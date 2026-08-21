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Mint TOTM: How AI is reshaping IT employee pyramid in India

Also in today's edition of Mint Top of the Morning newsletter: E20 concerns push demand for high-octane fuel in India; and India has a rocket-launch problem.

Siddharth Sharma
Updated21 Aug 2026, 09:32 AM IST
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IT companies increasingly want engineers who can combine technical expertise with consulting and client-facing skills. (Pexels)
IT companies increasingly want engineers who can combine technical expertise with consulting and client-facing skills. (Pexels)
AI Quick Read

India’s biggest IT services firms are rethinking the traditional employee pyramid as AI and automation change what skills they need. Since FY27 began, seven of the top 10 IT companies have announced changes, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Cognizant, Tech Mahindra and Sonata Software are looking to widen the base by hiring more junior employees, while Wipro, LTM and Coforge are building up their middle-management ranks. TCS is taking a different route, focusing on skills rather than years of experience.

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The shift reflects a broader change in how IT projects are delivered. IT companies increasingly want engineers who can combine technical expertise with consulting and client-facing skills. AI is also making some junior roles more productive, potentially allowing companies to get more output from freshers.

For graduates, however, the message is clear: simply getting hired may no longer be enough. They will need to become productive faster and build skills that keep pace with rapidly evolving AI tools. At the same time, experienced professionals remain crucial for handling complex work and spotting errors AI cannot.

About the Author

Siddharth Sharma

Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over t...Read More

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