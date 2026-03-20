The inevitability of a fuel price hike in India

Crude oil has surged past $100 a barrel, but Indian fuel prices haven’t budged. Sounds like relief, right? Not quite.

Behind the scenes, oil marketing companies are absorbing the shock as global peers, from the US to China, pass on rising costs to consumers. The trigger is escalating West Asia tensions, now hitting critical oil and gas infrastructure and tightening global supply.

View full Image View full Image Biting the bullet: Unlike India, many countries have increased retail fuel prices. (Mint)

India has nudged up LPG prices, but petrol and diesel remain unchanged. For now. With elections underway, any hike is as much a political call as an economic one.

But every $10 rise in crude significantly erodes OMC margins. With prices up over $45, the pressure is mounting fast. So what gives first, government finances or consumer wallets? Read the full explainer by Madhavan N.

In today’s edition of Top of the Morning: Clarity missing at HDFC Bank

Centre stays put on Vodafone Idea

Titan turns to silver amid gold surge

THE MAIN STUFF Banking selloff meets global jitters: A sharp selloff in private banks, led by HDFC Bank’s 5.1% fall after a surprise leadership exit, dragged the Sensex and Nifty lower. Financials took the biggest hit as investor confidence wobbled.

View full Image View full Image The Nifty 50 is now at near one-year lows. (Mint)

But this isn’t just a bank story. Rising crude prices, escalating West Asia tensions, and a cautious US Fed have pushed markets into risk-off mode. Volatility spiked, with India VIX up about 22%. Some see it as a chance to rebalance portfolios and buy quality stocks at better valuations. Read on.

Clarity missing at HDFC Bank: Chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s sudden exit, citing concerns over “practices” not aligning with his values, has sparked confusion. The board insists there are no governance issues, the RBI has offered reassurance, yet investors remain unconvinced. An investor summed it up best: “I’m no wiser than an hour ago.”

View full Image View full Image Keki Mistry (right) has stepped in an interim chairman of HDFC Bank after the abrupt exit of Atanu Chakraborty (left).

The stock reaction says it all, shares fell over 8% intraday and 5.1% at close, reflecting shaken confidence. So, is this a mere misunderstanding or something deeper? Read more.

Govt stays put in Vodafone Idea: Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the government will retain its 49% stake in the struggling telecom operator, with no plans to dilute or increase it. While the government has offered relief by easing payment timelines, it insists it’s only a shareholder, not a manager.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway on the next phase of the telecom PLI scheme, aimed at boosting manufacturing and value addition. India’s telecom sector still remains one of the fastest-growing globally. Read on.

Titan bets on silver sparkle: As gold prices soar, are Indian buyers quietly switching sides? Titan seems to think so. With gold now hovering around ₹1.5 lakh per 10 gm, demand in the sub- ₹1 lakh segment is showing strain, especially at youth-focused brands like CaratLane and Mia. The response: a sharper push into design-led, studded silver jewellery to retain entry-level buyers.

This move signals a broader shift in consumer behaviour, where jewellery is becoming more about style than store of value. Read more.

Indian workers eye Russia jobs: Would you choose higher pay over safety? For many Indian workers, the answer is increasingly yes.

With wages in Russia often double those in the Gulf, blue-collar workers, from scaffolders to welders, are chasing new opportunities despite the ongoing war. Recruitment drives are picking up, with India emerging as a key talent pool as Russia faces labour shortages.

For the workers, the incentive is to earn more, support their family, and secure their future. Risks exist, but so do rewards. Read on.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ review: Of all the possible callbacks to Dhurandhar, there was one scene that was always going to be revisited in the sequel.

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Dhurandhar, The Revenge'.

At the start of the first film, Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) negotiates with Pakistani hijackers. Their leader, Zahoor (Vivek Sinha), mocks his attempt to get the passengers to complete his cry of ‘Bharat mata ki…’ and tells him that Hindus are a cowardly race.

In the sequel, Sanyal speaks to Zahoor again, on video call, after Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) has beaten him bloody and is pointing a revolver at him. Sanyal gloats a bit, then asks him to complete the slogan he couldn’t all those years ago. This is Aditya Dhar’s cinema in a nutshell: Bharat mata ki jai, down the barrel of a gun. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT First nonstop balloon trip around the world On this day in 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones made history by becoming the first to fly around the world nonstop in a balloon, passing over Mauritania before landing in Egypt the next day.

Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.