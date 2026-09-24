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Mint TOTM: NSE's Big Day is Here. Hold the Fireworks

A record 2.59 lakh crore demand book meets a modest 4.5% expected listing pop as institutions pile in and retail stays cautious.

Shravani Sinha
Updated24 Sep 2026, 10:02 AM IST
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Commuters stand inside a Mumbai Metro train displaying the NSE logo ahead of the exchange's planned IPO, in Mumbai on 23 Septembe 2026. (Reuters)
Commuters stand inside a Mumbai Metro train displaying the NSE logo ahead of the exchange's planned IPO, in Mumbai on 23 Septembe 2026. (Reuters)
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After a decade-long wait, India’s largest stock exchange will become a listed firm today, amid voracious institutional appetite and cautious retail demand.

The institutional push

Over a hundred qualified institutional buyers, excluding anchor investors, poured in 3,675.42 crore of the 4,499 crore QIB portion, bankers said. NPS Trust led the pack with 362.47 crore, followed by LIC ( 342.98 crore), BNP Paribas Financial Markets ( 317.59 crore) and Societe Generale ( 285.44 crore).

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Mutual fund heavyweights ICICI MF, Quant MF, WhiteOak Capital MF and Mirae Asset MF rounded out the Top 10, whose combined allocation touched 2,234.15 crore. The QIB segment was oversubscribed 12.7 times.

Retail stays cautious

While institutions went all in, retail investors held back a little.premium slid from 21% on 17 September to just 2% by the close of bidding on 21 September, as valuation jitters crept in. Yet retail still subscribed 1.39 times, with an allocation of 7,872 crore, the highest ever for an IPO.

A record-breaking demand story

NSE generated the highest demand per rupee raised, four times, beating LIC, Hyundai India, Tata Capital and Paytm. Total demand, including anchor and public books, hit a massive 2.59 lakh crore against the issue size of 22,561.57 crore, making it India’s second-largest IPO ever after that of Hyundai India.

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Listing day today

NSE shares will also trade on MSEI under the “permitted to trade” category, alongside their primary BSE listing. GMP trends suggest a modest 4.5% listing premium, though brokers expect the stock to consolidate soon after.

History offers mixed signals for exchanges: MCX and the BSE both debuted at strong premiums, while IEX opened at a discount. Either way, bankers say, “there are no concerns around the listing being a dud one”.

In today’s edition of Mint TOTM:

  • Neo powers MacBook sales in India
  • Airtel Money plans London listing
  • Air India’s Express drive

THE MAIN STUFF

MacBook Neo is conquering India’s laptop market

While India’s overall laptop sales sink this quarter, Apple Inc. is having a moment. MacBook sales jumped 89% year-on-year in the June quarter, putting Apple on track to cross a million units sold in India for the first time ever. The reason is a 79,900 entry point called the MacBook Neo.

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Tata’s battery ambitions run through China

Tata Technologies Ltd.’s Shanghai unit has quietly ramped up work with Tata Agratas, billing 7.34 crore in FY26, up from zero the year before. It’s a new China thread in a story already stitched with Chinese connections, given Agratas’s partnership with AESC, which holds a 12% stake.

This matters because China controls the battery value chain, and Beijing is tightening tech-transfer rules, curbs that have already forced rivals like Amara Raja and JSW to rethink their plans.

MINT LONG STORY

After building Wipro and taking both Mindtree and Happiest Minds public, 83-year-old Ashok Soota is funding an audacious new quest: decoding human ageing and the brain. Read more.

Airtel Money eyes London listing

Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s fintech arm, Airtel Money, is heading to London, and it could be the biggest debut on the exchange since Wise Inc. in 2021. Reports peg the raise at $800 million, valuing the business at $8-9 billion, though no fresh capital is being raised; existing shareholders are simply cashing out.

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The numbers behind it are striking—53 million monthly users across 13 countries in African, $213 billion in transactions processed, and $373 million profit. So why list at all if the business is debt-free and cash-rich? Read on.

Air India gains share, but not passengers

Air India clawed back market share in August, climbing to 26.7% as IndiGo dipped to 65%. But it’s more capacity, not demand, doing the heavy lifting, mostly through budget arm Air India Express expanding into smaller cities.

The timing is crucial. New CEO Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge this month, inheriting a firm that made a 22,000 crore loss in FY26. Can he bring back its loyal passengers? Read more.

🔢 NEWS IN NUMBERS

  • $1.1 billion: The potential loss faced by entities backed by Atlas SP Partners following the collapse of UK mortgage firm Market Financial Solutions Ltd. earlier this year.
  • $131.5 million: The amount DoorDash agreed to pay to settle a New York City investigation into its compliance with the city’s minimum-pay rules for delivery workers
  • 273.19 crore: The value of an order secured by Oswal Pumps from Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation to install rooftop solar systems across 9,937 government schools in Telangana.
  • 3.07 trillion: The collective wealth of the 19 people from the AI sector who made it to the Hurun India Rich List, including Wispr Flow’s Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg.
  • 40 bps: The extent by which rating agency S&P has raised India’s GDP growth estimates for FY27, citing higher-than-expected growth in Q1.
  • 268: The number of jobs Microsoft’s Xbox division is cutting across its gaming business in its latest tranche, as part of a broader restructuring involving 3,200 job cuts through June 2027.
  • 5,000 crore: The amount raised by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers for its Kotak Yield & Growth Fund (KYGF), entirely from domestic investors.

AROUND THE WORLD

CHART OF THE DAY

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LOUNGE RECOMMENDS

Apple’s Siri AI or Google Gemini?

On 9 September, Apple officially showcased the ‘new’ Siri to the world, outside of its beta programme. The Siri overhaul had been a long time coming—Apple had first spoken of it back in June 2024.

Siri AI, as it is called now, comes after its closest rival, Google’s Gemini on its Pixel 11 series smartphones, has already delivered a set of features that make an actual difference in real world use. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT

The debut of Pride and Prejudice

On this day in 1995, the BBC miniseries Pride and Prejudice, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, debuted on British television, and went on to become one of the most acclaimed adaptations of Jane Austen’s classic novel.

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About the Author

Shravani Sinha

Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strat...Read More

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