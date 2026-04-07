India’s kitchens may be on the brink of a quiet revolution. Amid an LPG shortage brought on by the Iran war, the government is planning to ramp up on induction cookstoves under the National Efficient Cooking Programme. But can India truly unplug from LPG dependence?
Plugging into the future kitchen
SummaryThe government wants to make induction cooktops accessible for economically weaker households, amid an LPG shortage.
India’s kitchens may be on the brink of a quiet revolution. Amid an LPG shortage brought on by the Iran war, the government is planning to ramp up on induction cookstoves under the National Efficient Cooking Programme. But can India truly unplug from LPG dependence?
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