Mint TOTM: The unenviable inheritance of Noel Tata

Noel Tata finds himself at the centre of the Tata Group at a particularly awkward moment. The first sign of trouble came when Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.’s annual general meeting had to be adjourned for lack of quorum, as Sir Ratan Tata Trust could not nominate a representative because of regulatory restrictions.

But the bigger challenge is what he inherits from N. Chandrasekaran. After taking charge of Tata Sons in 2017, Chandrasekaran built a more centralised and ambitious group, backing big bets in areas such as digital to electronics and aviation. The result is a more powerful Tata Sons, but also unfinished and capital-intensive bets.

Noel Tata, who took over as chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata’s death, increasingly found himself at odds with Chandrasekaran over how the group was being run. The core disagreement was less about individual investments and more about how decisions were being made, with the trusts feeling they were not sufficiently consulted.

Now, with Chandrasekaran not seeking a third term, Noel has to manage succession, repair relations between the trusts and Tata Sons, and decide what to do with the group’s sprawling investment agenda. He has run Trent successfully, but running one company is very different from steering the ₹23-trillion Tata empire. Read more.

THE MAIN STUFF Hired, but still waiting India’s engineering freshers are increasingly stuck in a hiring limbo. Cognizant, Wipro and LTM have delayed onboarding, with some graduates waiting more than a year after receiving letters of intent.

The shift reflects cautious IT spending, geopolitical uncertainty and AI-driven automation, which is making companies align hiring more closely with actual project demand. The companies say they remain committed to honouring offers, but fresher hiring is slowing. Cognizant expects to hire about 20,000 freshers this year, while Wipro and LTM are also planning fewer recruits. For graduates, an offer letter increasingly means “wait and see”.

The economics of India’s toll landscape India’s highways are turning into a bigger, smarter toll business. Toll collections rose 12% to ₹67,400 crore in FY26, while transactions increased 14% to 3.81 billion, powered by the spread of FASTag and a growing highway network. Private vehicles made up 62% of transactions but only 23% of revenue, while commercial vehicles generated far more per trip.

Private concessionaires operated just 27% of toll plazas but accounted for half of collections, showing how much revenue is concentrated on busy corridors.

The Golden Quadrilateral dominates the top earners, with nine of the 15 highest-grossing plazas on the Delhi-Mumbai corridor. Read more.

Passive funds face a numbers game India’s market regulator is weighing whether to limit the number of passive mutual funds in each category, as asset managers roll out a growing number of similar index funds and ETFs. The idea could make the crowded passive-fund space easier for retail investors to navigate, though discussions are still at an early stage.

Over 130 passive funds launched in the past year, compared with 86 active funds. Passive assets have also grown sharply, reaching ₹15.5 trillion, or 18% of mutual fund assets, in July. But experts argue that capping fund numbers may simply encourage narrower, more inventive indices rather than solve the underlying problem.

KKR & Co. buys into BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani, co-founder and chief executive officer at BookMyShow. KKR & Co. is buying a minority stake in BookMyShow as the entertainment platform looks to scale its live-events business and move further beyond movie tickets. Funds managed by private equity firm will acquire about 6% of the company at a valuation of $650-750 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The investment will support BookMyShow Live, which spans concerts, sports and theatrical productions, as well as talent and event production.

The company operates across more than 700 Indian cities and has evolved into a broader entertainment platform. Its revenue rose 31% to ₹1,869 crore in FY25, while profit jumped 77% to ₹192 crore.

Satellite internet in India is stuck, again The rollout of satellite internet in India remains stuck more than four years after the first licence was issued, with security concerns around foreign-controlled satellite networks delaying commercial launches.

The government worries operators could bypass Indian gateways and route traffic overseas, despite Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite completing security trials and offering compliance assurances.

The delay is significant as Jio is planning a sovereign 1,600-satellite constellation, potentially reshaping the market. But the standoff could also leave Indian consumers waiting for services already available in several countries.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review

Over seven consecutive generations, Samsung’s book-style foldables have chased a fairly predictable goal: get thinner, get lighter, make the crease a little more subtle, and marry the futuristic phone-meets-tablet idea with something that makes perfect sense in the present.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung has turned an interesting corner, splitting the line into two devices—a taller Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the base Z Fold 8 ( ₹179,999 onwards).

WHAT THE FACT Evolution goes public

On this day in 1858, Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace jointly presented their groundbreaking ideas on evolution by natural selection to London’s Linnean Society. Darwin had spent years developing his theory, while Wallace independently reached a remarkably similar conclusion after studying species in the Malay Archipelago.

Their work proposed that organisms better adapted to their environments were more likely to survive and reproduce, gradually shaping species over generations. It was the first public presentation of a theory that would fundamentally transform our understanding of life on Earth.