcing more, and spending cautiously amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh during a post-earnings investor call.

Infosys isn’t alone. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. cut more than 23,000 jobs last year. Wipro’s revenue shrank. Even HCL Technologies Ltd., the sector’s fastest growing company at 5.95%, flagged four major clients pulling back commitments.

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The picture across India’s Big Five IT firms is mixed at best. Some growing, some shrinking, all worried about what AI does to their business model next.

Infosys is betting on acquisitions, spending $800 million last year, its highest ever, and eyeing financial services and energy clients for growth. It’s a reasonable playbook. But reasonable may not be enough. Read the full story by Jas Bardia.

THE MAIN STUFF The steel rally has an expiry date: India’s steel companies are heading into Q4 FY26 results season with a spring in their step. Hot-rolled coil prices jumped 21%, rebar surged ~27%—both recovering from multi-year lows hit just last November.

A perfect storm of safeguard duties, tighter Chinese exports, coking coal cost pressures, and a construction rush after last year’s extended monsoon all conspired to push prices higher. But probably it may not hold beyond May. Once the monsoon arrives, construction slows, demand softens, and the music typically stops until November. Read on.

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India stares at power shortage in Summer 2026: It’s only April, and India’s power grid is already gasping. Peak demand has shot up to nearly 240 GW this week, close to last summer’s all-time high of 250 GW, and we haven’t even hit May yet.

With temperatures running 4-8°C above normal across large swathes of the country, air-conditioners are working overtime. The Central Electricity Authority sees demand hitting a record 271 GW this season. The kicker: a below-normal monsoon could mean no relief even in July. Read more.

India’s heroines await franchise moment: Hollywood has Wonder Woman, Black Widow, and The Hunger Games. Bollywood has…Mardaani. And soon, Alpha.

A poster of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Alpha'.

Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller is a genuine milestone, a big-budget, female-led entry into YRF’s Spy Universe. But trade experts are quick to point out it’s more an exception than trend.

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Most Hindi franchises were built around male heroes from day one, leaving little room for women to anchor their own chapters. Maybe Alpha changes the math. Or maybe it just proves the rule needs breaking sooner. Read on.

₹1 trillion changed hands—and nobody's talking about it: While the headlines obsess over a bearish market, something extraordinary is happening on Dalal Street. Over ₹1 trillion has changed hands through block and bulk deals in just the first four months of 2026, up 25% from last year.

Why? M&A is frozen, IPOs have slowed, and private equity firms need exits. Block deals are faster, cleaner, and don’t require a roadshow. The irony is the volatility that scared retail investors away is precisely what’s creating entry points for domestic mutual funds snapping up the other side. Read on.

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NSE wants MCX's crown! MCX has ruled India’s commodity derivatives market for over two decades, with 99.9% market share in non-farm futures. NSE is a rounding error.

But NSE isn’t giving up. Having launched Brent crude futures on 13 April, it’s now planning a liquidity enhancement scheme, essentially paying select brokers to make markets and kickstart trading volumes from scratch.

It’s the classic challenger playbook of differentiating the product, subsidising early liquidity, and hoping participation follows. NSE dominates futures with 99.8% share. Commodities, though, is MCX’s home turf. Read more.

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CHART OF THE DAY Tamil Nadu voted across all 294 assembly seats on 23 April, with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam making its electoral debut. If it does well, it would defy the general dismal record of similar ventures in the part.

Do personality-led parties deliver on debut?

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Rooftops to community centres, films find alternative spaces: At the fifth edition of the P.K. Rosy Film Festival that concluded in Chennai earlier this month to commemorate Dalit History Month, a few unfamiliar faces hovered around the venue. They were neither delegates queuing for screenings nor filmmakers engaging with audiences. Instead, they occupied corners quietly, stepping in and out of screening halls, sitting through panel discussions, lacking the curiosity of cinephiles. Read more.

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WHAT THE FACT The long and short of English: The longest one-syllable words in English are “scraunched” and “strengthed”, each with 10 letters. “Screeched” and “strengths” are close runners-up at 9 letters. “Squirreled” is sometimes suggested, but most dictionaries pronounce squirrel as two syllables—squir-rel—so it doesn't qualify.

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