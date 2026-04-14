The El Niño risk to monsoon in India

India could be headed for one of its driest monsoons in years in 2026 with Skymet predicting rainfall at 94% of the long-period average, below the normal 96-104% range. The India Meteorological Department has pegged it at at 92% of the 50-year average.

The El Niño effect raises the odds of poor rainfall, with 70% probability of below-normal or drought-like conditions—higher than that in 2023.

Both IMD and Skymet see a high chance of below-normal or deficient rainfall in 2026.

While forecasts broadly align with expectations, reliability remains a concern. Both Skymet and the IMD have frequently missed rainfall intensity, with Skymet’s accuracy slipping in recent years.

Advertisement

A weak monsoon carries significant economic risks. Agriculture, which depends heavily on rains, supports nearly 40% of India’s workforce and drives rural demand. Past below-normal rainfall years have seen farm output weaken and inflation spike.

With global supply disruptions already in play, a poor monsoon could worsen food prices and strain growth. Even so, forecasts offer directional cues for planning, though large errors could lead to missteps in agriculture and water management.

THE MAIN STUFF Tata Trusts to discuss ‘vexing’ issues in May: Tata Trusts is expected to discuss several vexing issues, including whether to retain Tata Sons as a private company and the possibility of giving a third full term to Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, during a meeting in the second week of May.

Advertisement

Also on the agenda is how to provide an exit to largest minority shareholder SP Group, especially after Shapoorji Mistry called for listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate. Read more.

India’s inflation rate at highest in FY26: India’s retail inflation rose to 3.4% in March from 3.21% in February, driven by higher food and energy prices amid the Iran war. Food inflation climbed to 3.87%, while housing inflation remained largely stable. The reading matched economists’ expectations and stayed below the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target.

India's inflation rate in March 2025 rose to the highest in FY26 against the backdrop of the Iran war.

The data comes days after the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, citing growing uncertainty from rising oil prices and currency pressures. With inflation inching up and growth expected to slow, policymakers face increasing stagflation risks in the months ahead. Read more.

Advertisement

India wants to be a battery powerhouse: India is planning an Approved List of Battery Manufacturers to mandate trusted, local suppliers for government-backed energy storage projects, aiming to reduce import dependence and strengthen energy security.

The move, part of the broader India Battery Vision 2047, will set localisation norms across the battery value chain, from minerals to recycling. The ALBM will act as a non-tariff barrier—similar to the solar power sector—and guide participation in projects worth $38 billion.

With demand for battery storage rising, the policy seeks to build domestic capacity, attract investment, and ensure control over critical infrastructure components. Read more.

Rising costs set to dent India Inc.’s Q4 earnings: The cascading effect of Iran war is expected to weigh on India Inc.’s March-quarter performance, with Nifty 50 profit growth likely slowing to about 4% year-on-year from 10% in the previous quarter. While revenues may still grow 10–13%, higher crude and commodity prices are squeezing margins, widening the gap between sales and profits.

India Inc. fourth-quarter earnings is set to show the effects of the strife in West Asia.

Analysts say earnings quality is weakening as growth is driven more by pricing than demand. Sectors like FMCG, paints and chemicals face pressure, while autos and BFSI offer some support. Overall, FY26 earnings growth may moderate to around 6%, with risks of further downgrades ahead. Read more.

Advertisement

GIFT City’s second act: GIFT City is emerging as a hub for outbound investing, with firms like Marcellus Investment Managers and Mirae Asset launching global funds.

Indians increasingly want to diversify globally because of rupee depreciation and access to global themes such as AI and semiconductors.

Backed by regulatory support from International Financial Services Centres Authority, it is easing access to overseas markets. However, friction persists under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, including a 20% tax collected at source. Despite this, demand is rising as investors seek diversification beyond India’s narrow market, positioning GIFT City as a key bridge to global investing. Read more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CHART OF THE DAY Around 9.8 million households undertook own-account construction for their own use in 2025, according to government data. Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for over 14% of the total households, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra.

Which states lead in own-account construction?

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Obituary | Asha Bhosle (1933-2026): The death of Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most beloved, prolific, and genre-defying singers, doesn’t just feel like the loss of a musician but also like saying goodbye to a voice that’s always been there, to that kindly neighbour whose door you could always knock on. For decades—across generations, languages, and styles—she was part of the everyday soundtrack of life. Read more.

Singer Asha Bhosle (1933-2026).

WHAT THE FACT The day Lincoln fell: On this day in 1865, US President Abraham Lincoln was shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C. by actor John Wilkes Booth while watching a play.

.

The attack came just days after the end of the US Civil War, turning celebration into shock. Lincoln died the following morning, becoming the first US president to be assassinated. His death plunged the US into mourning and left reconstruction without its guiding figure at a critical moment in American history.

Advertisement

Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.

Top of the Morning captures the latest in business news and stock market you need to know to start your day. Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.