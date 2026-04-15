Top of the Morning: India plans fuel price buffer against crude shocks

India is exploring a price stabilisation mechanism for petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG), on the lines of the Price Stabilisation Fund for agricultural products, to shield consumers from global crude shocks.

The plan involves creating fuel buffers through contracts with refiners, allowing supplies to be released during crises, such as the ongoing Iran war that's pushed crude oil prices above $100/barrel. Unlike strategic crude oil reserves, it targets refined fuel for direct market intervention.

Still, key questions remain around funding, trigger points and execution without distorting markets. Experts say such a fuel buffer can improve crisis response but may require significant storage expansion and careful calibration to balance fiscal costs with consumer protection. Read more.

THE MAIN STUFF An unintended fallout of Noida protests: The Noida protests, where workers are demanding higher wages and better working conditions, is set to raise cost pressures for manufacturers. That may trigger a flight to automation.

View full Image View full Image Will robots increase on India's shop floors.

India benefits from low-cost labour, but rising wages and frequent disruptions can push companies towards AI-led production and digital systems. But while automation can boost efficiency and stability, it also risks displacing low-skilled jobs. Read more.

Big Money wants a seat in the deals—not just funds: What was once optional is quickly becoming the standard in fund negotiations.

Big investors are no longer content to just back funds, they increasingly want to invest directly in the deals those funds pursue.

In India’s private markets, this push for co-investment rights is giving limited partners more control over where their money goes and better economics, while encouraging fund managers to offer access to secure commitments and execute larger deals. Read more.

Vietnam’s rise holds lessons for India: Vietnam’s viral tourism appeal masks a deeper economic story. From post-war poverty, it has emerged as a high-growth manufacturing hub, with exports now approaching 100% of its GDP.

View full Image View full Image Vietnam has outpaced its regional peers in global merchandise trade.

The success stems from early reforms, multiple trade deals and a plug-and-play model within global value chains, attracting firms looking beyond China.

India, despite its scale and so-called “demographic dividend”, can learn a thing or two here from Vietnam if it wants to become ‘China+1’. Read more.

A digital revamp to track urea sales: The government is working on a mobile app for tracking urea sales in real-time. The idea is to curb diversion and improve distribution of India’s most subsidised fertiliser.

The mobile app will enable biometric authentication, inventory checks and advance booking by farmers. Over time, it will integrate land records, crop data and fertiliser needs.

India is the world’s largest importer of urea despite being the third largest fertiliser producer. Any efficiency gains, by way of digitisation, is welcome, especially since urea attracts ₹1.71 trillion in subsidy outgo. Read more.

The algorithm of a cry: A new crop of Indian “babytech” startups is turning early parenting into a data-driven exercise, using AI to decode infant behaviour. Think smart cribs to cry analysers.

Investors see potential in building full-stack ecosystems that track a child’s growth over time, rather than single-use products. But as algorithms enter the nursery, putting privacy at risk, can technology truly replicate a parent’s instinct? Read on.

View full Image View full Image War tremors show up in March inflation reading.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Why your kids should start lifting weights: Parents in India love to enrol their kids for extra-curricular activities, from sports to dance and martial arts, but rarely do any of them send their kids for any kind of strength training that involves weights. The scene is different in the rest of the world where special strength-training sessions are held for kids in gyms and schools, especially if they play any kind of sport. Read more. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT An emperor’s downfall: The emperor penguin has been classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, largely due to climate change. As Antarctic sea ice shrinks and becomes less stable, these penguins lose the very platform they depend on for breeding, feeding, and raising chicks. Without reliable ice, colonies struggle to survive, making the emperor penguin one of the most visible victims of a warming planet.

Edited by Alokesh Bhattacharyya. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.