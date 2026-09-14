Mint TOTM: The unlisted equations of a Tata Sons listing

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to reject Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.’s request to remain private has opened a new chapter in the long-running listing saga.

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At the same time, the stakes are high for Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.37% of Tata Sons. A listing could make its prized but illiquid holding easier to monetise and give the debt-laden group a market-based valuation. But the timing is a problem. The SP Group faces near-term repayments, while an IPO could take years. That makes a negotiated share-swap deal with the Tata Group potentially more attractive, although talks have reportedly stalled over valuation.

The RBI’s move could also trigger a short-term rally in Tata companies that own pieces of Tata Sons. Seven listed Tata companies together hold an 11.92% stake in the holding company. Tata Chemicals, with roughly 2.5%, could be the standout. Its Tata Sons holding could be worth over ₹17,400 crore after applying an estimated 40% holding-company discount, exceeding Tata Chemicals’ own ₹15,603 crore market capitalisation as on 11 September.

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There is precedent for such excitement. When a Tata Sons listing appeared possible in March 2024, Tata Chemicals jumped 39% in less than a week. Tata Power Co. Ltd. rose 15%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. gained 9%, while Tata Steel Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. also advanced. Tata Investment Corp. surged 28%. The gains faded after Tata Sons sought to surrender its CIC registration.

A listing would also put a market value on Tata Sons’ sprawling portfolio. The company reported ₹42,367 crore in standalone revenue and ₹31,961 crore profit in FY26, driven largely by dividends and proceeds from group companies. But it is also incubating loss-making businesses such as Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics and Tata Agratas, which together lost ₹29,924 crore. Investors would therefore have to decide what the conglomerate’s assets are really worth.

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For Tata companies holding shares in Tata Sons, that valuation could bring long-awaited price discovery to an otherwise illiquid asset. Analysts expect an initial boost, but warn that the longer-term outcome depends on what the Tata Trusts do next.

And that is the bigger question. A Tata Sons IPO could improve transparency, governance and liquidity, but it could also force the group to rethink its complicated web of cross-holdings and asset ownership. If Tata Trusts digs in and Tata Sons fights the RBI, the listing could remain a distant possibility. If it does not, India could be headed for what would be one of its biggest and most consequential IPOs.

THE MAIN STUFF RBL Bank gets FCNR boost, but investors want more RBL Bank Ltd.’s stock has gained nearly 9% in September after the lender raised ₹32,472 crore through FCNR(B) deposits, sharply expanding its deposit base. The funds could also boost lending and net interest income, with analysts estimating an annual NII gain of about ₹1,100 crore once deployed.

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But the windfall does not solve RBL Bank’s bigger challenge: building a sustainable domestic deposit franchise. With fewer branches than peers and a premium valuation, investors may already have priced in much of the FCNR benefit. Read more.

AI jobs may not be so new India’s IT giants may be dressing up old jobs in new AI clothing. A Mint analysis found at least 3,500 AI-related openings across Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd., but many involve traditional software, cloud, data and analytics work with AI tools added.

Staffing experts say this “repackaging” is widespread, even as the sector cuts headcount and fresher hiring remains subdued. The bigger shift may be less about creating AI jobs and more about making existing roles require fewer people.

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MINT LONG STORY India’s premium grocery retail is having a moment A new generation of retailers is betting that changing consumers, a growing supply of Indian brands and smarter sourcing can finally make premium grocery a viable business. But the old problems of scale and execution remain, along with a new one—quick commerce. Read more.

A crude shock for India Freight rates for shipping oil to India have surged 150% in two weeks to $250,000 per day as strife in West Asia disrupt transport through the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz. Rising bunker fuel and insurance costs are adding to the burden.

A prolonged disruption could force tankers onto longer routes, pushing up freight and crude oil prices. With West Asia supplying about 30% of India’s oil and gas imports, every $1 rise in crude adds roughly ₹18,000 crore to the annual import bill.

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Petrol ❌ Diesel ✅ ? Sales of petrol vehicles have slipped below those operating on alternative fuel for the first time. CNG has emerged as the biggest gainer, helped by lower running costs and expanding refuelling infrastructure, while EVs and hybrids are also chipping away at petrol’s share. Diesel, however, remains stubbornly resilient, especially among large SUV buyers, complicating the growth story for hybrids.

Rural banks have a digital problem India’s 28 regional rural banks face major gaps in cybersecurity, data governance and digital capabilities, according to a NABARD assessment.

Only 11 have fraud risk management systems, while none rates itself as largely or fully ready on data protection. Just one regional rural bank uses the public cloud, and none has advanced analytics. Basic payment infrastructure is widely available, but adoption is weak, highlighting the digital gap.

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LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Five alternatives for high-risk exercises There are some exercises which are irreplaceable of course, and they are done irrespective what kind of athlete you are. But with fitness enthusiasts being more careful than ever about form and technique and injury prevention, even some of the old favourites are now being done with safer but equally effective choices. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT Stranger ‘King’s The opening credits of Netflix’s Stranger Things were inspired by the typography of 1980s paperback novels. The title designers looked to the work of Stephen King, whose books were known for their bold, oversized lettering and striking cover designs. King’s influence on the show goes beyond its typography too: the series draws heavily on the author’s recurring themes of small-town America, childhood friendships, supernatural forces, and ordinary people confronting the unknown.

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About the Author Siddharth Sharma Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over t...Read More ✕ Siddharth Sharma Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over the past 2.5 years, he has led and written two newsletters, curated the homepage, managed push notifications, and played a key role in shaping strategies to deepen subscriber engagement, improve retention, and expand digital reach across platforms.



He previously worked with Reuters, where he curated global news, and The Economic Times, where he tracked India’s startup ecosystem, building a strong foundation in business and financial journalism. His work today focuses on how stories are discovered, consumed, and retained in a fast-changing media landscape, combining editorial judgement with a sharp understanding of audience behaviour and evolving consumption patterns.



Siddharth holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. His approach is rooted in a simple idea: get the facts to people as clearly, accurately, and accessibly as possible, without losing nuance or depth. Based in Bengaluru, he is particularly interested in long-form storytelling and is keen to explore video journalism as a new format. Outside work, he enjoys watching video essays, following digital storytelling trends, and exploring maps.