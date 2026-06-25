Mint TOTM: An RBI breather on a potential Tata Sons IPO

For years, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. has been fighting one battle above all others—staying private. And the RBI may have just made that fight a little easier.

The Reserve Bank of India’s updated circular on non-bank financiers has dropped a definition that had caused considerable alarm at Bombay House. Back in April, RBI had defined “indirect public funds” in a way that seemed to rope in Tata Sons, since group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Power hold equity in it. That definition is now missing from the updated guidelines.

Why does this matter? Because if Tata Sons were classified as receiving indirect public funds, it would almost certainly have been pushed toward a mandatory listing, something the closely held company has gone to considerable lengths to avoid, including turning debt-free in 2024 and surrendering its registration certificate.

The RBI hasn’t closed the door entirely. Experts say the definition is now simply left open to interpretation. And Tata Sons still sits in the upper layer of NBFCs. But for now, the listing pressure has eased. Read the full story by Shayan Ghosh.

THE MAIN STUFF India eases satellite internet rules, with some ambiguity India has dropped a key hurdle for satellite internet operators like Starlink, Amazon Leo and Eutelsat OneWeb to start operations in a country that houses the world’s largest internet population outside of China.

The government’s new telecom authorisation rules has removed the clause on 20% local-sourcing of equipment within five years. While that appears to be a meaningful concession for global operators, industry executives say the requirement may still hold due to satellite licence agreements and security undertakings.

The new rules also come loaded with security conditions—operators must demonstrate lawful interception systems before launching services, ban Indian user traffic from routing through foreign gateways, and link terminals to verified locations within 100 metres. Read on.

Jio is rewriting the IPO playbook in India India’s IPO market has a well-worn pattern. Promoters and private equity investors cash out through offers for sale, pocketing the proceeds while the company gets little. OFS has dominated over 60% of IPO fundraising in recent years, hitting a staggering 87% back in 2020.

Jio Platforms could shake that up. Its proposed IPO is made up of new shares only, with ₹27,500 crore earmarked to repay debt—meaning, money will actually flow into the business.

If the IPO proceeds as planned, OFS could dip below 50% in 2026 for the first time in years. But investors may not read too much into this. Experts say Jio’s sheer size makes it a one-off. Read more.

Info Edge bet big on Zomato. Can it do an encore? Info Edge (India) Ltd. has a genuinely impressive track record— ₹4,900 crore invested across 135 startups, now valued at ₹41,300 crore, clocking a 33% gross IRR.

With Eternal Ltd. and PB Fintech Ltd. doing the heavy lifting, the management is now betting the next wave comes from deeptech and AI. But those portfolios are younger, riskier, and years away from meaningful exits.

Meanwhile, the cash engine is sputtering, Naukri is practically the only money-maker, and the company closed FY26 with just ₹130 crore in cash. Paper gains are one thing. Turning them into real profits is another. With the stock down 33% in a year, it is still trading at 50X earnings. Read on.

Who really wins from the NSE IPO? The NSE is finally going public, nearly a decade after its first attempt was derailed by regulatory troubles. The timing feels momentous, but the explosive growth that made NSE so valuable has already happened.

The pandemic sparked a trading frenzy: derivatives volumes went through the roof, and NSE quietly built a near-monopoly, capturing 93-99% of India’s trading activity. Its shareholders made a fortune. Now they want to cash out, which is exactly what this ₹30,000-crore IPO is—entirely an offer for sale.

Essentially, public investors would be buying in after the party, not before it. Growth projections for NSE’s most lucrative segment, equity options, are a more modest 9-11% going forward. Read more.

TVS, Hyundai are testing a ride-hailing app Two automakers building a car together isn’t unusual. Two automakers building a ride-hailing app together? That’s possibly a global first.

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. are piloting Blue Move, a ride-hailing service in Gurugram using their jointly developed electric three-wheelers. The autos come with air-conditioning and infotainment, a genuine upgrade on the average auto-rickshaw ride. For now, it’s free, limited to an 8-10 km radius around Hyundai India’s headquarters in Delhi, and still very much a feasibility test.

But BluSmart’s collapse left a gap in India’s EV ride-hailing market. Electric three-wheelers are booming with 61% EV penetration in FY26. Read on.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Driving Lamborghini Urus SE in India

There’s a particular kind of heartbreak for supercar owners in India. The better part of ₹5 crore is spent on a low-slung dream machine, only for the rest of ownership to be spent in low-grade anxiety. Every speed breaker is a threat assessment; every basement ramp a negotiation.

This is why the Urus SE makes so much sense. Read on.