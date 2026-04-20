Top of the Morning: Tata Trusts to revisit rules on who can be a Trustee

Tata Trusts plans to amend clauses that restrict trustee roles at an affiliate to Zoroastrians, signalling intent for a more inclusive governance framework. The move follows a dispute triggered by former trustee Mehli Mistry, who challenged the eligibility of vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

The Trusts also reaffirmed confidence in CEO Siddharth Sharma, after he faced criticism for asking the vice chairmen if they would step down from the affiliate body. While one resigned, the episode exposed governance tensions within the group’s philanthropic arm.

The proposed changes, likely to require regulatory or judicial approval, aim to align legacy trust deeds with the group’s stated values of inclusivity and public service, even as legal and internal debates continue. Read more.

THE MAIN STUFF Air India’s modernisation delayed by two years: Air India plans to complete the retrofit of its legacy aircraft by 2029, nearly two years later than the originally plan. The final phase of the programme will cover 19 wide-body jets, starting in the second half of 2027, and is expected to take up to two years to complete. 26 such aircraft have already been retrofitted.

The initiative is part of a $400-million fleet modernisation plan under Tata Group’s five-year revival strategy for Air India acquired in 2022. Read more.

Banks stay cautious despite strong growth India’s top private lenders, including HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd., reported solid growth in the March quarter but flagged rising uncertainty ahead. While domestic demand is steady, tensions from the Iran war are clouding visibility, especially for MSMEs and export-linked sectors.

With risks involving the Strait of Hormuz and, in turn, global supply chains, banks expect some impact on growth in FY27, prompting a more cautious, watchful stance. Read more.

India’s GDP rethink raises fresh questions: India’s revised GDP methodology aims to fix long-standing gaps, but it also reshapes the growth story. New estimates show slightly lower output and mixed changes in growth rates, challenging the perceptions of a stronger economy.

View full Image View full Image A majority of leading indicators registered slower growth during 2012-2024.

Critics say past calculations overstated growth and masked weakness in indicators like credit, taxes and informal sector incomes. The government disputes sharper revisions suggested by independent economists.

At stake is more than statistics. The GDP data shapes views on deficits, policy and global rankings. The update may not dent India’s fastest-growing tag, but it complicates the narrative of steady, resilient expansion over the past two decades. Read more.

India eyes flex-fuel shift to cut oil risk: India is planning a policy push for flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to 85% ethanol, as volatile oil prices amid the Iran war revive concerns over import dependence. A govt panel will present a rollout plan this week.

The move builds on the E20 programme but faces industry concerns over pricing, supply and higher vehicle costs.

With ethanol capacity exceeding demand, producers are pushing for higher blending. While flex-fuel vehicles can reduce emissions and imports, experts say further testing and consumer trust will be key, especially after complaints of lower mileage under current ethanol-blended fuels. Read more.

AI slop is flooding the internet: Low-cost, AI slop is crowding the internet, hurting discovery, monetisation and trust. Mass-produced videos, covers and posts are pushing quality work out of view, worsening visibility for creators in an already skewed market.

A Deloitte report says over 92% of content in India now uses generative AI, sharply lowering production costs. Platforms face a deeper challenge as users grow wary of synthetic content, denting engagement.

While the likes of YouTube are tightening their AI rules, experts say current systems are reactive, as content farms adapt quickly, raising concerns over long-term algorithm integrity and platform trust. Read more.

59-60%: The average returns delivered by gold ETFs since Akshaya Tritiya 2025, mirroring MCX gold's 63% rally over the same period.

31%: The proportion of respondents who reported being duped when purchasing silver jewellery or articles over the past five years, according to a LocalCircles survey.

700,000: The number of new voters added to West Bengal's electoral rolls ahead of assembly elections, taking the state's total electorate to 68.2 million.

₹19,221 crore: The standalone net profit reported by HDFC Bank in Q4 FY26, up 9.11% year-on-year from ₹17,616.14 crore in the same period last year.

9.3%: The year-on-year growth in ICICI Bank's domestic corporate loan portfolio in Q4 FY26, its slowest segment, while rural and business banking grew 25.6% and 24.4%, respectively.

$293 million: The estimated losses from a cross-chain bridge exploit targeting a key piece of decentralized finance infrastructure, making it the largest DeFi hack of 2026.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS How to train for global marathons in India: With running growing in popularity, and many chasing the glory of completing all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors and earning the coveted medal, training for these races has become a serious, structured pursuit in India. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT Hitler’s last public moment: On this day in 1945, Adolf Hitler marked his 56th birthday inside Berlin’s besieged Führerbunker—a stark contrast to the grand celebrations of previous years.

View full Image View full Image Adolf Hitler.

With Soviet forces closing in, this day also became the last time he was seen in public, briefly emerging to greet members of the Hitler Youth amid the ruins of the capital. Just ten days later, he would take his own life.