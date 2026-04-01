India’s cities are growing, but are they thriving?

India’s cities sit at the centre of its growth story, promising jobs, mobility and a better quality of life. But scratch beneath the surface, and a different reality emerges. Congestion is worsening, air quality is deteriorating, and urban sprawl is stretching city limits without improving liveability.

A new report by Bengaluru-based not-for-profit Janaagraha argues that the real issue isn’t a lack of funding, but how cities are planned and governed.

India lags other G20 nations in productivity despite high urbanisation levels.

Despite rising urbanisation, India’s productivity gains are modest compared to global peers. Cities are expanding outward in unplanned ways, pushing residents to the periphery and increasing commute times and infrastructure stress. At the same time, fragmented governance, with multiple agencies handling overlapping responsibilities, weakens accountability and slows decision-making.

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Even a critical tool for planning, like data, remains patchy and underutilised. The result is a system where cities grow by default, not by design. The big question now is whether India can fix its urban foundations before the costs of dysfunction outweigh the benefits of growth. Read more.

In today's edition of Top of the Morning: RBI’s new 2FA rule, explained

Sensex, Nifty 50 flash ‘oversold’

The Thrasio reset in India THE MAIN STUFF Campus kitchens go cold as LPG crisis spreads: India’s LPG shortage is spilling into campuses, forcing colleges to improvise or shut down. With the Iran war choking the Strait of Hormuz, supplies have tightened sharply, pushing kitchens to the back of the queue. From cancelled classes to stripped-down menus, the impact is uneven but widespread, as campuses brace for a prolonged squeeze. Read more.

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RBI’s new 2FA rule, explained: From 1 April, the Reserve Bank of India will require all digital payments to use two-factor authentication. Simply put, every transaction must be verified by a PIN, an OTP, or biometric, with at least one factor being dynamic.

Digital frauds accounted for maximum number of frauds in private banks.

So, what changes? Until now, some payments could go through with just one layer, like an OTP. Under the new rule, even if one credential is compromised, a second barrier prevents unauthorised access. This directly targets frauds like phishing and SIM-swap scams.

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Will it slow things down? Slightly, but banks are increasingly using biometrics and device-based approvals to keep the experience smooth while improving security. Read more.

After fertilisers, another agri-shock for India As India heads into peak wheat harvest, farmers are flagging a new worry: restricted access to diesel. Curbs on loose fuel sales, triggered after the Hormuz blockade, are making it harder to store diesel in portable containers, a long-standing practice in rural areas.

Diesel demand typically surges in April as tractors and harvesters hit the fields. With wheat output expected to be at a record-high, farmers are now seeking temporary relaxations to ensure uninterrupted fuel access and avoid costly delays. Read more.

Sensex, Nifty 50 flash ‘oversold’ signals: India’s stock market is showing signs of extreme pessimism as the Iran war deepens the selloff. Market breadth has weakened sharply, with nearly half of Nifty 500 stocks nearing 52-week lows, according to NSE data. The advance-decline ratio has plunged from 1.38 in January to just 0.2 by the end of March, signalling broad-based weakness.

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Technical indicators echo the trend. A small share of stocks trade above their 200-day moving average, while the relative strength index hovers at oversold levels. With continued FII selling, a weakening rupee, and elevated crude oil prices, markets remain fragile despite occasional rebounds. Read more.

A Thrasio reset in India: A walk-in at a store, a last-minute Blinkit buy, a planned Amazon purchase, Gurugram’s Lifelong is showing up everywhere its customers are.

Lifelong Online's revenue has been on a steady rise.

The once online-first brand is now juggling three fronts: e-commerce, quick commerce, and offline retail. That’s helping it scale fast, but also making the business more complex. Supply chains have to be tighter, stores need to work, and after-sales can no longer slip.

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Having crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue, Lifelong is now testing whether the engine that powered its rise, value-driven products, and speed, can hold up as it pushes into a more competitive, omnichannel future. Read more.

FY26 was a tough year for India's stock market.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Why is Urban India moving away from bright colours in fashion? Look around you. How many people do you see dressed in bright colours? Chances are, not many. I’m writing this at my office desk, surrounded by colleagues in muted shades of white, grey, blue and black. Read more.

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WHAT THE FACT From mice to muscle: The word muscle comes from the Latin musculus, meaning “little mouse”. Ancient observers thought the movement of a flexed muscle under the skin, especially in the bicep, looked like a tiny rodent scurrying around beneath the surface. Over time, musculus became the anatomical term we use today, so every time we talk about building muscle, we’re technically talking about growing our “little mice”.

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