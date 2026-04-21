Who will lead India’s top banks next?

India’s banking sector is quietly entering a high-stakes transition phase. Over the next 18–24 months, leadership calls at HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDFC First Bank will come under the scanner.
While incumbents like Sashidhar Jagdishan and Sandeep Bakhshi are eligible, the real intrigue lies beneath: Has a strong second line truly been built, or will boards look outside yet again? Recent trends suggest the latter isn’t off the table, with lateral hires becoming more common amid a shrinking leadership pool.
The Reserve Bank of India has tightened expectations, pushing for governance-heavy profiles. That’s why CFOs and audit-savvy leaders are suddenly front-runners. But does this shift risk sidelining business-first bankers?
As regulatory oversight deepens and banking complexity rises, succession is no longer a routine exercise. It’s a strategic gamble. Read the full story by Shayan Ghosh and Devina Sengupta.
Why inflation feels higher than it is—why that matters: While India’s inflation, tracked by the consumer price index, may look stable on paper, households perceive it to be 4–6% higher. Why? Because they don’t track indices. They track grocery bills, fuel costs, and daily expenses.
Recent findings from the Reserve Bank of India show inflation anxiety is rising again, especially after global uncertainties like the West Asia conflict. Even if official inflation was just 3.4% in March, expectations for the future are climbing sharply. What’s driving this disconnect? Food and fuel prices—quick to rise, slow to ease—shape perceptions more than anything else. And for lower-income households, the anxiety is even sharper. Read on.
Ahmedabad GIFT City vs Mumbai’s BKC: Imagine being offered a 50–60% salary hike, a house, and even your child’s school fees. Would you relocate? That’s exactly what asset managers are pitching as they try to move talent from Mumbai’s BKC to GIFT City.
Driven by stricter norms from regulators like International Financial Services Centres Authority, firms need key executives on-ground. But fund managers aren’t rushing. Lifestyle shifts, family ties, and limited talent pools are slowing the move. Is money enough to build India’s next financial hub? Or will GIFT City need more than perks to truly compete with Mumbai? Read on.
The changing face of market power: Something interesting is brewing in India’s stock market. The dominance of giants like Reliance Industries and Adani Group is slowly easing, not because they’re shrinking, but because everyone else is rising faster.
The share of Top 10 conglomerates in total market cap has slipped from 31.4% in FY22 to under 24% now. Yet, they’re still growing, even outpacing the BSE Sensex in recent months. A broader rally is happening. Mid-sized firms, infra plays, and new-age businesses are stepping up, expanding the market pie.
But will this trend last? Or will investors run back to big, stable names when volatility hits again? Read more.
Kidfluencers and compliance: Cute reels, viral fame and, now, stricter rules. As India tightens norms under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, parents of kidfluencers are reworking strategies to keep content monetisable. From running accounts in their own names to appearing alongside kids, they are navigating regulatory grey zones.
But while brands still love child-led engagement, questions around consent and awareness remain. Do kids truly understand their online fame, or is it all managed for them? Read more.
The rise of premium Indian staples: Would you pay ₹2,000 for ghee or gourmet granola made from forest flowers? A growing tribe of conscious consumers is saying yes.
Traditional staples, from mahua to heirloom grains, are getting a modern makeover, with startups turning them into premium FMCG products. Brands like Two Brothers Organic Farms and Anveshan are selling traceability, sustainability, and trust.
Backed by social media buzz and quick commerce, even niche ingredients are finding urban buyers. But is this a lasting food revolution, or just a premium trend? Read on.
While growth in global coal demand slowed in 2025, India recorded a contraction of 14 million tonnes, driven by an early and unusually long monsoon season, as per the International Energy Agency's latest energy review report.
A new book frames artists in their studios: ‘Portrait of an Artist’ is the latest title to delve into the workspaces of creative practitioners. Conceptualised and shot by Rohit Chawla, the book features the studios of 68 artists, ranging from modern to contemporary. It contains text by writer-curator Kishore Singh besides contributory essays by Ina Puri and Girish Shahane.
Among many striking images, three frames stand out—there is a closeup of the late Akbar Padamsee with his eyes closed. If this image is about looking inwards, the one that follows is that of revelation. Read more.
Farewell to a people’s pope: On this day last year, just a day after attending Easter services, Pope Francis passed away at 88. The first pope from the Western Hemisphere, South America, and the Jesuit order, he reshaped the Church with reform-driven leadership and humility.
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Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strategy. She is currently part of the subscription and engagement team at Mint, where she plays a key role in managing premium homepages across both the website and apps. Her work sits at the intersection of editorial judgment and reader behaviour, ensuring that high-quality journalism reaches the right audience in the most effective way.<br><br>At Mint, Shravani contributes to daily and weekly newsletters such as Top of the Morning, The Evening Brief, and Best of the Week, curating the best stories from Mint reporters. She is also closely involved in amplifying stories through notifications and social media, while actively contributing to product thinking and newsroom planning. Her role reflects a focus on bridging the gap between what the newsroom produces and what readers actively seek to consume.<br><br>Shravani began her journalism journey in 2020 after earning a diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), Bengaluru, backed by an academic foundation in Business Studies and Economics. She started her career at CNBC-TV18 in 2021, where her time on the ticker desk helped her develop a sharp understanding of speed, accuracy, and the demands of real-time financial news.<br><br>She later joined GoodReturns, where she played a role in repositioning the platform from a personal finance-focused website to a broader business news destination. After nearly a year and a half, she moved to Mint as a senior correspondent, where she has spent over a year deepening her understanding of newsroom dynamics and audience engagement, continuing to evolve as a journalist.
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