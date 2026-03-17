What is an 'industry'? Supreme Court wants to know.

The Supreme Court of India has constituted a nine-judge Constitution Bench to revisit a fundamental question in labour law: What legally qualifies as an “industry”? The answer determines which organisations fall under labour regulations and whether their workers can approach labour courts for dispute resolution.

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The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, will examine whether a landmark ruling in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. A. Rajappa case should continue to guide labour law. In that 1978 judgment, the court adopted a broad definition, holding that any organised activity involving employers and workers providing goods or services could count as an industry, even if it was not profit-driven.

The ruling meant hospitals, universities, clubs and charitable organisations could fall within labour law protections. Over time, however, governments and employers argued that the interpretation created legal uncertainty.

If the court narrows the definition, sectors such as educational institutions, charities and some government services could fall outside the scope of labour dispute laws, potentially weakening workers’ ability to challenge dismissals or negotiate collectively while giving employers greater operational flexibility.

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In today’s edition of Top of the Morning: Iran war a flight risk for Indian airlines

Agentic AI startups hit funding roadblock

Oscars 2026: Winners and Sinners THE MAIN STUFF West Asia war adds turbulence for Indian airlines: The West Asia conflict is piling fresh pressure on India’s already fragile aviation sector. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air have raised fares as disrupted routes and soaring fuel prices push up costs.

More than 50% of India's international passengers fly to and from the Gulf region. (Mint)

With Pakistan airspace already shut to Indian carriers, detours over the Gulf have lengthened travel times and increased fuel burn.

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The region is critical for airlines: Gulf routes accounted for about 51% of India’s international passenger traffic in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. At the same time, jet fuel prices have surged globally, worsening cost pressures for an industry where fuel already accounts for 30-40% of operating expenses. Read more.

Iran war comes to haunt fuel station dealers: India’s state-run fuel retailers have tightened supply terms amid global oil disruptions. Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. have halted or reduced credit for petrol and diesel supplies to dealers, asking for advance payments instead.

The move comes as the West Asia conflict squeezes global crude supplies and raises concerns over availability. India imports a large share of its crude, and about 40% of shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Dealers say the shift could lower fuel off-take and disrupt credit sales to bulk buyers such as transporters and farmers, even as the government insists there is no immediate shortage. Read more.

Market turmoil hits marquee investors: The Iran war has rattled Indian equities, eroding the portfolios of several high-profile investors.

A Mint analysis shows that holdings of investors such as Hemendra Kothari, Madhusudan Kela and Vijay Kedia have fallen by as much as 22% since late December as rising crude oil prices and global uncertainty triggered a market correction.

The impact of the Iran war is showing in portfolios of India's marquee investors.

The Nifty 50 has dropped about 8% since tensions escalated in late February and is now roughly 11% below its early January peak. Foreign investors have sold more than ₹43,500 crore of equities, adding pressure.

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To be sure, not all portfolios have suffered equally. Holdings of Radhakishan Damani have remained resilient, highlighting the relative stability of large-cap-heavy investments during volatile markets. Read more.

Agentic AI startups hit funding roadblock: India’s Agentic AI startups are running into a funding squeeze as investors shift from “fund the narrative” to “fund the proof”.

Of 172 such startups tracked by Tracxn, only a handful have reached Series A or B, while most remain stuck at the seed stage.

Agentic AI refers to software that can plan and execute tasks autonomously, but many Indian startups build on large language models of OpenAI, Google Gemini and Anthropic, making it harder to prove deep differentiation.

Investors say funding is now flowing to startups with clear enterprise revenue or strong intellectual property, while application-layer companies face growing competition from established SaaS firms adding AI capabilities. Read more.

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How farmer-run companies are finding their edge: Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are emerging as a new force in India’s agriculture, helping small growers pool resources and gain bargaining power. Smaller firms process them and sell directly to large buyers like ITC Ltd. and AWL Agri Business, cutting out middlemen and improving price realisation.

India has promoted the FPO model since 2011 to help farmers overcome their weak position in both input and output markets. Nearly 44,000 FPOs have now been formed, and over 1,100 have crossed ₹1 crore in annual turnover. Still, most remain early-stage ventures. Limited access to credit, weak market linkages and scarce managerial talent continue to constrain their growth. Read more.

NEWS IN NUMBERS €5.5 billion: The amount Triton Partners raised for its sixth flagship mid‑market buyout fund, about 10% larger than its previous €5 billion fund closed in 2018.

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₹700 crore: The value of a contract awarded to Bajel Projects Ltd. by MSETCL’s SPV Saswad Transmission to build a 400/220 kV AIS substation in 23 months.

$27.1 billion: India’s merchandise trade deficit in February 2026, narrower than January’s $34.68 billion gap, as imports eased despite high purchases of energy, gold, and electronics.

2.13%: India’s wholesale inflation rate in February, up from 2.45% in the same month last year, mainly due to higher prices of basic metals, food and non‑food manufactured items, and textiles.

7: The number of times in Oscars history that a category has ended in a tie, after two films shared the Best Live‑Action Short Film award at the 2026 Academy Awards.

₹25 crore: The amount Ashar Group has committed to its Urban Futures Lab venture studio to support 10-15 urbantech, proptech, and construction technology startups over the next 24 months.

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₹7,500 crore: The amount Union Bank of India may raise through long‑term bonds, including a ₹3,000 crore base issue and a ₹4,500 crore greenshoe option, before March 31, 2026.

A hat-trick of wins at the Oscars. (Mint)

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS Oscars 2026: Winners and Sinners: The 2026 Academy Awards was a two-movie prize fight between Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. Through the night, Sinners and One Battle… traded alternating prizes. Both won screenplay awards. Sinners won for best cinematography, while One Battle… won for best editing. Read more.

Actor Michael B. Jordan (Best Actor) and Director Ryan Coogler (Best Screenplay) with their Oscars for their film ‘Sinners’ at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 15 March 2026. (AFP)

WHAT THE FACT A first in 98 years! History was made at the 2026 Academy Awards yesterday when Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the director of photography for Sinners, won the Oscar for best cinematography.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, winner of the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March 2026. (AP)

With the victory, she became the first woman and the first Black nominee ever to win the category in the Oscars’ nearly century-long history. The milestone highlighted the slow but growing recognition of diverse voices behind the camera, turning Arkapaw’s win into a landmark moment for both Hollywood craft and representation.

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Edited by Vikram Kumar. Produced by Tushar Deep Singh.

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