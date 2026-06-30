Mint TOTM: The fallout of PFC-REC merger for bond market

Two of India’s largest bond issuers are becoming one. The board of Power Finance Corp. Ltd. (PFC) has approved its merger with subsidiary REC Ltd., combining two institutions that together accounted for over half of India’s entire corporate bond market in FY26. On paper, a stronger balance sheet, better capital efficiency, and a single powerhouse lender for India’s energy infrastructure.

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But the bond market is quietly worried about exposure limits. Mutual funds can hold only 10% of a scheme’s net assets in a single issuer; insurers are capped at 15%. Earlier, investors could buy bonds from two separate entities. Now it’s one, meaning limits get exhausted faster, demand narrows, and yields could harden.

The merged entity will likely need to lean more on banks and overseas borrowings to fill the gap. Regulators may offer some exemptions to ease the transition, and Fitch expects PFC’s credit rating to hold given its government backing.

The long-term logic of the merger is sound. But for bond investors, the near-term math is trickier than the headline suggests. Read the full story by Anshika Kayastha and Subhana Shaikh.

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THE MAIN STUFF Delhi EV Policy 2.0 The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 bans fresh registrations of petrol and diesel two-wheelers from April 2028, and three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles from January 2027. This is India’s most aggressive electrification mandate yet.

Hybrids have been cut out entirely. Only pure EVs under ₹30 lakh get full road tax exemption, with subsidy for smaller vehicles in the early years.

The backdrop makes this urgent. A new government study finds heavy trucks and buses—just 2.5-3% of vehicles—account for 35-36% of Delhi’s PM2.5 emissions. The city’s brutal AQI readings during winters tell the rest of the story. Experts call it a game-changer.

For Indian Auto, Expansion > Exports When Mexico hiked tariffs on Indian cars to 50%, Indian automakers heard it loud and clear—exports just weren’t enough anymore.

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Bajaj Auto’s first overseas plant in Brazil nearly tripled its sales—from 13,000 units in 2024 to 32,000 in 2025. Royal Enfield is now building its own assembly facility in Latin America’s biggest country. Tata Motors is rolling out plants wherever volumes justify it. Sona Comstar put $6 million into Mexico specifically to serve the US market.

India’s vehicle exports hit a record 6.6 million units in FY26, up 24%. But with South Africa also reviewing tariffs, the goal is to build locally or risk losing the market.

MINT LONG STORY The women behind India’s economy—and the price of invisible work

A recent Supreme Court judgment places economic value on the work done by homemakers. That value won’t make it into GDP math, but should find its way into policymaking. Read more.

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The trade-off in the Persistent-Nagarro deal Persistent Systems Ltd. fell 11% to a 52-week low on Monday, after announcing it is acquiring Germany’s Nagarro at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion—its largest M&A deal ever. The strategic logic isn’t hard to see. Diversification into Europe, new verticals, a push toward $5 billion revenue by FY31.

On paper, sensible. But the market’s concerns are real. Nagarro’s margins are lower than those of Persistent Systems. Its revenue growth has been sluggish—5% CAGR over three years. Moreover, the deal is being funded via bridge financing, squeezing financial flexibility. And it doubles down on effort-based IT services at precisely the moment AI threatens to deflate that revenue pool.

Satellite internet in India Nearly four years after India’s first satellite internet licence was granted, commercial services haven’t launched. Starlink, Jio-SES and Eutelsat OneWeb are all licensed, and all waiting. But security is a holdup, mostly.

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The government is uneasy about inter-satellite links—technology that lets satellites talk directly to each other—fearing Indian traffic could bypass domestic gateways.

Companies say they have signed undertakings, given demos to the government, and promised compliance. The government remains unconvinced. Spectrum pricing is unresolved, too. DoT and TRAI disagree on AGR charges, leaving operators in limbo.

India’s box office is learning to read the room

Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ opened to just ₹1.28 crore. Today it’s crossed ₹46 crore, with its second week stronger than its first.

Sounds familiar? ‘12th Fail’, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, ‘Manjummel Boys’—all slow starters that found their audience and refused to quit.

Something is shifting in how India’s theatrical business works. Exhibitors used to pull films within days of a soft opening. Now, weekday trends matter as much as opening Friday numbers. If audiences keep coming back, screens follow. Word-of-mouth was always powerful, social media has made it unstoppable. A genuine recommendation from someone who just watched a film travels faster than any marketing campaign.

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LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Xiaomi 17 Ultra review Another day, another smartphone. Except this time, it’s much more of a camera than a smartphone. With it, I stopped thinking about playing games, texting my best friends, or even looking up the stock market. It instead became all about the photographs I could capture. Yes, it’s the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and with Leica's help, they have created one of the best camera-centric smartphones ever. Read on.