Mint TOTM on 27 Jan 2026: Finally, change for ₹500?

Tried paying with a ₹500 note and been met with an apologetic shrug? The Centre may finally have a fix.

The government is exploring a nationwide rollout of machines that dispense small-denomination notes— ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50—and hybrid ATMs that can swap big notes for smaller change, on demand. Think of it as solving India’s everyday cash headache, one note at a time.

View full Image Here's a look at the currency in circulation in India. (Mint)

The idea is simple, put these machines where cash pain is real—markets, transport hubs, hospitals, government offices. Years after demonetisation, high-value notes dominate wallets, but usable change remains scarce. For daily wage earners, small traders and commuters, that gap turns routine payments into minor negotiations.

This push isn’t about reducing cash, it’s about making cash work. Pilot projects in Mumbai are already testing whether the model is practical and affordable. The RBI may also step up printing of low-value notes to ensure machines don’t run dry.

Still, questions linger. Will banks find large-scale deployment viable? Can machines alone fix a supply imbalance? And how do you strike the right balance in a country racing toward digital payments but still deeply reliant on physical cash? Read the full story by Subhash Narayan and Gireesh Chandra Prasad.

THE MAIN STUFF Vibe coding’s funding rush Vibe coding is having a moment, and investors are lining up fast. In just six months, AI-led ‘intent-first’ coding startups have raised massive cheques across India and the US, betting that software creation is about to get radically simpler.

The promise is seductive: describe what you want, let AI write the code. Faster pivots, lower entry barriers, quicker product-market fit. But is this a true rewrite of how startups are built, or just a shiny shortcut? As valuations soar, tough questions loom around security, scalability and “vibe debt”. Read on.

What the Padma Awards say about India in 2026 The Padma awards often mirror India’s priorities, and this year, they hint at a shift. After years in the background, scientists, engineers and doctors are back in focus.

View full Image The Padma awards often mirror India’s priorities, and this year, they hint at a shift. (Mint)

In 2026, these fields clocked their strongest showing in over a decade, together accounting for one-fifth of all awardees—the highest share since 2016. That’s a reversal after a long slide. Meanwhile, business leaders were few, and the arts continued to dominate.

Is this India rebalancing recognition, toward innovation, research and public health? Or is it a one-year course correction? Read more.

NFRA tests AI for audit oversight India’s audit watchdog is stepping into the AI era. The National Financial Reporting Authority plans to inspect a record 10 audit firms this year, and is testing artificial intelligence to do it faster and smarter.

Think AI scanning financial statements, flagging risky accounting choices, and spotting patterns humans might miss. For now, these are “baby steps”, but the intent is sharper oversight in a fast-moving economy. Will AI make audits more transparent and trustworthy, or raise new questions around judgement and accountability? Read on.

Why budget day barely budges markets now There was a time when the Union Budget could send the stock market swinging wildly. Not anymore. In recent years, budget day has turned surprisingly calm—that’s not apathy, it’s evolution.

View full Image In recent years, the stock market has been surprisingly calm on budget day—that’s not apathy, it’s evolution. (Mint)

Policy signals now arrive steadily through the year, leaving little room for last-minute surprises. Investors position themselves weeks in advance, digesting cues long before the finance minister rises to speak.

The result? Muted budget-day moves, but sharper action in the run-up. So, does the budget still matter? Yes, just not as a one-day trigger. Read more.

Indian sport’s turning point A quiet meeting in Delhi may have changed Indian sport forever. With one firm message to ISL clubs: pay up, play on, no opt-outs.

View full Image The spending on sports is growing rapidly in India. (Mint)

The government signalled its new role under the National Sports Governance Act as fixer, regulator, and ultimate authority. The football season was saved, but the bigger shift was structural. After decades of arm’s-length oversight, the state is now stepping directly into sporting deadlocks.

Will this bring long-needed order and accountability? Or will tighter control spook private investors who built India’s modern sports economy? Read on.

NEWS IN NUMBERS 23%: The share of investments held in Japanese stocks by the $944-million Fidelity Funds Pacific Fund, the highest for any country in the portfolio.

16,000: The total number of US flight cancellations from Saturday through Monday due to a severe winter storm, marking one of the worst aviation disruptions since covid-19.

$67.5 billion: The amount Central Huijin Investment, a sovereign wealth fund, sold across 14 ETFs in six sessions, signalling Beijing’s willingness to curb speculative excess.

$500 million: The amount Bank of Baroda plans to raise through US dollar bonds under its $4 billion medium-term note programme to tap overseas investors.

₹6,490 crore: The standalone net profit reported by Axis Bank Ltd. for the December quarter, up 3% from ₹6,304 crore in the same period last year.

10,000 kg: The quantity of ammonium nitrate seized by Rajasthan Police (Nagaur district) in a major security operation under the Explosives Act ahead of Republic Day 2026.

₹226.8 Crore: The value of PVR INOX Ltd.’s all-cash deal to sell its 93.27% stake in Zea Maize Pvt. Ltd., owner of the snack brand 4700BC, to Marico Ltd.

View full Image PSUs that received the largest budgetary allocation in FY26. (Mint)

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS During his time working in the United States, Nikhil Barshikar observed a significant skill gap among professionals. While fresh graduates had a good grasp on theoretical knowledge, they lacked practical skills desired by employers. On the other hand, those with experience had limited upskilling opportunities. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT Yemen’s uprising begins

View full Image Former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

On this day in 2011, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Sanaa, inspired by movements in Tunisia and Egypt, demanding the resignation of President Ali Abdullah Saleh and sweeping political and economic reforms.