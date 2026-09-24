Mint TOTM: NSE's Big Day is Here. Hold the Fireworks

After a decade-long wait, India’s largest stock exchange will become a listed firm today, amid voracious institutional appetite and cautious retail demand.
Over a hundred qualified institutional buyers, excluding anchor investors, poured in ₹3,675.42 crore of the ₹4,499 crore QIB portion, bankers said. NPS Trust led the pack with ₹362.47 crore, followed by LIC ( ₹342.98 crore), BNP Paribas Financial Markets ( ₹317.59 crore) and Societe Generale ( ₹285.44 crore).
Mutual fund heavyweights ICICI MF, Quant MF, WhiteOak Capital MF and Mirae Asset MF rounded out the Top 10, whose combined allocation touched ₹2,234.15 crore. The QIB segment was oversubscribed 12.7 times.
While institutions went all in, retail investors held back a little.premium slid from 21% on 17 September to just 2% by the close of bidding on 21 September, as valuation jitters crept in. Yet retail still subscribed 1.39 times, with an allocation of ₹7,872 crore, the highest ever for an IPO.
NSE generated the highest demand per rupee raised, four times, beating LIC, Hyundai India, Tata Capital and Paytm. Total demand, including anchor and public books, hit a massive ₹2.59 lakh crore against the issue size of ₹22,561.57 crore, making it India’s second-largest IPO ever after that of Hyundai India.
NSE shares will also trade on MSEI under the “permitted to trade” category, alongside their primary BSE listing. GMP trends suggest a modest 4.5% listing premium, though brokers expect the stock to consolidate soon after.
History offers mixed signals for exchanges: MCX and the BSE both debuted at strong premiums, while IEX opened at a discount. Either way, bankers say, “there are no concerns around the listing being a dud one”.
While India’s overall laptop sales sink this quarter, Apple Inc. is having a moment. MacBook sales jumped 89% year-on-year in the June quarter, putting Apple on track to cross a million units sold in India for the first time ever. The reason is a ₹79,900 entry point called the MacBook Neo.
Tata Technologies Ltd.’s Shanghai unit has quietly ramped up work with Tata Agratas, billing ₹7.34 crore in FY26, up from zero the year before. It’s a new China thread in a story already stitched with Chinese connections, given Agratas’s partnership with AESC, which holds a 12% stake.
This matters because China controls the battery value chain, and Beijing is tightening tech-transfer rules, curbs that have already forced rivals like Amara Raja and JSW to rethink their plans.
After building Wipro and taking both Mindtree and Happiest Minds public, 83-year-old Ashok Soota is funding an audacious new quest: decoding human ageing and the brain. Read more.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s fintech arm, Airtel Money, is heading to London, and it could be the biggest debut on the exchange since Wise Inc. in 2021. Reports peg the raise at $800 million, valuing the business at $8-9 billion, though no fresh capital is being raised; existing shareholders are simply cashing out.
The numbers behind it are striking—53 million monthly users across 13 countries in African, $213 billion in transactions processed, and $373 million profit. So why list at all if the business is debt-free and cash-rich? Read on.
Air India clawed back market share in August, climbing to 26.7% as IndiGo dipped to 65%. But it’s more capacity, not demand, doing the heavy lifting, mostly through budget arm Air India Express expanding into smaller cities.
The timing is crucial. New CEO Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge this month, inheriting a firm that made a ₹22,000 crore loss in FY26. Can he bring back its loyal passengers? Read more.
On 9 September, Apple officially showcased the ‘new’ Siri to the world, outside of its beta programme. The Siri overhaul had been a long time coming—Apple had first spoken of it back in June 2024.
Siri AI, as it is called now, comes after its closest rival, Google’s Gemini on its Pixel 11 series smartphones, has already delivered a set of features that make an actual difference in real world use. Read more.
On this day in 1995, the BBC miniseries Pride and Prejudice, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, debuted on British television, and went on to become one of the most acclaimed adaptations of Jane Austen’s classic novel.
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Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strategy. She is currently part of the subscription and engagement team at Mint, where she plays a key role in managing premium homepages across both the website and apps. Her work sits at the intersection of editorial judgment and reader behaviour, ensuring that high-quality journalism reaches the right audience in the most effective way.<br><br>At Mint, Shravani contributes to daily and weekly newsletters such as Top of the Morning, The Evening Brief, and Best of the Week, curating the best stories from Mint reporters. She is also closely involved in amplifying stories through notifications and social media, while actively contributing to product thinking and newsroom planning. Her role reflects a focus on bridging the gap between what the newsroom produces and what readers actively seek to consume.<br><br>Shravani began her journalism journey in 2020 after earning a diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), Bengaluru, backed by an academic foundation in Business Studies and Economics. She started her career at CNBC-TV18 in 2021, where her time on the ticker desk helped her develop a sharp understanding of speed, accuracy, and the demands of real-time financial news.<br><br>She later joined GoodReturns, where she played a role in repositioning the platform from a personal finance-focused website to a broader business news destination. After nearly a year and a half, she moved to Mint as a senior correspondent, where she has spent over a year deepening her understanding of newsroom dynamics and audience engagement, continuing to evolve as a journalist.
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