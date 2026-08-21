Mint TOTM: How AI is reshaping IT employee pyramid in India

Siddharth Sharma

Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over the past 2.5 years, he has led and written two newsletters, curated the homepage, managed push notifications, and played a key role in shaping strategies to deepen subscriber engagement, improve retention, and expand digital reach across platforms.<br><br> He previously worked with Reuters, where he curated global news, and The Economic Times, where he tracked India’s startup ecosystem, building a strong foundation in business and financial journalism. His work today focuses on how stories are discovered, consumed, and retained in a fast-changing media landscape, combining editorial judgement with a sharp understanding of audience behaviour and evolving consumption patterns.<br><br> Siddharth holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. His approach is rooted in a simple idea: get the facts to people as clearly, accurately, and accessibly as possible, without losing nuance or depth. Based in Bengaluru, he is particularly interested in long-form storytelling and is keen to explore video journalism as a new format. Outside work, he enjoys watching video essays, following digital storytelling trends, and exploring maps.