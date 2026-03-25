A dead cat bounce, or something else?

After Monday’s sharp sell-off, markets staged a comeback, but don’t pop the champagne just yet.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.78% to 22,912, driven largely by short covering and easing crude prices, while the Sensex gained 1.89% to close at 74,068.45. The Nifty 50 crossing the 22,735 resistance mark has lifted sentiment, with hopes of testing 23,500 by month-end, if no fresh negative triggers emerge.

But is this a true recovery or just a temporary bounce?

Analysts remain cautious. The broader trend is still corrective, and FIIs continue to sell heavily, even as DIIs lend support. Global cues are positive, and mid- and small-caps joined the rally, adding over ₹7.5 trillion to BSE’s market value.

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The bigger trigger remains geopolitics. Oil has cooled below $100, offering relief, but volatility persists. Earnings impact, for now, looks limited and short-term. Read the full story by Srushti Vaidya.

In today’s edition of Top of the Morning: RCB breaks records, RR sets the pace

India activates crisis mode amid Iran war

Mad Man in an AI world

THE MAIN STUFF RCB breaks records, RR sets the pace: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been sold for a record $1.78 billion, making it the most expensive sports franchise deal in India. A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, David Blitzer, Blackstone, and Satyan Gajwani clinched the deal.

Close behind, Rajasthan Royals (RR) was snapped up for $1.63 billion by a Kal Somani-led group, backed by global heavyweights like the Walmart and Ford families. The frenzy is driven by predictable media revenues, soaring brand value, and a booming sports market.

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SEBI's clean-up drive: Who regulates the regulator? SEBI is trying to answer that. In a major overhaul, Securities and Exchange Board of India has tightened conflict-of-interest rules, bringing its top brass under stricter disclosures, investment limits, and mandatory recusals. A digital tracking system and whistleblower framework are also in the works. But only immovable assets will be made public, while broader disclosures stay internal. Is that enough transparency? Experts say it’s a step forward, but not the finish line. Read on.

Threat, myth, or shift? A viral note warning of “ghost GDP” has reignited a fear: what if AI boosts output but kills demand by replacing jobs? Sounds dramatic, but reality may sit somewhere in between.

AI is the most capable in information-processing and repeat work.

Yes, AI can already handle up to 70–75% of tasks in some roles, especially in tech and data jobs. But jobs aren’t disappearing, yet. They’re evolving. History shows technology reshapes work, not wipes it out. New roles in AI, data, and digital services are rising even as routine jobs shrink. Read more.

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Can India shield its economy? As the West Asia crisis deepens, India is switching to crisis-management mode. PM Modi has set up seven empowered groups, tasked with tackling everything from fuel supply and inflation to fertilizers and logistics. Think of it as a covid-style response, but for a global energy shock. Why the urgency? With the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, nearly 20% of global oil flows are at risk, and India, heavily import-dependent, is exposed. The government says supplies are stable for now, but what if the crisis drags on? Read on.

Mad Men in an AI world: India has become ground zero for a global advertising reset. With Omnicom absorbing IPG, the “Big Five” is now the “Big Four”, and the industry is clearly consolidating.

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But can the traditional agency model survive in a digital-first, AI-driven world? While global giants still rely on scale and big clients, the real growth is shifting to digital and smaller businesses. Media planning and data now trump creativity, and tech rivals are eating into core ad revenues. Read on.

NEWS IN NUMBERS 𝟣𝟤 𝖬𝖳𝖯𝖠: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗅𝗆𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝖺𝗉𝖺𝖼𝗂𝗍𝗒 𝗈𝖿 𝖩𝗂𝗇𝖽𝖺𝗅 𝖲𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗅’𝗌 𝖠𝗇𝗀𝗎𝗅 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗇𝗍, 𝗎𝗉 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝟨 𝖬𝖳𝖯𝖠 𝖾𝖺𝗋𝗅𝗂𝖾𝗋, 𝗆𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗍 𝗈𝗇𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝗅𝖺𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗅𝖾-𝗅𝗈𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗌𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗅 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗇𝗍𝗌.

₹𝟥.𝟥 𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗃𝖾𝖼𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗌𝗂𝗓𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺’𝗌 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗌𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗈𝗋 𝖻𝗒 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟪, 𝗎𝗉 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 ₹𝟤.𝟩𝟪 𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗇 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟧, 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝖺 𝗋𝖾𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍 𝖻𝗒 𝖥𝖨𝖢𝖢𝖨 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖤𝖸.

𝟨,𝟤𝟢𝟢: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝖡𝗋𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖶𝖳𝖨 𝗈𝗂𝗅 𝖿𝗎𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖾𝗌 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗌 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝖻𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝟣𝟧 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗎𝗍𝖾𝗌 𝖻𝖾𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝖴𝖲 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖣𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅𝖽 𝖳𝗋𝗎𝗆𝗉’𝗌 𝖳𝗋𝗎𝗍𝗁 𝖲𝗈𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍 𝗈𝗇 𝖨𝗋𝖺𝗇 𝗍𝖺𝗅𝗄𝗌, 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖺 𝗇𝗈𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝖻𝗈𝗎𝗍 $𝟧𝟪𝟢 𝗆𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇.

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𝟧: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝖼𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗍𝗈𝗉 𝟣𝟢 𝗆𝗈𝗌𝗍 𝗉𝗈𝗅𝗅𝗎𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖼𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒, 𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖫𝗈𝗇𝗂 𝗂𝗇 𝖴𝗍𝗍𝖺𝗋 𝖯𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖾𝗌𝗁, 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝖺 𝗋𝖾𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍 𝖻𝗒 𝖨𝖰𝖠𝗂𝗋 𝗋𝖾𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍.

𝟥𝟧%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗄𝖾 𝖢𝗈𝖺𝗅 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗇𝗌 𝗍𝗈 𝖽𝗂𝗏𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗂𝗇 𝗌𝗎𝖻𝗌𝗂𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝖲𝗈𝗎𝗍𝗁 𝖤𝖺𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗇 𝖢𝗈𝖺𝗅𝖿𝗂𝖾𝗅𝖽𝗌 𝗏𝗂𝖺 𝖮𝖥𝖲 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖿𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗁 𝖾𝗊𝗎𝗂𝗍𝗒 𝗂𝗌𝗌𝗎𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾, 𝖺𝗌 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗅𝖺𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗋 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗀𝗒 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗅𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀.

₹𝟣𝟣,𝟨𝟨𝟨 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖻𝗎𝖽𝗀𝖾𝗍 𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗈𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗆𝖺𝖽𝖾 𝖻𝗒 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖣𝖾𝗅𝗁𝗂 𝗀𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖬𝗎𝗇𝗂𝖼𝗂𝗉𝖺𝗅 𝖢𝗈𝗋𝗉𝗈𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗈𝖿 𝖣𝖾𝗅𝗁𝗂 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨-𝟤𝟩 — 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗁𝗂𝗀𝗁𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗂𝗏𝗂𝖼 𝖻𝗈𝖽𝗒.

₹𝟩,𝟤𝟩𝟣 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖧𝗂𝗆𝖺𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗅 𝖯𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖾𝗌𝗁’𝗌 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗃𝖾𝖼𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝖾𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗉𝖺𝗒𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨‑𝟤𝟩 𝖿𝗂𝗌𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋, 𝗎𝗉 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 ₹𝟨,𝟤𝟨𝟢.𝟫𝟥 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟦‑𝟤𝟧 𝖺𝗇𝖽 ₹𝟨,𝟨𝟫𝟥 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟧‑𝟤𝟨.

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CHART OF THE DAY India scored 39 out of 100 in the latest Henley Opportunity Index, up from 37 last year. The index ranks countries by opportunities for “globally mobile families” tied to education, careers and livability. Switzerland topped the list with a score of 86.

How India fares on the opportunity scale.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Worried about hairloss? Trace the root cause: There is a particular anxiety that hair fall triggers. Patients rarely say it casually. They lean forward and lower their voice. “It feels excessive,” they share, almost apologetically.

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Hair fall is unnerving because it is visible. We can count the strands on the comb. But counting is where the confusion begins. Losing 50 to 100 stands daily is considered normal. When you wash your hair, it can seem like a lot more, but often it’s just the strands that were ready to fall coming away together. Some weeks feel lighter, others are heavier, but variability is not an issue. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT The first passenger railway rolls out: On this day in 1807, the world’s first fee-paying passenger railway began operations in Wales, later known as the Mumbles Railway. Ironically, passengers weren’t the priority; the line was built for industry.

Tram on the Swansea and Mumbles Railway in Wales in 1807.

Early rides featured a modest 16-person horse-drawn carriage making just two trips a day. But things picked up. By 1928, electric double-decker trams took over, and by the 1940s, millions were travelling annually. Then came the decline. Post-war demand dropped, and by 1960, the iconic line shut down, with a symbolic funeral to mark its end.

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Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.

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