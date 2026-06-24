Mint TOTM: With Kunal Shah, WhatsApp gets some India cred

What made Meta Platforms Inc. tap Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp globally? For Chris Cox, the answer was, someone who understood how people actually use the app every day, and where its next big opportunities lie.

Shah, who built Cred (Dreamplug Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) into one of India’s most talked-about fintech brands, will continue operating largely from Bengaluru even as he begins his leadership transition with visits to Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters. His appointment comes at a time when WhatsApp’s paid messaging business has crossed a $2 billion annual run rate, while ads and subscriptions are becoming increasingly important growth engines.

Is this also a sign that Meta sees India as more than just a market? Perhaps. The company is investing $900 million in Cred, valuing the startup at $4.5 billion and strengthening its presence in India’s fast-growing digital payments ecosystem.

For Shah, the challenge is, can he turn WhatsApp into a multi-utility platform without compromising the trust that made it indispensable? Read the full story by Priyamvada C. and Shouvik Das.

THE MAIN STUFF Iranian oil and India A 60-day US waiver on sanctions for Iranian oil may offer some much-needed breathing room to global energy markets. With supplies strained by the conflict in West Asia, the move has already pushed oil prices lower.

For a country that imports nearly 90% of its crude, even small price changes matter. Every dollar increase in oil adds roughly ₹18,000 crore to India’s import bill. Could cheaper Iranian supplies help tame inflation and support growth? Possibly. Indian refiners are expected to tread carefully, avoiding long-term bets in a volatile market.

Still, with Russia dominating India’s oil basket and West Asian supplies recovering slowly, Iran could once again emerge as an important piece of the puzzle. Read on.

NSE and Jio reopen India’s IPO pipeline The buzz around the NSE IPO and Jio Platforms IPO filings is reviving confidence across the primary market.

Sensing improving liquidity and easing geopolitical tensions, investment bankers are preparing roadshows for a fresh batch of private equity-backed IPOs. Names like InCred, Integris Medtech and Dhoot Transmission are next in line.

PE investors typically work with fixed exit timelines, making timing crucial. Many had put listing plans on hold amid volatile markets and valuation concerns. But with local liquidity holding up, are IPO windows opening again? Bankers certainly think so. If valuations are right, investors may be ready to absorb multiple offerings. Read more.

SNEAK A PEEK Inside a tribe’s race to teach AI their language

To put their language on the AI map, the people of one tribal district are finding that saving Bhili means saving the culture it holds. As India races to reach millions by voice, Nandurbar’s struggle is the test case everyone else will learn from. Read more.

Noel Tata bids goodbye to Trent On Tuesday, Noel Tata chaired his final AGM at Trent Ltd., bringing the curtain down on a journey that helped redefine modern retail in India.

From a single Westside store in Bengaluru in 1998 to a network of over 1,200 outlets today, his impact is hard to miss. Under his leadership, Trent evolved into a ₹2 trillion retail powerhouse powered by Westside and Zudio. But perhaps what stands out most is his belief that the story is only beginning. Read on.

Infosys AGM turns into an AI debate Infosys Ltd.’s AGM this year wasn’t short on tough questions. With the stock down more than 35% over the past year and at a six-year low, several shareholders grilled the management over falling share prices and the rise of AI.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (PTI) The management doesn’t think that automation can eat into the relevance of IT services. Chairman Nandan Nilekani argued that AI is creating new opportunities, while CEO Salil Parekh said Infosys still plans to hire 20,000 freshers this year. Yet, concerns over soft demand and AI-driven disruption continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Can AI become Infosys’ growth engine before it turns into a headwind? Read more.

Flipkart Minutes is looking beyond metros While rivals battle it out in big cities, Flipkart Minutes is taking a different route.

The Walmart-owned quick commerce player is betting that the next wave of growth lies in smaller cities. Half of its new dark stores are now coming up in Tier II and III centres, where larger families and weekly stocking translate into bigger baskets.

The gamble seems to be paying off, some smaller markets are scaling faster than expected. Flipkart thinks Arrah and Muzaffarpur could become the next quick-commerce hotspots.