Mint TOTM on 26 Jan 2026: Mega IT deals are back—but at what cost?

Good morning,

Happy Republic Day!

India’s IT heavyweights are popping champagne again. After a lull, billion-dollar contracts are back on the table, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. clinching three mega deals in a single quarter—the most in nine quarters. On the surface, it looks like a comeback. Look closer, and it’s a turf war.

These deals aren’t about a sudden surge in demand. They are about consolidation. Global enterprises, under pressure to cut costs, are shrinking their vendor lists and betting big on fewer, longer, AI-led transformation partnerships. For Indian IT firms, that means winning often comes at a rival’s expense. Same clients, same budgets, just sharper elbows.

AI is clearly reshaping the pitch. Legacy systems are being modernised, automation is accelerating, and “platform-scale” transformation is the new buzzword. But does this really mean deeper AI adoption, or just smarter pricing and tighter contracts? Some analysts argue much of the work is still optimisation, not reinvention.

There’s another catch: margins. Mega deals demand upfront investments in talent and infrastructure, squeezing profitability before scale kicks in. Read the full story by Jas Bardia.

THE MAIN STUFF The US-WHO breakup The US has officially exited the World Health Organization, walking away from its role as the agency’s largest donor. The move ends years of funding and collaboration, and opens a fresh set of questions. What happens when the world’s biggest health player steps back? And who fills the gap?

The US exit has WHO financially weak. (Mint)

Washington says the decision stems from the WHO’s handling of Covid-19, governance concerns, and what it calls unfair funding rules. But public health experts warn that the fallout could be real and immediate. Fewer resources, weaker disease surveillance, and a global system less prepared for the next outbreak. Read more.

External headwinds thwart India again India slipped to sixth place on Mint’s EM Tracker in December, and the reason wasn’t growth fatigue. The drag came from outside.

Mint EM tracker: China leads in December, India slips to sixth. (Mint)

Weak equity markets, a softer rupee and slowing export momentum pulled down the score, even as GDP growth stayed the strongest among peers and factories kept humming.

So, what’s holding India back? Persistent foreign investor exits and global risk jitters. China, helped by steadier trade and currency trends, took the top spot. Can India’s strong domestic engine overpower external headwinds? Read more.

India’s highways are charging up India’s highways are quietly going electric. Fast-charging stations along key national routes jumped 40–90% in 2025, making long EV road trips far less daunting than before.

From Delhi-Chennai to Srinagar-Kanyakumari, EV charging stations are popping up at predictable intervals, and often right where drivers want to stop. But availability isn’t just about numbers. Are the EV chargers actually online when you need them? As EV sales cross 2 million and carmakers double down on launches, the next test is reliability. Read more.

India’s cotton clash at the WTO Cotton is back in the WTO spotlight, and India wants the conversation to stay balanced. After all, cotton isn’t just a commodity; it’s a livelihood for millions.

At the recent WTO talks, New Delhi backed a combined approach, arguing that domestic subsidies, market access and development support must move together. The US and EU, however, want cotton folded into broader farm reform talks, not handled on its own.

With MC14 around the corner, can global trade rules finally ease the pressure on small farmers, or will cotton remain stuck in negotiation limbo? Read more.

From curry to cocktails Across Europe and North America, diaspora founders are quietly building alcohol brands inspired by Indian spices, food and traditions, yet brewed locally.

Bhaghyalakshmi and Robert Barrett, founders of Maharani Gin in Ireland. (Mint)

From peppery gin in Ireland to rice-based beers in Poland and Maine, these aren’t nostalgic imports, they’re made for local palates, restaurant tables and cocktail menus. Covid-19 disruptions nudged many founders to brew where demand was. The result? Indian flavours finding fans far beyond the diaspora. The question now is, if “Indian” is becoming a global flavour category, will these brands ever circle back and crack India itself? Read on.

NEWS IN NUMBERS 700: The number of airport slots IndiGo surrendered after the DGCA ordered a 10% reduction in its winter flight schedule due to operational instability.

₹30,000 Crore: The total investment Adani Ports and SEZ will make in developing Kerala’s Vizhinjam port, to expand its capacity to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029.

149 Million: The number of online accounts whose login credentials were reportedly leaked, affecting major platforms like Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, and Netflix, according to an ExpressVPN report.

$778.8 Million: The amount Singapore is to invest in public AI research through 2030 to boost national capabilities and global competitiveness, according to its government.

$5 Billion: The value of public health grants the US Department of Health and Human Services temporarily paused before lifting the halt to review funding alignment with agency priorities.

45: The number of gallantry medals awarded to personnel serving in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest among all regions, in the Republic Day 2026 honours list.

₹3,446 Crore: The consolidated net profit reported by Kotak Mahindra Bank for the December quarter of FY26, up 4.3% from ₹3,305 crore a year earlier.

A look at the week ahead. (Mint)

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS The French connection Did you know that the lace trimmings you scour the lanes and bylanes of Delhi to embellish kurtas, saris, lehengas, dupattas or shirts aren’t just decorative pieces of textile—they are remnants of a 400-year-old exchange between France and India, set in motion when French missionaries established convents in south India?

How France has influenced Indian textile, and fashion.

Even denim, a fabric of which India is now among the world’s largest producers, carries a French imprint: its name comes from de Nîmes, referencing the city of Nîmes where denim was first made. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT The world's largest diamond is found: On this day in 1905, a diamond weighing over a pound was discovered at South Africa’s Premier Mine.

The Cullinan diamond was cut into nine major stones and 96 smaller ones.

Initially dismissed as a worthless crystal and tossed out of a mining office window, it was soon recovered. Sold to the British king in 1907, the gem became known as the Cullinan diamond. It was later cut into nine major stones and 96 smaller ones, many of which now rank among the most famous diamonds in the world.

