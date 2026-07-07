Mint TOTM: Adani's $10-billion expansion plan, decoded

Just weeks after drawing a line under its major US legal troubles, the Adani Group has wasted little time returning to what it does best—raising capital for big-ticket expansion. In the span of a week, the conglomerate lined up nearly $10 billion through equity raises, stake sales and strategic partnerships—giving an early boost to its ambitious $100 billion investment plan through 2030.
The deals include a record ₹15,000 crore QIP by Adani Enterprises Ltd., a planned ₹10,000 crore fundraise by Adani Energy Solutions, a stake sale in the Vizhinjam port to Mediterranean Shipping Co., and an $11.5-billion aluminium joint venture with Abu Dhabi’s IHC Group. Together, they rank among the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian business group in recent years, drawing comparisons with Reliance Industries Ltd.’ landmark Jio fundraising in 2020.
Analysts say the fresh capital strengthens the group’s balance sheet and provides flexibility to execute its sprawling infrastructure pipeline spanning airports, ports, roads, renewables, data centres and manufacturing.
While debt is likely to rise as investments gather pace, Adani expects earnings from these projects to improve cash flows over the next few years, easing debt concerns and helping shift investor focus from legal uncertainty back to growth. Read the full story by Dipali Banka & Nehal Chaliawala.
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