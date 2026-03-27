Is ‘addiction by design’ finally under fire?

What if your favourite app was designed to keep you hooked, on purpose? A California court has just said exactly that, ruling that Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube built features like infinite scroll and algorithmic feeds to drive compulsive use among young users.

This isn’t just a US story. With India already considering age limits on social media, the ruling could fast-track stricter rules. After all, India is Big Tech’s biggest user base, especially among the young.

So what changes next? Platforms may be forced to rethink addictive features, open up algorithms, or restrict underage access. But will they act, or wait for more pressure?

The era of “engagement at any cost” is being questioned. And this time, regulators worldwide are watching. Read the full explainer by Shouvik Das.

In today’s edition of Top of the Morning: Dalal Street enters fair valuation zone

A Subway India IPO is on the menu

Infosys goes on a shopping spree in US

THE MAIN STUFF NBFCs hit the brakes: Lenders are getting cautious, and for good reason. As the Iran war pushes up fuel costs and disrupts supply chains, NBFCs are tightening lending, especially to vulnerable segments like MSMEs.

For now, the impact is limited, but what if the conflict drags on? Early signs of stress are already visible in small businesses, while rising funding costs could squeeze margins further. If risks deepen, lending could tighten. Read on.

Valuation comfort returns: After months of pricey valuations, India's stock market is finally catching a breather. The Nifty 50 now trades at around 19X earnings, below long-term averages and even at a discount to some Asian peers.

View full Image View full Image A valuation reset on Dalal Street.

A sharp correction, FPI outflows, and softer earnings have brought valuations back to what many call a “fair zone.” Growth remains India’s biggest strength, with strong GDP and earnings visibility. Yet, global risks and earnings surprises could still sway sentiment. Read more.

Subway India IPO on the menu: Subway India is gearing up for a $100–150 million IPO, and it’s less about raising cash, more about giving Everstone a partial exit. With banker pitches underway, the listing comes at a time when India’s fast-growing QSR market is heating up. Subway’s aggressive expansion and India’s booming food delivery ecosystem make the pitch compelling. Yet, market volatility could influence timing. Read on.

Recession clock ticking: Is the next global recession just weeks away? Axis Bank’s chief economist warns that if the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t reopen by mid-April, the world could tip into a downturn, driven by energy shocks and supply disruptions.

View full Image View full Image Axis Bank's chief economist Neelkanth Mishra.

India isn’t immune. Rising oil prices could hit growth, inflation, and the rupee. But India’s silver lining is its domestic demand, which may cushion the blow over the medium term. Read on.

Infosys goes shopping: Infosys is on an acquisition spree, and it’s not subtle. With two fresh US deals worth $560 million, its FY26 buyout spend has hit a record high.

The goal? Build new capabilities as AI and automation reshape the IT services game. Healthcare and insurance are the focus.

But is Infosys chasing growth or defending relevance? With slow industry growth and rising disruption, adapt fast or fall behind. Read more.

CHART OF THE DAY The status of central government infrastructure projects in India: Maharashtra had 215 ongoing central infrastructure projects as of February, with total value of ₹5.5 trillion, latest data shows. Across India, 1,948 such projects are ongoing, worth nearly ₹42 trillion.

View full Image View full Image The status of central government infrastructure projects in India.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS A taste of Odisha with Pakhaala, Dalma, Chhena Poda: During the scorching summer months, Pakhaala is the dish of preference, thanks to its hydration and the cooling comfort. This traditional preparation of fermented rice, soaked in water, is rich in probiotics. Often served in Kansaa (bell-metal) bowls, Pakhaala is a staple that is typically paired with sides like Saaga Bhajaa (sautéed greens), Paaga (mashed spiced vegetables), and crispy Badi Churaa and fish or Sukhuaa (dried fish).

View full Image View full Image A taste of Odisha with Pakhaala, Dalma, Chhena Poda

The emphasis is on nourishment with an effort to beat the heat. What elevates Pakhaala is its garnish, curd, green chillies, crunchy shallots, and crushed mango ginger. Together, they create a medley of tang, spice, and aroma. Pakhaala is Odisha’s time-tested remedy for summer fatigue and a true comfort food. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT It’s Quentin’s Day: On this day in 1963, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was born, later redefining cinema with his signature mix of sharp dialogue, non-linear storytelling, and stylised violence in films such as Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. He considers Kill Bill as the movie he was born to make.

View full Image View full Image Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino turns 63 today.

A little-known fact: His very first film was titled My Best Friend’s Birthday—an unfinished, now partially lost, black-and-white comedy that follows a man (played by Tarantino) who tries to do something nice for his friend’s birthday, only for every effort to go hilariously wrong.

Edited by Vikram Kumar. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.