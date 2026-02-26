US duty raises solar trade tensions

A 126% US duty on India-made solar cells sounds dramatic. But is it really a body blow for Indian manufacturers? Not quite. At least, that’s what they are saying.

India’s top exporter, Waaree Energies Ltd., clarified that its US orderbook remains protected. Why? Because the new duty applies to where the cells are made, not where modules are assembled. Waaree Energies sources cells from lower-tariff geographies and assembles modules in India before shipping them to the US. Smart supply-chain play.

US import duty is set to worsen India's solar glut. (Mint)

Others like Emmvee, Premier Energies and Vikram Solar are largely focused on the domestic market, insulating them from American trade tremors.

Yet, markets reacted nervously. Waaree Energies fell over 10%, and peers slid sharply. The US remains a high-margin, fast-growing market, especially with AI-powered data centres guzzling clean energy. So, even a hint of restricted access spooked investors. The US regulators are set to finalise findings in July 2026. Read the full report by Nehal Chaliawala.

Market Watch

THE MAIN STUFF AI anxiety or IT evolution? Flat growth. Lower target prices. Slower hiring. Is AI about to upend India’s $300-billion IT services story? Nasscom sees 6% growth ahead—decent, but hardly a breakout. Fresher hiring may stay muted as automation reshapes entry-level roles.

Some CEOs warn of a “painful transition”. Others call the panic overdone, arguing that tech has survived every disruption so far. Yes, big AI deals are scarce and mostly in pilot mode. But AI revenues are rising, and partnerships with global AI giants are multiplying. Read on.

Capex. Currency. Caution! As FY26 enters its final stretch, the mood feels cautious. Is India’s growth engine slowing, or just catching its breath? Q3 growth is seen easing to 7.4%, dragged by a 23% drop in government capex. Private investment remains patchy.

India's GDP growth rate is seen easing to 7.4%, dragged by a 23% drop in government capex even as private investment remains patchy. (Mint)

Meanwhile, banks are stretched, with the credit-deposit ratio climbing above 81%, led by personal loan growth. The rupee, despite a brief bounce on India-US trade optimism, remains under pressure and could test 93/dollar. Manufacturing, too, has lost some sheen, with PMI cooling from August highs. Read more.

Barrier-free highways, but at what cost? Imagine zooming past toll plazas at 100 km/h—no queues, no barriers. That’s the promise of India’s Multi-Lane Free-Flow tolling system. But, high-speed cameras needed for this system are largely imported, many with Chinese components, raising serious data security concerns.

What if sensitive vehicle data, even troop movements, were compromised? For now, authorities may roll out slower-speed cameras first, while vendors undergo stricter security vetting. The vision remains intact, but the pace may slow. Read on.

Uber vs Rapido The ride-hailing war just got costlier. Uber has pumped nearly ₹3,000 crore into its India arm in FY26, hinting that it is gearing up for a tougher fight with Rapido.

.

Why now? Revenue growth has stalled at 2%, losses have ballooned to ₹1,511 crore, and Rapido is quietly gaining ground, especially in bike taxis and tier-II cities. With stronger cash in hand last year, Rapido has sharpened its pricing and driver incentives. Uber still leads with nearly 45% market share, but Rapido is making rapid strides. Read more.

India’s Penicillin revival Nearly 20 years after India exited Penicillin G production, Aurobindo Pharma is back, and this time, it’s playing for scale. With a ₹2,500-crore greenfield bet and government PLI backing, the company aims to become one of the largest Pen-G makers outside China.

.

Capacity already exceeds India’s annual demand. Margins could cross 60%, management says. But can it compete globally against entrenched Chinese giants? This isn’t just about one molecule. It’s about reclaiming manufacturing muscle. Read on.

CHART OF THE DAY Indian households give 46% of their donations to religious organisations, the highest share, followed by 42% to destitutes, according to the latest How India Gives report. Friends and family receive just 9%. Rural donations incline towards religious groups, urban towards beggars.

In god we trust, when we give away money. (Mint)

NEWS IN NUMBERS 126%

The preliminary duty rate imposed by the Trump administration on US solar imports from India after finding that Indian manufacturers received unfair subsidies.

₹5,000 crore

The amount Canara Bank plans to raise via Tier 2 bonds, with a ₹2,000 crore base issue and a ₹3,000 crore green shoe option to strengthen its capital base.

530,000 sq. ft

The area pre-leased by Mindspace Business Parks REIT at Mindspace Madhapur campus in Hyderabad to Chalet Hotels for a luxury hotel project, targeted for completion by FY28.

5

The number of OTT platforms, including MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Feel, Jugnu and Digi Movieplex, blocked by the government for allegedly streaming obscene content.

15

The number of US states suing to block Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, alleging the reforms are unlawful and risk harming public health.

₹3,000 crore

The amount Vedanta plans to raise through a private placement of unsecured, rated, listed and redeemable non-convertible debentures.

11

The number of Indian stocks that have listed at a discount to their IPO price in 2026 so far, among 32 total listings across the mainboard and SME segments.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS The emotional vacuum after retiring early Over the last 10 years, much of my work as a therapist has been with clients who decided to retire early, in their late 40s or early 50s. Most of them are men, with women a much smaller demography. Whether they had been in corporate roles or in entrepreneurship, these individuals felt they had built an adequate financial corpus to support them through their post-working life. Read more.

WHAT THE FACT The first World Trade Center bombing On this day in 1993, a truck bomb detonated in the underground garage of New York City’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000.

.

At the time, it was the deadliest terrorist attack ever carried out on US soil. The blast was intended to topple one tower into the other. Six men were later convicted for their roles in the attack.

