The peace twist of US-Iran war, explained

Just when the world was bracing for escalation, a surprising pause came in. US President Donald Trump claims “very productive” talks with Iran are underway, and has even delayed strikes for five days. Sounds like a breakthrough, right? But Iran denies any such communication.

So, what’s really happening? Even as diplomacy is hinted at, the ground reality remains tense—missiles are being fired, the Strait of Hormuz remains vulnerable, and global oil markets are still on edge. Remember, this conflict has already disrupted a key artery that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil.

Is this a genuine attempt at de-escalation, or just strategic signalling? The contradiction between Washington and Tehran raises more questions than answers. For now, it’s a fragile pause in a very volatile situation. And if talks fail, the fallout could ripple far beyond West Asia, into markets, inflation, and global growth itself. Read the full story by Gulam Jeelani.

In today’s edition of Top of the Morning: Sebi tightens transparency

Rupee as shock absorber

India’s fertiliser reset amid war

THE MAIN STUFF A gas crisis at the gates: What happens when a distant war hits your kitchen gas and factory fuel? India, which sources nearly half its LNG from West Asia, largely Qatar, is now feeling the heat.

With the Strait of Hormuz blocked and Qatar’s key facilities hit, supplies have tightened sharply. Prices are surging, imports are disrupted, and industries like fertilisers and steel are already facing cuts. The government is prioritising households, but for how long? As India scrambles to diversify sources, can it cushion the shock before it hits growth? Read on.

Monetary Policy amid War: Just a month ago, rate cuts looked almost certain. Today? It’s all about waiting. As global tensions spike and oil crosses $100, central banks—from the US Fed to the ECB—are choosing caution over action.

View full Image View full Image The Iran war has increased geopolitical risk to the highest since the Iraq war of 2003. (Mint)

Why the sudden shift? Because this crisis doesn’t play by old rules. Growth is slowing, inflation risks are rising, and policymakers are stuck in between. Cut rates and risk inflation, or hike and hurt growth? For now, they’re pressing pause. Read more.

SEBI cleans house: Ever wondered who watches the market watchdog? SEBI just answered that. In a big clean-up move, it is tightening conflict-of-interest norms, forcing top officials to disclose assets, and aligning their rules with employees. A digital tracking system and whistleblower mechanism are also coming.

There’s relief for investors, too. FPI trade costs may fall and compliance rules get a rethink. The message is: more transparency, fewer loopholes. Read on.

RBI steps back: After briefly defending the rupee, the RBI is now easing off. Why the shift? Because this time, it’s a global storm. With oil surging past $100 and war-driven volatility rising, the rupee has slipped to record lows. Economists say the RBI is letting it act as a “shock absorber” while conserving reserves. But how far can it let the currency fall without stoking inflation? It’s a delicate balance, intervene too much, and reserves drain; too little, and prices rise. Read more.

From gas to farms: A war thousands of miles away, yet it could decide what ends up on your plate. With gas supplies from West Asia disrupted, India’s fertiliser lifeline is under stress. Urea production is slowing, imports are uncertain, and prices are soaring.

View full Image View full Image Most of India's imported gas comes from Qatar. (Mint)

The government is stepping in, but will it be enough if the conflict drags on? Come Kharif season, will farmers have what they need, or will shortages push food prices higher? Read on.

CHART OF THE DAY India's aviation sector has recovered after the slowdown in December 2025 due to disruptions from new shift rules for pilots. Activity is now near pre-crisis levels. Most top airports have recovered, with those in Delhi and Mumbai exceeding earlier levels.

View full Image View full Image India's aviation sector rebounds after December disruptions.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Aneeth Arora’s Péro show on 22 March captured the mood of this year’s Lakmé Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India: getting dressed should be easy.

Over four days, 20-plus designers presented clothes you could wear tomorrow without overthinking, without the need to renegotiate your existing wardrobe, and most importantly, without compromising on your personal style. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT The germ theory took shape: On this day in 1882, Robert Koch changed medicine forever. Speaking at the Berlin Physiological Society, he revealed the bacterium behind tuberculosis, a disease then causing 1 in 7 deaths in Europe and the US. In doing so, he shattered dominant beliefs like spontaneous generation and the miasma theory.

Koch showed proof, presenting stained tissue samples of the bacteria he had cultivated. Weeks later, his findings were published, laying the foundation for modern microbiology. Even today, his work remains central to how we identify disease-causing microorganisms, and understand how infections truly spread.

Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.