Mint TOTM: Anthropic shock revives India's Sovereign AI debate

The sudden withdrawal of Anthropic PBC’s latest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, following a US national security order, has exposed how vulnerable Indian startups and IT firms are to decisions made overseas. The AI startups that had begun building workflows around the models were forced to abandon plans, while companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. lost access to the new systems despite their partnerships with Anthropic.

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The episode, the first major example of AI export controls extending beyond chips, has intensified calls for India to build Sovereign AI, as most Indian AI startups operate at the application layer and remain heavily reliant on foreign models. Founders are exploring open-source alternatives and reducing dependence on a single provider.

With global AI increasingly shaped by geopolitics and regulation, the disruption has highlighted both the strategic risks of dependence and the limited progress India has made in developing homegrown foundational models.

In today’s edition of Mint TOTM: The latest on the long-awaited NSE IPO

Why Nykaa Fashion wants a premium fit

The Zepto story is a lesson for others THE MAIN STUFF NSE’s long road to Dalal Street After years of delays and regulatory setbacks, the National Stock Exchange is finally set to file for its initial public offering. The issue will be entirely an offer for sale, with investors including SBI, Bank of Baroda, Temasek and CPPIB expected to pare stakes, while largest shareholder LIC is likely to hold on.

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Valued at around ₹5.1 trillion, NSE would be more than three times the size of BSE Ltd. A listing would cap a journey derailed by the co-location scandal, with the exchange now returning after governance reforms and SEBI clearance, backed by its dominance in India’s equity and derivatives markets. Read more.

The sum-of-parts strategy of auto comp makers India’s auto component makers are chasing growth by supplying more parts per vehicle rather than relying solely on higher automobile sales.

The likes of Belrise Industries, Bosch, Tenneco and SJS Enterprises are expanding product portfolios through M&A deals, with some doubling the value of components supplied per vehicle in the past 12-18 months.

Automakers, meanwhile, are increasingly favouring larger suppliers that can provide multiple systems under one roof, reducing procurement complexity and costs. The shift is turning component makers into strategic partners and is expected to gather pace with stricter emission norms and rising electric vehicle adoption. Read more.

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MINT LONG STORY Why Nykaa Fashion wants a premium fit

For years, Nykaa Fashion has been the unanswered question in the company’s growth story. A profitable quarter offers fresh hope, but turning a promising strategy into a lasting business remains elusive. Read on.

India’s electric-bus diplomacy India is increasingly using electric buses as a tool of diplomacy, exporting its clean mobility expertise to neighbours and other Global South nations. Nepal and Bhutan are set to receive 20 and 45 electric buses, respectively. Mauritius already has 100.

India is also helping partner countries with training and policy support, turning green transport into a new soft-power asset. That’s crucial, when seen against the context of China’s dominance in electric mobility. Read more.

The Zepto story is a lesson for others As Zepto gears up for its IPO, its latest filings suggest the quick-commerce race is entering a new phase.

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While marketing cost per order fell sharply and weekly transacting users rose to 9.2 million, new user additions plunged by nearly two-thirds in FY26, indicating growth is increasingly coming from repeat customers rather than fresh sign-ups.

Analysts say Zepto’s headline marketing metric reflects spending per order, not true customer acquisition costs. Although better utilisation of dark stores and stable delivery costs point to operational improvements, the company continues to post steep losses. Read more.

The large-cap opportunity in in India Heavy foreign selling and global uncertainties have dragged India’s Sensex and Nifty 50 down 10-11% this year, but fund managers say the correction has opened up opportunities in large-cap stocks.

With over $30 billion of FII outflows concentrated in blue-chip names, valuations in Nifty Bank and Nifty IT have become attractive despite solid fundamentals.

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Large caps are also seen as offering stability amid geopolitical and economic risks, making index funds and flexi-cap funds appealing options for long-term investors. Read more.

🔢 NEWS IN NUMBERS ₹600 crore: The amount Somany Ceramics invested over the last 30 months to scale up its manufacturing capacity, according to its CEO.

18,712: The number of bitcoins SpaceX owns, purchased for around $661 million and valued at approximately $1.29 billion as of 31 March, per its S-1 filing.

$22 trillion: The estimated economic impact of global violence, equivalent to over 10% of world GDP, driven by external conflicts, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace.

200 litres: The daily cap on diesel sales per customer or vehicle at retail petrol pumps in India for industrial, commercial and institutional consumers.

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$26 billion: The amount Boston-based Advent International is set to raise for its buyout vehicle, one of the biggest pools of capital in private equity.

30 million: The number of passengers Noida International Airport in Jewar is projected to handle by 2031, as commercial flights begin from 15 June this year.