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Mint TOTM: BluPine Energy’s green appeal draws a crowded field

In today's edition of Mint Top of the Morning newsletter: Tata Sons AGM hits a quorum roadblock; NSE IPO wraps up roadshow.

Siddharth Sharma
Updated19 Aug 2026, 12:04 PM IST
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London-based Actis LLP launched BluPine Energy in 2022 with plans to build 4 GW of utility-scale solar, wind and storage projects across India.
London-based Actis LLP launched BluPine Energy in 2022 with plans to build 4 GW of utility-scale solar, wind and storage projects across India.
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Actis LLP, a London-based private equity firm, is exploring a sale of BluPine Energy at a valuation of $1.5-2 billion, and the Gurugram-based renewables platform has already attracted a crowded field of potential buyers.

KKR & Co., NIIF and Blackstone are evaluating the business, while ISquared Capital, Inox Clean Energy, Macquarie, RPSG Group, Torrent Power and Apraava Energy are also in the mix, according to people familiar with the matter. Binding bids are due in the next 10-12 days.

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Actis launched BluPine Energy in 2022 with plans to build 4 GW of utility-scale solar, wind and storage projects across India. It has since expanded its portfolio and built a growing commercial and industrial renewable energy business, offering companies captive and open-access power solutions.

The potential sale comes as India’s renewable energy market becomes an increasingly attractive hunting ground for global infrastructure investors and strategic buyers. The government is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030, requiring an estimated 42 trillion of investment.

The BluPine deal also fits a broader rush towards consolidation in the clean energy space. Recent transactions include the Aditya Birla Group’s $1.8-billion acquisition of Sprng Energy and Inox Clean Energy’s 6,000-crore purchase of Vena Energy India.

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For buyers, BluPine offers something increasingly valuable: an established renewable-energy platform in a market where scale is becoming the name of the game.

THE MAIN STUFF

Everyone wants the job. Who’s left for the rest?

India’s campus talent is piling into a narrow set of “glamorous” careers—investment banking, equity research, trading, consulting and AI—while employers struggle to fill roles in risk, operations, manufacturing and compliance.

  • The result is a talent mismatch—too many candidates chasing a limited pool of high-paying jobs and shortages elsewhere.

Industry leaders say students often overlook careers in private debt, real assets, wealth management and risk because they seem less prestigious. Pay, career growth and the lifestyle associated with certain jobs also shape choices. But experts warn that the most visible roles represent only a fraction of actual industry demand.

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RBI’s FCNR surprise leaves banks scrambling

The RBI’s decision to close its special FCNR (B) deposit window a month early has caught banks and market participants off guard, particularly after Governor Sanjay Malhotra said just days earlier that there were no plans to pre-close the scheme.

The facility, originally open until 30 September, will now accept deposits only until 31 August. The early shutdown may reflect RBI’s concerns over excess liquidity and the subsidy cost of the scheme, but treasury officials say that the lack of warning has disrupted funding plans and triggered a rush among depositors.

The episode has also raised questions over policy predictability.

Voltas is back in the heat, but not quite firing yet

Voltas Ltd.’s performance in Q1 FY27 points to a recovery, but the AC maker still has some ways to go. Revenue jumped 19% to 4,765 crore, helped by a 45% surge in AC volumes, while its market share recovered to 17.3%. Profitability also improved, with the EBITDA margin rising to 5.7%, although it fell short of expectations and the company’s 7-8% target, sending the stock down 4%.

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The VoltBek JV remains loss-making, while project business revenue declined amid West Asia disruptions. With commodity costs still elevated, investors will be watching whether Voltas can turn stronger sales into sustainable margin gains.

Tata Sons AGM hits a quorum roadblock

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. deferred its annual general meeting after a key shareholder was unable to participate, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, even as the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate prepares to find a new chairman following Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s resignation last week.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday was adjourned after failing to meet quorum, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters of the privately-held holding company of Tata Group.

The quorum shortfall stems from regulatory restrictions placed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which has been barred from holding internal meetings pending a probe into a decades-old share transfer matter. This procedural limitation prevented the shareholder from nominating a representative for the Tata Sons AGM.

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NSE IPO roadshow wraps up

The NSE IPO roadshow has wrapped up with strong institutional interest, potentially putting its share price at 2,500-2,800, according to people cited by Mint.

The exchange met 120 of 150 targeted global investors and secured about $1 billion in QIB commitments, with names including JPMorgan, Nomura and HSBC among the likely participants. Formal valuation discussions are now underway, with final pricing expected in about two weeks, though domestic appetite could still shift the range.

NSE is targeting a mid-September launch and a listing by 25 September, subject to regulatory approval. The IPO would see existing shareholders sell a 6% stake.

🔢 NEWS IN NUMBERS

  • 130 crore: The worldwide box-office collection of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, a sequel to his 2007 film, with 100 crore from India, since its release on 14 August.
  • $1.5-2 billion: The valuation sought by UK-based Actis as private equity firms evaluate acquiring its India-based renewable energy platform BluPine Energy.
  • 1,943 crore: The cost at which the Indian Navy leased two MQ-9B Sea Guardian high-altitude long-endurance drones from US defence major General Atomics.
  • 2,000 crore: The size of private credit fund launched by Godrej Industries Group, marking its entry into the fast-growing asset class.
  • $57 billion: The amount attracted by the RBI’s special FCNR(B) dollar window, with another $25-30 billion expected by the end of August.
  • 4,192: The number of criminal cases pending against sitting MPs and MLAs in India, with 519 pending for over a decade, according to an amicus curiae report.
  • 3,136 crore: The total amount distributed by India’s six listed REITs to over 485,000 unit holders in Q1 FY27, driven by strong rental collections and high occupancy.

AROUND THE WORLD

CHART OF THE DAY

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LOUNGE RECOMMENDS

Can a room calm your nervous system?

As a wellness writer, I’ve been to my fair share of retreats. One thing I’ve noticed is that a beautiful room does not necessarily make me relax. Perhaps the lights are too bright, the air feels stale, or the temperature is off.

And then there are spaces where I am instantly at ease. The light is gentle, the sound sits still, and the interiors induce calm. Every wellness space tries to recreate this mood. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT

Rome’s First Love

On this day in 295 BC, during the Third Samnite War, Roman statesman Quintus Fabius Maximus Gurges dedicated the first known temple to Venus, the goddess of love, beauty and fertility.

The temple was built after Fabius vowed it before the Battle of Sentinum, where Rome defeated a powerful coalition of enemies. Venus would go on to become one of Rome’s most important deities, later linked to Julius Caesar’s family and the mythical origins of Rome itself through her son, Aeneas.

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About the Author

Siddharth Sharma

Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over t...Read More

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