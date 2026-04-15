Top of the Morning: India plans fuel price buffer against crude shocks

In today's edition of Top of the Morning: An unintended fallout of Noida protests; Vietnam's rise holds lessons for India.

Siddhartha Sharma
Published15 Apr 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Unlike strategic crude oil reserves, India's buffer plan targets refined fuel for direct market intervention.
Unlike strategic crude oil reserves, India's buffer plan targets refined fuel for direct market intervention.

India is exploring a price stabilisation mechanism for petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG), on the lines of the Price Stabilisation Fund for agricultural products, to shield consumers from global crude shocks.

The plan involves creating fuel buffers through contracts with refiners, allowing supplies to be released during crises, such as the ongoing Iran war that's pushed crude oil prices above $100/barrel. Unlike strategic crude oil reserves, it targets refined fuel for direct market intervention.

Still, key questions remain around funding, trigger points and execution without distorting markets. Experts say such a fuel buffer can improve crisis response but may require significant storage expansion and careful calibration to balance fiscal costs with consumer protection. Read more.

THE MAIN STUFF

An unintended fallout of Noida protests: The Noida protests, where workers are demanding higher wages and better working conditions, is set to raise cost pressures for manufacturers. That may trigger a flight to automation.

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Will robots increase on India's shop floors.

India benefits from low-cost labour, but rising wages and frequent disruptions can push companies towards AI-led production and digital systems. But while automation can boost efficiency and stability, it also risks displacing low-skilled jobs. Read more.

Big Money wants a seat in the deals—not just funds:

What was once optional is quickly becoming the standard in fund negotiations.

Big investors are no longer content to just back funds, they increasingly want to invest directly in the deals those funds pursue.

In India’s private markets, this push for co-investment rights is giving limited partners more control over where their money goes and better economics, while encouraging fund managers to offer access to secure commitments and execute larger deals. Read more.

Vietnam’s rise holds lessons for India: Vietnam’s viral tourism appeal masks a deeper economic story. From post-war poverty, it has emerged as a high-growth manufacturing hub, with exports now approaching 100% of its GDP.

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Vietnam has outpaced its regional peers in global merchandise trade.

The success stems from early reforms, multiple trade deals and a plug-and-play model within global value chains, attracting firms looking beyond China.

India, despite its scale and so-called “demographic dividend”, can learn a thing or two here from Vietnam if it wants to become ‘China+1’. Read more.

A digital revamp to track urea sales: The government is working on a mobile app for tracking urea sales in real-time. The idea is to curb diversion and improve distribution of India’s most subsidised fertiliser.

The mobile app will enable biometric authentication, inventory checks and advance booking by farmers. Over time, it will integrate land records, crop data and fertiliser needs.

India is the world’s largest importer of urea despite being the third largest fertiliser producer. Any efficiency gains, by way of digitisation, is welcome, especially since urea attracts 1.71 trillion in subsidy outgo. Read more.

The algorithm of a cry: A new crop of Indian “babytech” startups is turning early parenting into a data-driven exercise, using AI to decode infant behaviour. Think smart cribs to cry analysers.

Investors see potential in building full-stack ecosystems that track a child’s growth over time, rather than single-use products. But as algorithms enter the nursery, putting privacy at risk, can technology truly replicate a parent’s instinct? Read on.

NEWS IN NUMBERS

  • 𝟤.𝟧 𝗆𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝗉𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝗐𝗁𝗈 𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗅𝖽 𝖿𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝗈 𝗉𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗍𝗒 𝖽𝗎𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝖠𝗌𝗂𝖺 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖿𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗍, 𝖺𝗌 𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖿𝗎𝖾𝗅, 𝖿𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝖼𝗈𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖾𝗋𝗈𝖽𝖾 𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗌𝖾𝗁𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝗉𝗎𝗋𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗉𝗈𝗐𝖾𝗋, 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗌 𝖻𝗒 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖴𝖭.
  • 𝟧𝟧.𝟤%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝗏𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗀𝖾 𝗈𝗇𝖾-𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋 𝗋𝖾𝗍𝗎𝗋𝗇 𝖽𝖾𝗅𝗂𝗏𝖾𝗋𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖾𝗊𝗎𝗂𝗍𝗒 𝗆𝗎𝗍𝗎𝖺𝗅 𝖿𝗎𝗇𝖽𝗌 𝗂𝗇𝗏𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗇 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖤𝖳𝖥𝗌 𝖺𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝟣𝟢 𝖠𝗉𝗋𝗂𝗅 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨, 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝟨.𝟩% 𝖺𝗇𝗇𝗎𝖺𝗅𝗂𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝗍𝗎𝗋𝗇𝗌 𝗌𝗈 𝖿𝖺𝗋 𝗂𝗇 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨.
  • $𝟦,𝟣𝟢𝟧: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖺 𝖥𝗋𝗈𝗇𝗍 𝖢𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗀𝗈𝗋𝗒 𝟣 𝗌𝖾𝖺𝗍 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖥𝖨𝖥𝖠 𝖶𝗈𝗋𝗅𝖽 𝖢𝗎𝗉 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨 𝗈𝗉𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋, 𝖴𝖲 𝗏𝗌 𝖯𝖺𝗋𝖺𝗀𝗎𝖺𝗒, 𝗈𝗇 𝟣𝟤 𝖩𝗎𝗇𝖾 𝖺𝗍 𝖲𝗈𝖥𝗂 𝖲𝗍𝖺𝖽𝗂𝗎𝗆, 𝗎𝗉 𝗌𝗁𝖺𝗋𝗉𝗅𝗒 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗅𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗄’𝗌 𝖢𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗀𝗈𝗋𝗒 𝟣 𝗍𝗈𝗉 𝗉𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝗈𝖿 $𝟤,𝟩𝟥𝟧.
  • 𝟤𝟣%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗆 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗆𝗎𝗆 𝗐𝖺𝗀𝖾 𝗁𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝖺𝗇𝗇𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖼𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖴𝗍𝗍𝖺𝗋 𝖯𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖾𝗌𝗁 𝗀𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝖦𝖺𝗎𝗍𝖺𝗆 𝖡𝗎𝖽𝖽𝗁𝖺 𝖭𝖺𝗀𝖺𝗋 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖦𝗁𝖺𝗓𝗂𝖺𝖻𝖺𝖽, 𝖾𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝟣 𝖠𝗉𝗋𝗂𝗅, 𝖿𝗈𝗅𝗅𝗈𝗐𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗏𝗂𝗈𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗍𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖺𝗍 𝖭𝗈𝗂𝖽𝖺 𝖯𝗁𝖺𝗌𝖾 𝟤’𝗌 𝖧𝗈𝗌𝗂𝖾𝗋𝗒 𝖢𝗈𝗆𝗉𝗅𝖾𝗑.
  • 𝟥,𝟢𝟣𝟫.𝟥𝟧 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝖻𝗈𝗑 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖣𝗁𝗎𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗁𝖺𝗋 𝖿𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖼𝗁𝗂𝗌𝖾 (𝖣𝗁𝗎𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗁𝖺𝗋 𝟣 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖣𝗁𝗎𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗁𝖺𝗋 𝟤), 𝖻𝗈𝗍𝗁 𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖱𝖺𝗇𝗏𝖾𝖾𝗋 𝖲𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗁, 𝗆𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝖿𝗂𝗅𝗆 𝗌𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝗍𝗈 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝟥,𝟢𝟢𝟢 𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄.
  • 𝟤𝟧%: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋-𝗍𝗈-𝖽𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝗀𝖺𝗂𝗇 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖳𝖺𝗂𝗐𝖺𝗇’𝗌 𝖳𝖺𝗂𝖾𝗑 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗑 𝗌𝗈 𝖿𝖺𝗋 𝗂𝗇 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨, 𝗈𝗎𝗍𝗉𝖺𝖼𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖬𝖲𝖢𝖨 𝖠𝗌𝗂𝖺 𝖯𝖺𝖼𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖼 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗑’𝗌 𝟫.𝟩% 𝗋𝗂𝗌𝖾, 𝖿𝗎𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖠𝖨 𝗌𝗁𝖺𝗋𝖾𝗌.
  • $𝟣𝟢 𝖻𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗇: 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖴𝖲 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖣𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅𝖽 𝖳𝗋𝗎𝗆𝗉’𝗌 𝖽𝖾𝖿𝖺𝗆𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗅𝖺𝗐𝗌𝗎𝗂𝗍 𝖺𝗀𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖶𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝖲𝗍𝗋𝖾𝖾𝗍 𝖩𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖱𝗎𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗍 𝖬𝗎𝗋𝖽𝗈𝖼𝗁, 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗆𝗂𝗌𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝗒 𝖺 𝖿𝖾𝖽𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗅 𝗃𝗎𝖽𝗀𝖾 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖿𝖺𝗂𝗅𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗏𝖾 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗎𝖺𝗅 𝗆𝖺𝗅𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖤𝗉𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗂𝗇 𝗋𝖾𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍.

AROUND THE WORLD

CHART OF THE DAY

India's retail inflation rate rose to 3.4% in March amid the spillovers of the West Asia war. Air transport inflation turned positive. Gas surged, and so did common substitutes such as coal, firewood and kerosene.

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War tremors show up in March inflation reading.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS

Why your kids should start lifting weights: Parents in India love to enrol their kids for extra-curricular activities, from sports to dance and martial arts, but rarely do any of them send their kids for any kind of strength training that involves weights. The scene is different in the rest of the world where special strength-training sessions are held for kids in gyms and schools, especially if they play any kind of sport. Read more. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT

An emperor’s downfall: The emperor penguin has been classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, largely due to climate change. As Antarctic sea ice shrinks and becomes less stable, these penguins lose the very platform they depend on for breeding, feeding, and raising chicks. Without reliable ice, colonies struggle to survive, making the emperor penguin one of the most visible victims of a warming planet.

Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.

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