Mint TOTM: How AI is reshaping IT employee pyramid in India

India’s biggest IT services firms are rethinking the traditional employee pyramid as AI and automation change what skills they need. Since FY27 began, seven of the top 10 IT companies have announced changes, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach.
Cognizant, Tech Mahindra and Sonata Software are looking to widen the base by hiring more junior employees, while Wipro, LTM and Coforge are building up their middle-management ranks. TCS is taking a different route, focusing on skills rather than years of experience.
The shift reflects a broader change in how IT projects are delivered. IT companies increasingly want engineers who can combine technical expertise with consulting and client-facing skills. AI is also making some junior roles more productive, potentially allowing companies to get more output from freshers.
For graduates, however, the message is clear: simply getting hired may no longer be enough. They will need to become productive faster and build skills that keep pace with rapidly evolving AI tools. At the same time, experienced professionals remain crucial for handling complex work and spotting errors AI cannot.
Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over the past 2.5 years, he has led and written two newsletters, curated the homepage, managed push notifications, and played a key role in shaping strategies to deepen subscriber engagement, improve retention, and expand digital reach across platforms.<br><br> He previously worked with Reuters, where he curated global news, and The Economic Times, where he tracked India’s startup ecosystem, building a strong foundation in business and financial journalism. His work today focuses on how stories are discovered, consumed, and retained in a fast-changing media landscape, combining editorial judgement with a sharp understanding of audience behaviour and evolving consumption patterns.<br><br> Siddharth holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. His approach is rooted in a simple idea: get the facts to people as clearly, accurately, and accessibly as possible, without losing nuance or depth. Based in Bengaluru, he is particularly interested in long-form storytelling and is keen to explore video journalism as a new format. Outside work, he enjoys watching video essays, following digital storytelling trends, and exploring maps.
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